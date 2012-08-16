Trending

Kocjan gets a second win in Limousin

Team Type 1 rider in the lead

Image 1 of 25

Some pre-race stretching

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 25

Team Type 1 at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 25

Team Type 1 at the front

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 25

Team Type 1 controls the tempo

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 25

Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 25

Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) sits in

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 25

The peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 25

The main group

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 25

The main group

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 25

The peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 25

Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun) sets the pace

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 25

A small group of racers

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 25

A small group of racers

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 25

The peloton chasing

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 25

Racers lined up to start

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 25

Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 25

Racers at the start

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 25

The leaders of the classifications at the start

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 25

Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 25

Jérémy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 25

Gilles Devillers (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 25

Race leader Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 25

Jérémy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat) and Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 25

Jérémy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat) and Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 25

Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4:36:32
2Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
3Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
5Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
7Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
10Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
11Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
12Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
13Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
15Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Auber 93
17Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
19Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
20Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
21Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
22Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) FDJ-Big Mat
25Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
27Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
31Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
34Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
35Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
37Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
38Frederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
39Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
40Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
41Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
42Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
43Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
46Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
47Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
48Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
49Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
50Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
51Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
52Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
53Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
54Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
56Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
57Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
58Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
59Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
60Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
61Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
63Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
65Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
66Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
68Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
69Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
70Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
71Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
72Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
74Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
75Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
76Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
77Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
79Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
80Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
81Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:30
82Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:33
83Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:36
84Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
85Tomasz Olejnick (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
86Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
87Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
88Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
89Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
91Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:42
92Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
93Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:49
97Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:58
101Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:06
102Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
103Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
104David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:09
105Tim de Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:12
106Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:15
107Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:33
108Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:01:56
109Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:04
110Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
111Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:21
112Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:41
113Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:12:44
114Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:29:10
HDMathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo

Mountain 1 - Côte de Charoncle
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony6pts
2Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
4Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Pervendoux
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony6pts
2Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
4Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Grange
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4pts
2Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Vigne-Plante
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4pts
2Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
3Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne - Schuller13:49:36
2Team Europcar
3Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5La Pomme Marseille
6Auber 93
7Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
8FDJ-Big Mat
9Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Veranda Rideau - Super U
13Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
14Rusvelo
15Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Saur - Sojasun0:00:36

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12:44:24
2Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:04
3Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille0:00:07
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:16
5Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:17
6Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
7Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
10Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
12Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:22
15Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:00:24
16Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
18Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:25
19Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
22Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
23Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
24Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 930:00:29
25Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:30
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
27Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
28Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
30Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
32Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
33Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
34Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Auber 93
35Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
36Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
37Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
38Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
42Frederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
43Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
45Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
46Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
48Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
49Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
50Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
51Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
53Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
55Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
56Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
57Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
58Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:30
59Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
60Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
62Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
63Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
66Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:55
68Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:58
69Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
70Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
71Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
72Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
73Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
74Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
75Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:23
78Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:24
79Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:25
80Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
81Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:39
82Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:47
83Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:13
84Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:02:41
85Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:19
86Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:12
88Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:07:51
89Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:54
90Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:08
91Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:34
92Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:08:59
93Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:01
94Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:55
95Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:58
96David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:07
97Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:13
98Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:11:54
99Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:11:58
100Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:18
101Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:12:19
102Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:23
103Tomasz Olejnick (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:12:30
104Tim de Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:12:53
105Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:55
106Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:20
107Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:28
108Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:16:06
109Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:18:03
110Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:21:22
111Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:23:46
112Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:27:47
113Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:28:26
114Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:29:40

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony16pts
2Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia10
3Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller10
4Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille10
5Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia10
6Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U8
7Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
8Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
9Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
10Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille2
13Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U2
14Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1
15Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille12:44:31
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:09
3Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:10
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:15
6Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:17
7Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
8Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:18
9Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
10Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:23
11Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
13Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Frederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
16Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
18Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
19Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
20Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
22Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
24Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
25Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:51
26Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
27Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
28Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
29Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:16
30Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:07:44
31Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:47
32Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:08:54
33Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:48
34Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:51
35Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:06
36Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:11:47
37Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:11
38Tim de Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:12:46
39Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:23:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Type 1 - Sanofi38:14:17
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3La Pomme Marseille0:00:10
4Auber 930:00:15
5Team Europcar
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8FDJ-Big Mat
9Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:15
10Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Bretagne - Schuller0:00:25
12Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
13Veranda Rideau - Super U
14Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:53
16Rusvelo0:07:35

