Tour du Rwanda: Joris Delbove takes solo win on stage 4

By
published

Brady Gilmore won sprint for second ahead of Henok Mulubrhan as Delbove delivered Total Energies narrow solo victory

BIR JAYDAH MOUNTAIN WIRKAH SAUDI ARABIA JANUARY 29 Joris Delbove of France and TotalEnergies competes during the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 2 a 1577km stage from AlUla Old Town to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah 923m on January 29 2025 in Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah Saudi Arabia Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Joris Delbove (Total Energies) pictured here at the Saudi Arabia Tour took victory on stage 4 of the Tour du Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race results
Uno-X Mobility team&#039;s Danish rider Magnus Cort leads a breakaway in the beginning of the ascent of Col du Tourmalet during the 14th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 151,9 km between Pau and Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d&#039;Adet, in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France, on July 13, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

O Gran Camiño: Magnus Cort launches long-range sprint to win opening stage and claim first leader's jersey
LEGNANO, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Brady Gilmore of Australia and Team Israel-Premier Tech, Clement Champoussin of France and Team Arkea-B&amp;B Hotels and Simone Consonni of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek compete during the 105th Coppa Bernocchi 2024 a 174.34km one day race from Legnano to Legnano on October 07, 2024 in Legnano, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tour du Rwanda: Brady Gilmore takes second sprint win with stage 3 victory
Continental GP5000 S TR

Our lab testing proved this is the best road tyre on the market – and it's currently discounted by 39%
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews