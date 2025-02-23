Tour du Rwanda: Aldo Taillieu secures first leader's jersey with prologue victory

Aldo Taillieu (Lotto Development Team) secured the first leader's jersey of the 2025 Tour du Rwanda after covering the 3.4km prologue course in a winning time of 3:48 in Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Sunday.

“You can’t pace a 3.4km race, so it’s all-out from the start. It’s great to begin my season this way. I dedicate this win to my late friend and former teammate Miel Dekien,” Taillieu said in a Lotto team press release.

Taillieu, 19, rode two seconds faster than runner-up Fabien Doubey (Team TotalEnergies) and third-place Milan Menten, who is also racing for the Lotto Development Team at the eight-day race.

The 3.4km prologue was held in Kigali between the BK Arena and Amahoro Stadium.

“Aldo Taillieu is just a first-year U23 rider, so it’s an impressive achievement to take the win in his first race," said the team's sports director, Kurt Van de Wouwer.

Taillieu now carries a three-second lead into stage 1, a 157.1km race from Rukomo to Kayonza on Monday.

Results

