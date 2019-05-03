Trending

Tour de Yorkshire: Rick Zabel wins stage 2

Asselman keeps race lead

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins stage 2 of Tour de Yorkshire

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins stage 2 of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire

Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire

Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire

Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Stewart (Canyon DHB), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Jake Scott (Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling), Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling), Rob Scott and James Fouche (Team Wiggins) in the breakaway

Tom Stewart (Canyon DHB), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Jake Scott (Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling), Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling), Rob Scott and James Fouche (Team Wiggins) in the breakaway
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Stewart (Canyon DHB), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Jake Scott (Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling), Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling), Rob Scott and James Fouche (Team Wiggins) in the breakaway

Tom Stewart (Canyon DHB), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Jake Scott (Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling), Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling), Rob Scott and James Fouche (Team Wiggins) in the breakaway
(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Rick Zabel gave Katusha-Alpecin their second victory of the 2019 season, breaking his own four-year long dry spell in a chaotic finale to a fast 132km stage in Tour de Yorkshire to Bedale.

Boy van Poppel (Roompot-Charles) was next best ahead of Chris Lawless (Team Ineos), with Jesper Asselman continuing in the race lead by one second over Zabel.

Thanks to his time bonus for second place, Van Poppel moved into third overall at five seconds behind his teammate.

"I'm just so happy I can win a race. It's also really important for the team because we haven't won so much this year. To get a win here is really amazing," Zabel said.

Zabel profited from the work of Dimension Data, who pulled for Cavendish into the final 500m only for the Manxman to get washed away in a messy, physical push to the line. The German sensed an opening and hit out early, getting a quick gap and holding off Van Poppel by a clean pair of wheels.

"It was very hectic today. Short stages are always full gas, and it was a headwind all day, but we still raced pretty hard. The last five kilometres were pure chaos, and I was close to crashing a few times because it was just pure chaos.

"I don't know how, but I came in a good position in the last 500m, then I saw the 300m sign and I know I can do a long sprint. I thought 'OK, I must go for it. If someone comes over me at least I tried'. I was so afraid when I came in the last 50m because I'm not a guy who wins often and I thought today maybe I can win, and I was so afraid someone comes over - it was such a relief when I crossed the line," Zabel said.

"I had a pretty shit start to the season with a concussion and a broken collarbone, and now I win a stage in Yorkshire. It's really amazing for me."

How it unfolded

Several hours after the women's race had left Barsley and set off to Bedale in the Tour de Yorkshire Women's race the men followed for their second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire. There were a flurry of early attacks in the cold and damp conditions as the peloton set out on their 132km north towards the World Championshps finising circuit in Harrogate.

The main move came when Tom Stewart (Canyon DHB), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Jake Scott (Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling) and Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling) broke clear and established an early lead. Their efforts were bolstered when Rob Scott and James Fouche, both from Team Wiggins, joined them to make a leading group of six. The group worked through the Yorkshire countryside and built up a lead of around two minutes as Dimension Data, and race leader Jesper Asselman and his Roompot-Charles team controlled the front of the peloton.

By the time the leaders approached the only climb of the day on the Cote de Lindley they were on the Worlds course that will be used in September and New Zealander Fouche opened up a gap on the rest of the break before taking maximum King of the Mountains points on the climb.

As the leaders raced through the picturesque town of Harrogate their advantage had dropped to under a minute as a number of rival teams began to increase their pressure on the front of the peloton. Scott won the final intermediate sprint of the stage with 47km to go as Harrogate hero Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) led the peloton.

The main field eased up slightly inside the final 40km and allowed the break to rebuild their lead to just over a minute however the pressure from Roompot-Charles began to tell in the next 20km with the gap dropping to just 21 seconds.

Four kilometres later and still with 17 seconds in hand, Steward launched an attack that splintered the breakaway, and, joined by McGlinchey, the pair left their former companions to be caught by the peloton with 15km to go.

With the previous stage's lesson fresh in the minds of the teams, the peloton was making no mistake, and kept the duo on a short leash.

With the duo nearly caught with 9km to go, three more riders went on the attack and breathed new life into the attack. US champion Johnny Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) took over from Roompot's Jan van Schip at the front and reeled in the move with 4.5km to go just as Stewart and McGlinchey put in another attack as the skies opened up.

