Image 1 of 10 Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 Team Ineos lead the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 Rally UHC's Svein Tuft was among a bunch of riders who crashed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) defied expectations and smashed the hopes of the sprinters on the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, taking out a rainy stage to Selby from a day-long breakaway, the rest of which was just caught within metres of the line.

Related Articles Asselman rescues Roompot's season at Tour de Yorkshire

Asselman, who snagged a small Yorkshire flag with his handlebars, held off Filippo Fortin (Cofidis) and Jonas van Genechten (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), with teammate Boy van Poppel forgoing his own sprint to throw his arms in the air to celebrate his team's win.

"It's the biggest victory of my career," Asselman said. "Last year a really tough year, I broke my ankle and I was almost the whole year off the bike. In the spring, with the classics, I already felt I was really strong but I didn't feel like it was going my way, and I was a little frustrated. That this happened now - I still can't believe it. It's really awesome to start the second part of the season like this."

It was an incredible feat for the breakaway to hold on - even though Asselman's fellow escapees Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon), Daniel Bigham (Ribble Pro Cycling), and Joseph Nally (Great Britain National Team) were caught in sight of the line.

"I thought we were going to get caught [earlier] because the advantage went down really fast in the last 15 to 20km," Asselman said. "When we went underneath the flamme rouge I knew we had a little chance, but I knew I had to stay calm and wait for the right moment. It was a little bit of a gamble, but I went through a small gap on the inside and just went full gas. I looked under my elbow and saw it was going to happen."

The monumental effort of the breakaway was aided slightly by bone-chilling cold and rain that plagued racers for the final half of the stage, the rain at times mixed with hail.

"I think it's always an advantage to ride in front in these type of conditions," Asselman said. "It was so cold. I tried to put on an extra jacket and I couldn't do it, I couldn't close the zipper. I'm still shivering like crazy."

Asselman leads the Tour de Yorkshire over Fortin and fellow breakaway rider Jacob Hennessy (Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes), who won both intermediate sprints and earned six seconds in time bonuses.

How it unfolded

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire got underway with a testing 182.5km stage from Doncaster to Selby, with some patches of blue sky interrupting ominously dark clouds overhead.

With only one classified climb on the route, the Côte de Baggaby Hill with 47.5km to go, it was a day primed for a stereotypical no-hope breakaway. But was it?

A group of seven riders nonetheless gave it a college try, with James Fouche (Team Wiggins Lecol), Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon), Jacob Hennessy (Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles), Daniel Bigham (Ribble Pro Cycling), and Joseph Nally and Sean Flynn (Great Britain National Team) making up the escape that was kept in close check by Team Ineos and Dimension Data.

The skies opened up midway through the northward journey to Selby, but the foul weather did not deter the breakaway, who worked to build up a 1:45 lead.

The seven riders had a few nuggets of inspiration along the route, with two intermediate sprints bookending the sole classified climb. It was Hennessy who reaped the fruits of the day's labour, taking out both sprints and the climb.

Baggaby Hill was the undoing for Hennessy, however, and he soon left the breakaway to go back to the shelter of the peloton along with Flynn and Fouche, leaving Nally, Bigham, Vermaerke and Asselman to try and hold off the chase from the peloton.

Largely due to the power of Bigham, who is part of the national team pursuit squad, the quartet extended their lead after the climb to a remarkable 2:34, and continued to hold onto a two minute advantage with 25km to go as Dimension Data's Rasmus Tiller suffered on the front of the peloton to try and keep the gap from expanding.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) suffered a puncture with 23km to go, but had no worries in getting back into the peloton, who were steadily chipping away at the breakaway's lead once the newly minted Team Ineos sent a man to the front to help Dimension Data.

The four up front made the WorldTour teams work for it, and, holding a minute with 14km remaining, it was up to Eddie Dunbar and Ian Stannard (Ineos) to slash their advantage.

