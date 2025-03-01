Tour du Rwanda: Nahom Zeray climbs to stage 6 victory in Kigali

By
published

Eritrean wins ahead of Lotto's Milan Donie and teammate Henok Mulubrhan

Eritrea&#039;s Nahom Zeray (JCL Team Ukyo )
(Image credit: JCL Team Ukyo)
Jump to:

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race results
Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech)

O Gran Camiño: Derek Gee extends overall lead but loses out to Sergio Chumil on stage 4 uphill finish

WORLD CX TABOR BILLY CEUSTERS

Romain Grégoire wins Faun Ardèche Classic in chaotic finish as riders take a wrong turn in the final
Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech)

O Gran Camiño: Derek Gee extends overall lead but loses out to Sergio Chumil on stage 4 uphill finish

See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews