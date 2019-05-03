Tour de Yorkshire: Rick Zabel wins stage 2
Asselman keeps race lead
Stage 2: Barnsley - Bedale
Rick Zabel gave Katusha-Alpecin their second victory of the 2019 season, breaking his own four-year long dry spell in a chaotic finale to a fast 132km stage in Tour de Yorkshire to Bedale.
Boy van Poppel (Roompot-Charles) was next best ahead of Chris Lawless (Team Ineos), with Jesper Asselman continuing in the race lead by one second over Zabel.
Thanks to his time bonus for second place, Van Poppel moved into third overall at five seconds behind his teammate.
"I'm just so happy I can win a race. It's also really important for the team because we haven't won so much this year. To get a win here is really amazing," Zabel said.
Zabel profited from the work of Dimension Data, who pulled for Cavendish into the final 500m only for the Manxman to get washed away in a messy, physical push to the line. The German sensed an opening and hit out early, getting a quick gap and holding off Van Poppel by a clean pair of wheels.
"It was very hectic today. Short stages are always full gas, and it was a headwind all day, but we still raced pretty hard. The last five kilometres were pure chaos, and I was close to crashing a few times because it was just pure chaos.
"I don't know how, but I came in a good position in the last 500m, then I saw the 300m sign and I know I can do a long sprint. I thought 'OK, I must go for it. If someone comes over me at least I tried'. I was so afraid when I came in the last 50m because I'm not a guy who wins often and I thought today maybe I can win, and I was so afraid someone comes over - it was such a relief when I crossed the line," Zabel said.
"I had a pretty shit start to the season with a concussion and a broken collarbone, and now I win a stage in Yorkshire. It's really amazing for me."
How it unfolded
Several hours after the women's race had left Barsley and set off to Bedale in the Tour de Yorkshire Women's race the men followed for their second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire. There were a flurry of early attacks in the cold and damp conditions as the peloton set out on their 132km north towards the World Championshps finising circuit in Harrogate.
The main move came when Tom Stewart (Canyon DHB), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Jake Scott (Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling) and Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling) broke clear and established an early lead. Their efforts were bolstered when Rob Scott and James Fouche, both from Team Wiggins, joined them to make a leading group of six. The group worked through the Yorkshire countryside and built up a lead of around two minutes as Dimension Data, and race leader Jesper Asselman and his Roompot-Charles team controlled the front of the peloton.
By the time the leaders approached the only climb of the day on the Cote de Lindley they were on the Worlds course that will be used in September and New Zealander Fouche opened up a gap on the rest of the break before taking maximum King of the Mountains points on the climb.
As the leaders raced through the picturesque town of Harrogate their advantage had dropped to under a minute as a number of rival teams began to increase their pressure on the front of the peloton. Scott won the final intermediate sprint of the stage with 47km to go as Harrogate hero Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) led the peloton.
The main field eased up slightly inside the final 40km and allowed the break to rebuild their lead to just over a minute however the pressure from Roompot-Charles began to tell in the next 20km with the gap dropping to just 21 seconds.
Four kilometres later and still with 17 seconds in hand, Steward launched an attack that splintered the breakaway, and, joined by McGlinchey, the pair left their former companions to be caught by the peloton with 15km to go.
With the previous stage's lesson fresh in the minds of the teams, the peloton was making no mistake, and kept the duo on a short leash.
With the duo nearly caught with 9km to go, three more riders went on the attack and breathed new life into the attack. US champion Johnny Brown (Hagens Berman Axeon) took over from Roompot's Jan van Schip at the front and reeled in the move with 4.5km to go just as Stewart and McGlinchey put in another attack as the skies opened up.
But the legs were dead, and with 4km to go the peloton was all together and the lead-out trains assembled to set up their sprinters.
Ian Stannard (Team Ineos) led the peloton into the final 2km but then CCC Team seized control for Van Avermaet.