The twisting, often narrow route to Selby caused a little havoc for the bunch, and the repeated slow-downs left the four leaders with 30 seconds still with 5km to go and a whisper of hope they could foil the 'doomed breakaway' moniker.

The four leaders cooperated perfectly like a well-oiled team pursuit squad, with each one taking hard turns, low in an aerodynamic tuck, fighting against a bunch led by Stannard. Could youth and exuberance really beat experience and brute strength?

With 20 seconds in hand with 2km to go, it was touch and go for the breakaway as Katusha-Alpecin took over for Sky to try and crush the interlopers once and for all.

With no time for cat and mouse, the four kept pushing even though the peloton had them in sight with 200m to go. Asselman went first and could probably feel the breath of the peloton but managed to just hold on to claim the stage and overall race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4:05:45 2 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 4 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 5 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 6 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 7 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 9 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 10 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team 13 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 15 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 16 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 17 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 18 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 19 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 20 Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team 21 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 22 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 24 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 25 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 27 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 28 William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 30 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 31 George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 32 Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 33 Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 34 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 35 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 36 Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 37 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 38 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 40 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 41 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 42 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 44 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 45 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 46 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 47 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 48 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 49 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 50 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 51 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 52 Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 54 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 55 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 56 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 57 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 58 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 59 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 60 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 61 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 62 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 63 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 64 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 65 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 66 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 67 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 68 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 69 Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 71 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 73 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 74 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 75 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 76 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 77 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 78 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 79 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 81 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 82 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 83 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 84 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 86 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 87 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 88 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 90 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 92 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 93 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 95 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 98 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 99 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 100 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 101 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 102 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 103 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 104 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 105 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 106 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 108 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 109 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 110 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 112 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 113 Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:00:43 114 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 115 Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:03:25 116 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 117 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:27 118 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:01 119 Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:05:33 120 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:06:43 121 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:08:57 122 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 123 Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team 124 Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:10:31 125 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 126 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Axel Journiaux (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 15 pts 2 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 9 4 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 7 5 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 6 6 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 7 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 9 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 2 10 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 1- Elloughton, 72 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 5 pts 2 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 3 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Pocklington, 138 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 5 pts 2 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Baggaby Hill, 135 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 4 pts 2 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 2 3 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roompot-Charles 12:17:15 2 Great Britain National Team 3 Hagens Berman Axeon 4 Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 5 Katusha-Alpecin 6 Euskadi Basque Country 7 Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 8 Team Ineos 9 Team Wiggins le Col 10 CCC Team 11 Ribble Pro Cycling 12 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 13 Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 14 Rally UHC Cycling 15 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 16 Dimension Data 17 Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 Madison Genesis 19 Total Direct Energie

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4:05:34 2 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:05 3 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 4 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:07 5 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:00:10 7 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:00:11 8 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 9 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 10 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 15 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 18 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 19 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 20 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 21 Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team 22 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 23 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 24 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 25 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 26 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 28 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 29 William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 31 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 32 George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 33 Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 34 Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 35 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 36 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 37 Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 38 Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 39 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 41 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 42 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 43 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 45 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 46 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 47 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 48 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 49 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 50 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 51 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 52 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 53 Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol 54 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 55 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 56 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 57 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 58 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 59 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 60 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 61 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 62 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 63 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 64 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 65 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 66 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 67 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 68 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 69 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 70 Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 71 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 72 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 74 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 75 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 76 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 77 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 78 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 79 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 80 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 82 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 83 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 84 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 85 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 87 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 88 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 90 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 92 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 93 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 95 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 98 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 99 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 100 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 101 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 102 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 103 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 104 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 105 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 106 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 108 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 109 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 110 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 112 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 113 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 114 Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:00:54 115 Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:03:36 116 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 117 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:38 118 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:12 119 Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:05:44 120 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:06:54 121 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:09:08 122 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 123 Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team 124 Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:10:42 125 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 126 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 16 pts 2 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 10 4 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 9 5 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 7 6 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 7 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 6 8 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 9 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 11 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 2 12 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 1 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 5 pts 2 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 3 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 1