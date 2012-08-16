Kocjan gets a second win in Limousin
Team Type 1 rider in the lead
Stage 3: Jumilhac Le Grand - Trélissac
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4:36:32
|2
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|5
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|11
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|13
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|15
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Auber 93
|17
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|19
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|21
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|22
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|27
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|31
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|34
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|35
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|37
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|38
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|39
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|40
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|41
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|42
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|43
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|46
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|47
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|48
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|50
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|51
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|53
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|54
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|55
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|56
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|57
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|58
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|59
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|60
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|61
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|63
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|65
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|66
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|68
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|69
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|70
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|71
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|72
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|74
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|75
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|76
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|77
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|79
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|80
|Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|81
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:30
|82
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:33
|83
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:36
|84
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|85
|Tomasz Olejnick (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|86
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|88
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|91
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:42
|92
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:49
|97
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:58
|101
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:06
|102
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|103
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|104
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:09
|105
|Tim de Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:12
|106
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:15
|107
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:33
|108
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|0:01:56
|109
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:04
|110
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|111
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:21
|112
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:41
|113
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:12:44
|114
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:29:10
|HD
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne - Schuller
|13:49:36
|2
|Team Europcar
|3
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|La Pomme Marseille
|6
|Auber 93
|7
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|8
|FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Veranda Rideau - Super U
|13
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|Rusvelo
|15
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12:44:24
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:04
|3
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:07
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:16
|5
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:17
|6
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|7
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|10
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|14
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:22
|15
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:24
|16
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|18
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:25
|19
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|22
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|23
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|24
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:29
|25
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:30
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|27
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|28
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|30
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|34
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Auber 93
|35
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|37
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|38
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|42
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|43
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|44
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|45
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|46
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|47
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|48
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|49
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|50
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|51
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|53
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|55
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|56
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|57
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|58
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:30
|59
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|60
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|63
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|64
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|66
|Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:55
|68
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:58
|69
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|70
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|71
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|72
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|73
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|74
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|75
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:23
|78
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:24
|79
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:25
|80
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|81
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:39
|82
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:47
|83
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:13
|84
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:41
|85
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:19
|86
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:12
|88
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:51
|89
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:54
|90
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:08
|91
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:34
|92
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:08:59
|93
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:01
|94
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:55
|95
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:58
|96
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:07
|97
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:13
|98
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:11:54
|99
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:11:58
|100
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:18
|101
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:12:19
|102
|Amir Zargari (IRI) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:23
|103
|Tomasz Olejnick (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:12:30
|104
|Tim de Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:12:53
|105
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:55
|106
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:20
|107
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:28
|108
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:16:06
|109
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:18:03
|110
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:21:22
|111
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:23:46
|112
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:27:47
|113
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|0:28:26
|114
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:29:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|16
|pts
|2
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|3
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|4
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|10
|5
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|6
|Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|8
|7
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|9
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|10
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|13
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|2
|14
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|15
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|12:44:31
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:09
|3
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:10
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:15
|6
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:17
|7
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|8
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:18
|9
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|10
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:23
|11
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|16
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|18
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|19
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|22
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|24
|Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|25
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:51
|26
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|27
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|28
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|29
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:16
|30
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:44
|31
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:47
|32
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:08:54
|33
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:48
|34
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:51
|35
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:06
|36
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:11:47
|37
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:11
|38
|Tim de Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:12:46
|39
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:23:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38:14:17
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|3
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:10
|4
|Auber 93
|0:00:15
|5
|Team Europcar
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:15
|10
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:25
|12
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|13
|Veranda Rideau - Super U
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|15
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:53
|16
|Rusvelo
|0:07:35
