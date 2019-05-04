Image 1 of 17 Kamp sprinting to victory in Scarborough (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 17 Kamp on the podium (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 17 Kamp sprints for the line ahead of Lawless (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 17 Alexander Kamp after the finish, unaware he had won (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 17 Kamp and his Riwal teammates celebrate together (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 17 Alexander Kamp edged out Chris Lawless on stage 3 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 17 Ineos and CCC drive the lead group (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 17 A rare picturesque shot during a gloomy day (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 17 Race leader Jesper Asselman (Roompot - Charles) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 10 of 17 CCC Team and Katusha-Alpecin lead the peloton (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 11 of 17 Roompot-Charles work on the front (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 12 of 17 A rare sighting of blue sky during stage 3 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 13 of 17 The peloton in the neutralised section (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 14 of 17 Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) drives the lead group (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 15 of 17 Ineos, Riwal and CCC lead the way (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 16 of 17 CCC Team were one of the most active teams of the day (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 17 of 17 Part of the lead group on stage 3 (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Alexander Kamp (Riwal Readynez) won stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough, prevailing in a sprint finish over a large break group that escaped mid-race.

Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) rounded out the podium after a close-run sprint on the seafront, where the finish had been moved by 800 metres after high tides saw waves wash across the road. The trio were part of a 20-strong group that broke away from the peloton under pressure from Ineos and CCC with around 50km to race.

In the end, the stage came down to a spring between the riders who made the split, with Kamp prevailing in the closing metres, just edging out Lawless, who had launched first. Lawless takes over the race lead, while Van Avermaet lurks in third ahead of a tougher final stage on Sunday.

“It was hard in the crosswinds," said Kamp after the finish. "But my team did a terrific job and I had some power left to finish it off at the end with a good sprint. I didn’t think too much and went with my instinct, and luckily I won. It was a fantastic victory and I’m in good shape so hopefully I can still be in contention tomorrow.”

How it happened

A wet and windy day on the road from Bridlington to Scarborough saw hard racing for much of the stage. It took almost 30km of the stage for the break to form.

Mike Cuming (Madison Genesis), Kévin Reza (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Robert Scott (Wiggins Le Col), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Ènergie), Maikel Zijlaard (Hagens Berman Axion), John Archibald (Ribble), Michael Mottram (Vitus), Stephen Bradbury (SwiftCarbon) and Robin Carpenter (Rally UHC) were the names involved in the break of the day.

Scott was the main beneficiary of the break, leading over the Côtes de Silpho, Hooks House Farm and Lythe Bank to take over the lead of the mountain classification. The group didn’t last much longer after the day’s third climb though, with Team Ineos and CCC Team pushing things on back in the peloton.

At 50km from the line it was over for the break, with the peloton making the catch and the two WorldTour teams driving a split at the front soon afterwards. The race was blown apart by the time it reached the double-digit gradients of the Côte de Grosmont, with around 20 riders forming a lead group.

That group would swiftly build a 30-second advantage, working well together to build the lead over the chasing peloton. The run-in over the final climb of the Côte de Ugglebarnaby and the bumpy run to Scarborough was largely quiet, with few attempts to get away in front.

Even when reaching Scarborough, the lead group were quiet, with nobody taking the risk of going it alone in the final kilometres. Instead, it was the same faces at the front, with CCC still doing a lot of work for their leader Van Avermaet.

Come the sprint for the line though, the Belgian wasn’t the fastest man, with Lawless launching first en route to what looked like a near-certain victory. That wasn’t to be however, with the fast finishing Kamp bursting from the group to close in.

On the line, it was Kamp’s by a tiny margin – so much so that the Dane didn’t immediately realise he had won. Lawless could console himself with the blue jersey of overall leader as well as the green points jersey, though.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3:23:24 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 4 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 5 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 7 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 9 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 10 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 12 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 15 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 16 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 17 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 18 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:06 19 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:08 20 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:00:16 21 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:43 23 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 24 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 27 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:22 29 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:54 30 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 31 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 32 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 33 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 34 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 35 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 36 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 37 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 38 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 39 Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 42 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 43 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 45 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 47 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 48 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 49 Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:04:03 50 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 51 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 52 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 53 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 54 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:33 55 Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team 56 Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol 57 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 58 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 59 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 60 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 61 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 62 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 63 Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 64 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:09:48 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 66 William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team 67 Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team 68 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 69 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 70 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 72 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 73 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:52 74 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 75 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 76 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 78 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 80 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 81 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 82 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 83 Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 84 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 85 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 86 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 87 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 88 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 89 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team 90 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 91 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 92 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 93 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 94 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:12:50 95 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:12:52 96 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:12:58 97 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 98 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 99 Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 100 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 101 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 102 Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 103 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 104 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 105 George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:14:06 106 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 107 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:17:05 108 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:22:10 109 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes DNF Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes DNF Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNS Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNS Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon DNS Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes DNS Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles DNS Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol DNS Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team DNS Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK

Stage points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 12 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 9 4 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Team Dimension Data 7 5 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 6 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 5 7 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 8 Andreas Stokbro (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 9 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Charles 2 10 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin 2

Stage mountain classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Le Col 12 pts 2 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 5 3 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 4 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles 4 5 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 3 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2 7 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling 2 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 9 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

General classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 10:38:15 2 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:06 4 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:10 5 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 6 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 9 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 10 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 11 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 13 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 14 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 15 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 16 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 17 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:16 18 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:18 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:26 20 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 21 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:53 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 24 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 25 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:16 27 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:32 28 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:02:53 29 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:00 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 31 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:03:04 32 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 33 Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 34 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 36 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 37 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 38 Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 39 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 41 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 42 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 43 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 45 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:03:27 46 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:03:32 47 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 48 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:04:09 49 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:13 50 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 51 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 52 Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:04:56 53 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:37 54 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 55 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:43 56 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 57 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 58 Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol 59 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:08:02 60 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:48 61 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:09:54 62 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:09:56 63 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 64 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:09:58 65 Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team 66 William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team 67 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 68 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:10:01 69 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:10:02 70 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 72 Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 73 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 74 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 75 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:10:07 76 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:10:18 77 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:10:21 78 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:10:25 79 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 80 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:10:31 81 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:32 82 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:10:50 83 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:10:54 84 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:58 85 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 86 Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:11:08 87 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:11:44 88 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:12:02 89 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:05 90 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:09 91 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:13:00 92 John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:08 93 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:13:31 95 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:13:38 96 Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:13:41 97 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:13:52 98 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 99 George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:14:16 100 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:14:35 101 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:15:21 102 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:18:07 103 Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:18:14 104 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:18:33 105 Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:20:15 106 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:22:20 107 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:01 108 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:23:11 109 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:25:50

Points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 23 pts 2 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 19 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 16 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 5 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 15 6 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 13 7 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 8 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 10 9 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 10 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 9 11 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 8 12 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 8 13 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 7 14 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 7 15 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 6 16 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 6 17 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 6 18 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 20 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 21 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 6 22 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 5 23 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 24 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 25 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 4 26 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 28 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 2 29 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 30 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1 31 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 32 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 1

Mountain classification