Dimension Data surged forward with 1.3km to go, hoping to deliver Cavendish to a long-sought victory, but the Manxman lost position and was washed away as Zabel surged ahead to the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:09:16
|2
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|3
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|5
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|6
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|8
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|12
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|16
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|17
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|19
|Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|20
|George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|22
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|23
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|24
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|25
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|26
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|27
|Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|28
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|29
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|30
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|31
|Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|32
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|33
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|34
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|35
|Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|36
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|38
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|40
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|41
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|43
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|45
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|46
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|49
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|50
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|51
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|52
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|53
|Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|54
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|55
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|56
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|57
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|59
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|60
|William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|61
|Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
|62
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|63
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|64
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|65
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|66
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|67
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|68
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|69
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|70
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|72
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|73
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|74
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|75
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|76
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|77
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|78
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|79
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|80
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|81
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|82
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|83
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|84
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|85
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:19
|87
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|88
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|89
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|90
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:00:23
|91
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|93
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|94
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|95
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:30
|96
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|97
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|98
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|99
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|100
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:44
|101
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|103
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|104
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|105
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:44
|106
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|107
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:52
|108
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|109
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|110
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:56
|112
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:00
|115
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|0:01:34
|116
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:52
|117
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|118
|Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:00
|119
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:07
|120
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:11
|122
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNS
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNS
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|3
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|12
|3
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|9
|4
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|7
|5
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|6
|6
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|4
|8
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|9
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|10
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|2
|3
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain National Team
|9:27:48
|2
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Euskadi Basque Country
|5
|Roompot-Charles
|6
|Canyon DHB p / b Bloor Homes
|7
|Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
|8
|Team Ineos
|9
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|10
|Vitus pro Cycling p / b Brother Uk
|11
|CCC Team
|12
|Madison Genesis
|13
|Rally UHC Cycling
|14
|Ribble Pro Cycling
|15
|Team Wiggins le Col
|16
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|0:00:19
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|7:14:50
|2
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:01
|3
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:05
|4
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|6
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:07
|7
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|8
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|10
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:11
|11
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|13
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|14
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|15
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|17
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|18
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|20
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|21
|Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|23
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|24
|George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|25
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|26
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|27
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|29
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|31
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|33
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|34
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|36
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|37
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|38
|William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|39
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|40
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|41
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|43
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|45
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|46
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|47
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|49
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|50
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|51
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|52
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|53
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|54
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|55
|Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
|56
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|57
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|58
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|60
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|61
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|62
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|63
|Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|64
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|65
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|66
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|67
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|68
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|69
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|70
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|72
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|73
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|74
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|75
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|77
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|78
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|79
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|80
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|81
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|82
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|83
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|0:00:27
|84
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|85
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|86
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|87
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:00:34
|88
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|89
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|90
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|91
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|92
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|93
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:41
|94
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|95
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|96
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|97
|Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|98
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:55
|99
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|101
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|103
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|104
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:01:03
|105
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|107
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|108
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|109
|Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:11
|110
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:18
|111
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:03:36
|113
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:12
|114
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:20
|115
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:05:30
|116
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|0:07:18
|117
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|118
|Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:09:08
|119
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:04
|120
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:10:08
|121
|Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:10:42
|122
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:12:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|19
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|16
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|4
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|13
|5
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|6
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|11
|7
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|10
|8
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|7
|10
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|6
|11
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|13
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|6
|14
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|6
|15
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|16
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|4
|18
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|20
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|21
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|4
|pts
|2
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|4
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|2
|4
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|2
|5
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|6
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain National Team
|21:45:03
|2
|Roompot-Charles
|3
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Canyon dhb p / b Bloor Homes
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|7
|Vitus pro Cycling p / b Brother Uk
|8
|Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
|9
|Team Ineos
|10
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|11
|Team Wiggins le Col
|12
|CCC Team
|13
|Ribble pro Cycling
|14
|Madison Genesis
|15
|Rally uhc Cycling
|16
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|0:00:19
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
