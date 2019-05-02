Trending

Tour de Yorkshire: Asselman wins stage 1

Breakaway foils the peloton on rainy stage to Selby

Image 1 of 10

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire

Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Team Ineos lead the chase

Team Ineos lead the chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire

Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

Rally UHC's Svein Tuft was among a bunch of riders who crashed

Rally UHC's Svein Tuft was among a bunch of riders who crashed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire

Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire

Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) wins the opening stage of Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) defied expectations and smashed the hopes of the sprinters on the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, taking out a rainy stage to Selby from a day-long breakaway, the rest of which was just caught within metres of the line.

Asselman, who snagged a small Yorkshire flag with his handlebars, held off Filippo Fortin (Cofidis) and Jonas van Genechten (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), with teammate Boy van Poppel forgoing his own sprint to throw his arms in the air to celebrate his team's win.

"It's the biggest victory of my career," Asselman said. "Last year a really tough year, I broke my ankle and I was almost the whole year off the bike. In the spring, with the classics, I already felt I was really strong but I didn't feel like it was going my way, and I was a little frustrated. That this happened now - I still can't believe it. It's really awesome to start the second part of the season like this."

It was an incredible feat for the breakaway to hold on - even though Asselman's fellow escapees Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon), Daniel Bigham (Ribble Pro Cycling), and Joseph Nally (Great Britain National Team) were caught in sight of the line.

"I thought we were going to get caught [earlier] because the advantage went down really fast in the last 15 to 20km," Asselman said. "When we went underneath the flamme rouge I knew we had a little chance, but I knew I had to stay calm and wait for the right moment. It was a little bit of a gamble, but I went through a small gap on the inside and just went full gas. I looked under my elbow and saw it was going to happen."

The monumental effort of the breakaway was aided slightly by bone-chilling cold and rain that plagued racers for the final half of the stage, the rain at times mixed with hail.

"I think it's always an advantage to ride in front in these type of conditions," Asselman said. "It was so cold. I tried to put on an extra jacket and I couldn't do it, I couldn't close the zipper. I'm still shivering like crazy."

Asselman leads the Tour de Yorkshire over Fortin and fellow breakaway rider Jacob Hennessy (Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes), who won both intermediate sprints and earned six seconds in time bonuses.

How it unfolded

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire got underway with a testing 182.5km stage from Doncaster to Selby, with some patches of blue sky interrupting ominously dark clouds overhead.

With only one classified climb on the route, the Côte de Baggaby Hill with 47.5km to go, it was a day primed for a stereotypical no-hope breakaway. But was it?

A group of seven riders nonetheless gave it a college try, with James Fouche (Team Wiggins Lecol), Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon), Jacob Hennessy (Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles), Daniel Bigham (Ribble Pro Cycling), and Joseph Nally and Sean Flynn (Great Britain National Team) making up the escape that was kept in close check by Team Ineos and Dimension Data.

The skies opened up midway through the northward journey to Selby, but the foul weather did not deter the breakaway, who worked to build up a 1:45 lead.

The seven riders had a few nuggets of inspiration along the route, with two intermediate sprints bookending the sole classified climb. It was Hennessy who reaped the fruits of the day's labour, taking out both sprints and the climb.

Baggaby Hill was the undoing for Hennessy, however, and he soon left the breakaway to go back to the shelter of the peloton along with Flynn and Fouche, leaving Nally, Bigham, Vermaerke and Asselman to try and hold off the chase from the peloton.

Largely due to the power of Bigham, who is part of the national team pursuit squad, the quartet extended their lead after the climb to a remarkable 2:34, and continued to hold onto a two minute advantage with 25km to go as Dimension Data's Rasmus Tiller suffered on the front of the peloton to try and keep the gap from expanding.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) suffered a puncture with 23km to go, but had no worries in getting back into the peloton, who were steadily chipping away at the breakaway's lead once the newly minted Team Ineos sent a man to the front to help Dimension Data.

The four up front made the WorldTour teams work for it, and, holding a minute with 14km remaining, it was up to Eddie Dunbar and Ian Stannard (Ineos) to slash their advantage.

