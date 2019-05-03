Image 1 of 10 Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 10 Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 10 Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 10 Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 10 Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins stage 2 of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 10 Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 10 Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 10 Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 10 Tom Stewart (Canyon DHB), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Jake Scott (Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling), Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling), Rob Scott and James Fouche (Team Wiggins) in the breakaway (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 10 of 10 Tom Stewart (Canyon DHB), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Jake Scott (Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling), Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling), Rob Scott and James Fouche (Team Wiggins) in the breakaway (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Rick Zabel gave Katusha-Alpecin their second victory of the 2019 season, breaking his own four-year long dry spell in a chaotic finale to a fast 132km stage in Tour de Yorkshire to Bedale.

Boy van Poppel (Roompot-Charles) was next best ahead of Chris Lawless (Team Ineos), with Jesper Asselman continuing in the race lead by one second over Zabel.

Thanks to his time bonus for second place, Van Poppel moved into third overall at five seconds behind his teammate.

"I'm just so happy I can win a race. It's also really important for the team because we haven't won so much this year. To get a win here is really amazing," Zabel said.

Zabel profited from the work of Dimension Data, who pulled for Cavendish into the final 500m only for the Manxman to get washed away in a messy, physical push to the line. The German sensed an opening and hit out early, getting a quick gap and holding off Van Poppel by a clean pair of wheels.

"It was very hectic today. Short stages are always full gas, and it was a headwind all day, but we still raced pretty hard. The last five kilometres were pure chaos, and I was close to crashing a few times because it was just pure chaos.

"I don't know how, but I came in a good position in the last 500m, then I saw the 300m sign and I know I can do a long sprint. I thought 'OK, I must go for it. If someone comes over me at least I tried'. I was so afraid when I came in the last 50m because I'm not a guy who wins often and I thought today maybe I can win, and I was so afraid someone comes over - it was such a relief when I crossed the line," Zabel said.

"I had a pretty shit start to the season with a concussion and a broken collarbone, and now I win a stage in Yorkshire. It's really amazing for me."

How it unfolded

Several hours after the women's race had left Barsley and set off to Bedale in the Tour de Yorkshire Women's race the men followed for their second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire. There were a flurry of early attacks in the cold and damp conditions as the peloton set out on their 132km north towards the World Championshps finising circuit in Harrogate.

The main move came when Tom Stewart (Canyon DHB), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Jake Scott (Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling) and Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling) broke clear and established an early lead. Their efforts were bolstered when Rob Scott and James Fouche, both from Team Wiggins, joined them to make a leading group of six. The group worked through the Yorkshire countryside and built up a lead of around two minutes as Dimension Data, and race leader Jesper Asselman and his Roompot-Charles team controlled the front of the peloton.

By the time the leaders approached the only climb of the day on the Cote de Lindley they were on the Worlds course that will be used in September and New Zealander Fouche opened up a gap on the rest of the break before taking maximum King of the Mountains points on the climb.

As the leaders raced through the picturesque town of Harrogate their advantage had dropped to under a minute as a number of rival teams began to increase their pressure on the front of the peloton. Scott won the final intermediate sprint of the stage with 47km to go as Harrogate hero Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) led the peloton.

The main field eased up slightly inside the final 40km and allowed the break to rebuild their lead to just over a minute however the pressure from Roompot-Charles began to tell in the next 20km with the gap dropping to just 21 seconds.

Four kilometres later and still with 17 seconds in hand, Steward launched an attack that splintered the breakaway, and, joined by McGlinchey, the pair left their former companions to be caught by the peloton with 15km to go.

With the previous stage's lesson fresh in the minds of the teams, the peloton was making no mistake, and kept the duo on a short leash.

With the duo nearly caught with 9km to go, three more riders went on the attack and breathed new life into the attack. US champion Johnny Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) took over from Roompot's Jan van Schip at the front and reeled in the move with 4.5km to go just as Stewart and McGlinchey put in another attack as the skies opened up.

But the legs were dead, and with 4km to go the peloton was all together and the lead-out trains assembled to set up their sprinters.