But the legs were dead, and with 4km to go the peloton was all together and the lead-out trains assembled to set up their sprinters.

Ian Stannard (Team Ineos) led the peloton into the final 2km but then CCC Team seized control for Van Avermaet.

Dimension Data surged forward with 1.3km to go, hoping to deliver Cavendish to a long-sought victory, but the Manxman lost position and was washed away as Zabel surged ahead to the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:09:16
2Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
3Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
4Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
5Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
6Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
8Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
9Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
10Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
11Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
12Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
13Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
15Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
16Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
17Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
19Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
20George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
22Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
24Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
25Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
26Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
27Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
28Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
29Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
30John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
31Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
32Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
33Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
34Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
35Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team
36Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
38Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
39Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team
40Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
41Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
42James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
43Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
44Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
45Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
46Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
47Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
49Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
50Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
51Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
52Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
53Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
54Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
55Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
56Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
57Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
58Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
59Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
60William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
61Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
62Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
63Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
64Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
65Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
66Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
67Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
68Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
69Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
70Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
72Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
73Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
74Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
75Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
76Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
77Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
78Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
79Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
80Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
81John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
82James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
83Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
84Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
85Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:19
87Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
88Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
89Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
90Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol0:00:23
91Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
93Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
94Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
95Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:30
96Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:00:33
97Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
98Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
99Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:00:36
100Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:44
101Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
103Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
104Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
105Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:44
106Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:48
107Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:52
108Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
109Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
110Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:56
112Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:00
115Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:01:34
116Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:01:52
117Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
118Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:00
119Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:07
120Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:11
122Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFBryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFQuentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNSColin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNSRyan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling

Sprint 1 - Pontefract - 20.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes5pts
2Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling3
3Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK1

Sprint 2 - A61 Harrogate - 84.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling5pts
2Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK3
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15pts
2Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles12
3Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos9
4Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes7
5Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team6
6Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team5
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel4
8Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon3
9Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
10Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Lindley - 69 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol4pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes2
3Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain National Team9:27:48
2Hagens Berman Axeon
3Katusha-Alpecin
4Euskadi Basque Country
5Roompot-Charles
6Canyon DHB p / b Bloor Homes
7Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
8Team Ineos
9Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
10Vitus pro Cycling p / b Brother Uk
11CCC Team
12Madison Genesis
13Rally UHC Cycling
14Ribble Pro Cycling
15Team Wiggins le Col
16Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
17Total Direct Energie0:00:19
18Dimension Data0:00:23
19Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:44

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles7:14:50
2Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:01
3Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:05
4Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
6Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:07
7Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
8Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
9Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
10Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:11
11Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
13Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
14Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
15Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
16Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
17Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
18Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
19Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
20Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
21Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
23Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
24George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
25Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
26Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
27Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
28Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
29Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
31Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
32Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
33Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
34Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
35Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
36Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
37Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
38William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
39Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
40Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
41Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
42James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
43Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
45Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
46Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
47Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
49Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
50Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
51Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
52Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
53Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
54Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
55Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
56Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
57Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
58Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
59Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
60Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
61Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
62Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
63Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
64Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
65Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
66John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
67Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
68John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
69Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
70Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
71Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
72Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
73James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
74Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
75Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
77Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
78Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
79Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
80Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
81Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
82Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
83Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:00:27
84Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:00:30
85Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
86Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
87Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol0:00:34
88Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
89Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
90Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
91Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
92Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:00:39
93Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:41
94Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:00:44
95Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
96Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:00:47
97Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:00:54
98Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:55
99Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
101Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:59
103Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:01:02
104Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos0:01:03
105Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
107Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
108Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
109Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:11
110Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:18
111Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:03:36
113Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:12
114Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:20
115Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:05:30
116Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:07:18
117Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:08:46
118Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:09:08
119Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:04
120Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:10:08
121Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:10:42
122Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:12:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles19pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles16
3Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin16
4Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel13
5Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos11
7Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes10
8Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling8
9Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes7
10Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes6
11Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
13Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol6
14Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team6
15Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team5
16Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team5
17Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK4
18Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon3
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
20Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis1
21Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes4pts
2James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol4
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes2
4Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling2
5Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
6Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain National Team21:45:03
2Roompot-Charles
3Hagens Berman Axeon
4Katusha-Alpecin
5Canyon dhb p / b Bloor Homes
6Euskadi Basque Country
7Vitus pro Cycling p / b Brother Uk
8Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
9Team Ineos
10Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
11Team Wiggins le Col
12CCC Team
13Ribble pro Cycling
14Madison Genesis
15Rally uhc Cycling
16Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
17Total Direct Energie0:00:19
18Dimension Data0:00:23
19Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:44

