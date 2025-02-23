Tour du Rwanda: Aldo Taillieu secures first leader's jersey with prologue victory

By
published

Lotto Development Team rider fastest in 3.4km race against the clock beating Fabien Doubey and teammate Milan Menten

Aldo Taillieu (Lotto Development Team) wins prologue at Tour du Rwanda
Aldo Taillieu (Lotto Development Team) wins prologue at Tour du Rwanda (Image credit: Lotto / Tour du Rwanda)
Aldo Taillieu (Lotto Development Team) secured the first leader's jersey of the 2025 Tour du Rwanda after covering the 3.4km prologue course in a winning time of 3:48 in Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Sunday.

“You can’t pace a 3.4km race, so it’s all-out from the start. It’s great to begin my season this way. I dedicate this win to my late friend and former teammate Miel Dekien,” Taillieu said in a Lotto team press release.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