Ian Stannard (Team Ineos) led the peloton into the final 2km but then CCC Team seized control for Van Avermaet.

Dimension Data surged forward with 1.3km to go, hoping to deliver Cavendish to a long-sought victory, but the Manxman lost position and was washed away as Zabel surged ahead to the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:09:16 2 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 3 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 4 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 5 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 6 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 8 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 12 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 16 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 17 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 19 Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team 20 George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 22 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 24 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 25 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 26 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 27 Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 28 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 29 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 30 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 31 Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 32 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 33 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 34 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 35 Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team 36 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 38 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team 40 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 41 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 42 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 43 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 45 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 46 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 47 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 49 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 50 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 51 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 52 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 53 Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 54 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 55 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 56 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 57 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 58 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 59 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 60 William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team 61 Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol 62 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 63 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 64 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 65 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 66 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 67 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 68 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 69 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 70 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 72 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 73 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 74 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 75 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 76 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 77 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 78 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 79 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 80 Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 81 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 82 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 83 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 84 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 85 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:19 87 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 88 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 89 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 90 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:23 91 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 93 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 94 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 95 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:30 96 Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:00:33 97 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 98 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 99 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:00:36 100 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:44 101 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 103 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 104 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 105 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:44 106 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:00:48 107 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:52 108 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 109 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 110 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:56 112 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 114 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:00 115 Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:01:34 116 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:01:52 117 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 118 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:00 119 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:07 120 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:11 122 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNS Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNS Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling

Sprint 1 - Pontefract - 20.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 5 pts 2 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 3 3 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 1

Sprint 2 - A61 Harrogate - 84.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 3 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 12 3 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 9 4 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 7 5 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 6 6 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 5 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 4 8 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 9 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 10 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Lindley - 69 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 4 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 2 3 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain National Team 9:27:48 2 Hagens Berman Axeon 3 Katusha-Alpecin 4 Euskadi Basque Country 5 Roompot-Charles 6 Canyon DHB p / b Bloor Homes 7 Swiftcarbon pro Cycling 8 Team Ineos 9 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 10 Vitus pro Cycling p / b Brother Uk 11 CCC Team 12 Madison Genesis 13 Rally UHC Cycling 14 Ribble Pro Cycling 15 Team Wiggins le Col 16 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 17 Total Direct Energie 0:00:19 18 Dimension Data 0:00:23 19 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:44

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 7:14:50 2 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:01 3 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:00:05 4 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 6 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:07 7 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 8 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 10 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:11 11 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 13 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 14 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 15 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 17 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 18 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 19 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 20 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 21 Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 23 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 24 George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 25 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 26 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 27 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 29 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 31 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 33 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 34 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 36 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 37 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 38 William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team 39 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 40 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 41 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 42 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 43 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 45 Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 46 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 47 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 49 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 50 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 51 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 52 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 53 Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 54 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 55 Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol 56 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 57 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 58 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 60 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 61 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 62 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 63 Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 64 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 65 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 66 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 67 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 68 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 69 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 70 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 71 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 72 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 73 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 74 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 75 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 77 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 78 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 79 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 80 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 81 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 82 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 83 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:00:27 84 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:00:30 85 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 86 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 87 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:34 88 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 89 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 90 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 91 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 92 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:00:39 93 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:41 94 Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:00:44 95 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 96 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:00:47 97 Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:00:54 98 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:55 99 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 101 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:00:59 103 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:01:02 104 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:03 105 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 107 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:07 108 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 109 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:11 110 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:18 111 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:03:36 113 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:12 114 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:20 115 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:05:30 116 Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:07:18 117 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:08:46 118 Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:09:08 119 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:04 120 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:10:08 121 Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:10:42 122 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:12:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 19 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 16 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 4 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 13 5 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 6 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 11 7 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 10 8 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 8 9 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 7 10 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 6 11 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 13 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 6 14 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 6 15 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 16 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 5 17 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 4 18 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 20 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 21 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 4 pts 2 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 4 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 2 4 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 2 5 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 6 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 1