The twisting, often narrow route to Selby caused a little havoc for the bunch, and the repeated slow-downs left the four leaders with 30 seconds still with 5km to go and a whisper of hope they could foil the 'doomed breakaway' moniker.

The four leaders cooperated perfectly like a well-oiled team pursuit squad, with each one taking hard turns, low in an aerodynamic tuck, fighting against a bunch led by Stannard. Could youth and exuberance really beat experience and brute strength?

With 20 seconds in hand with 2km to go, it was touch and go for the breakaway as Katusha-Alpecin took over for Sky to try and crush the interlopers once and for all.

With no time for cat and mouse, the four kept pushing even though the peloton had them in sight with 200m to go. Asselman went first and could probably feel the breath of the peloton but managed to just hold on to claim the stage and overall race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles4:05:45
2Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
4Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
5Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
6Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
7Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
9Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
10Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
11Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
13Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
15Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
16Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
17Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
18Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
19Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
20Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
21Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
22Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
24Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
25Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
26Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
27Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
28William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
30Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
31George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
32Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
33Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
34Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
35Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
36Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
37Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
38Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
39Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
40Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
41Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
42Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
43Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
44Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
45Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
46Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
47Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
48Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
49Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
50Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
51Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
52Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
54Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
55Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
56James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
57Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
58Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
59Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
60Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
61John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
62Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
63Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
64Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
65Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
66Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
67Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
68Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
69Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
70Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
71James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
74Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
75Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
76Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
77Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
78Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
79Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
81Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
82Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
83Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
84Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
85Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
86Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
87Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
88Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
90Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
92Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
93Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
95Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
98Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
99Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
100Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
101Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
102Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
103Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
104Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
105Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
106Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
108Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
109John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
110Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
112Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
113Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:00:43
114Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
115Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:03:25
116Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:03:27
118Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:01
119Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:05:33
120Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:06:43
121Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:08:57
122Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
123Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team
124Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:10:31
125Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
126Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles15pts
2Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel9
4Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles7
5Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol6
6Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team5
7Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
9Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos2
10Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 1- Elloughton, 72 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes5pts
2Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
3Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Pocklington, 138 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes5pts
2Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Baggaby Hill, 135 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes4pts
2Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling2
3Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roompot-Charles12:17:15
2Great Britain National Team
3Hagens Berman Axeon
4Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
5Katusha-Alpecin
6Euskadi Basque Country
7Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
8Team Ineos
9Team Wiggins le Col
10CCC Team
11Ribble Pro Cycling
12Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
13Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
14Rally UHC Cycling
15Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
16Dimension Data
17Cofidis Solutions Credits
18Madison Genesis
19Total Direct Energie

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles4:05:34
2Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:05
3Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
4Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:07
5Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
6Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:00:10
7Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:11
8Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
9Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
10Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
12Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
13Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
14Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
15Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
16Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
17Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
18Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
19Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
20Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
21Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
22Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
23Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
24Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
25Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
26Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
27Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
28Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
29William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
31Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
32George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
33Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
34Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
35Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
36Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
37Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
38Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
39Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
40Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
41Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
42Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
43Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
44Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
45Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
46Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
47Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
48Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
49Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
50Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
51Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
52Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
53Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
54Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
55Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
56Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
57James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
58Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
59Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
60Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
61Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
62John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
63Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
64Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
65Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
66Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
67Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
68Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
69Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
70Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
71Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
72James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
74Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
75Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
76Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
77Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
78Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
79Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
80Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
82Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
83Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
84Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
85Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
86Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
87Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
88Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
90Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
92Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
93Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
95Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
98Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
99Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
100Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
101Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
102Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
103Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
104Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
105Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
106Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
108Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
109John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
110Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
112Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
113Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
114Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:00:54
115Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:03:36
116Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:03:38
118Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:12
119Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:05:44
120Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:06:54
121Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:09:08
122Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
123Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team
124Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:10:42
125Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
126Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles16pts
2Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes10
4Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel9
5Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles7
6Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
7Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol6
8Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team5
9Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
11Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos2
12Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling1
13Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes5pts
2Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon3
3Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roompot-Charles12:17:15
2Great Britain National Team
3Hagens Berman Axeon
4Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
5Katusha-Alpecin
6Euskadi Basque Country
7Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
8Team Ineos
9Team Wiggins le Col
10CCC Team
11Ribble Pro Cycling
12Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
13Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
14Rally UHC Cycling
15Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
16Dimension Data
17Cofidis Solutions Credits
18Madison Genesis
19Total Direct Energie

