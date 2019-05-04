Trending

Tour de Yorkshire: Alexander Kamp wins stage 3

Lawless second, Van Avermaet third

Image 1 of 17

Kamp sprinting to victory in Scarborough

Kamp sprinting to victory in Scarborough
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 2 of 17

Kamp on the podium

Kamp on the podium
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 3 of 17

Kamp sprints for the line ahead of Lawless

Kamp sprints for the line ahead of Lawless
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 17

Alexander Kamp after the finish, unaware he had won

Alexander Kamp after the finish, unaware he had won
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 17

Kamp and his Riwal teammates celebrate together

Kamp and his Riwal teammates celebrate together
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 6 of 17

Alexander Kamp edged out Chris Lawless on stage 3

Alexander Kamp edged out Chris Lawless on stage 3
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 7 of 17

Ineos and CCC drive the lead group

Ineos and CCC drive the lead group
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 8 of 17

A rare picturesque shot during a gloomy day

A rare picturesque shot during a gloomy day
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 9 of 17

Race leader Jesper Asselman (Roompot - Charles)

Race leader Jesper Asselman (Roompot - Charles)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 10 of 17

CCC Team and Katusha-Alpecin lead the peloton

CCC Team and Katusha-Alpecin lead the peloton
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 11 of 17

Roompot-Charles work on the front

Roompot-Charles work on the front
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 12 of 17

A rare sighting of blue sky during stage 3

A rare sighting of blue sky during stage 3
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 13 of 17

The peloton in the neutralised section

The peloton in the neutralised section
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 14 of 17

Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) drives the lead group

Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) drives the lead group
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 15 of 17

Ineos, Riwal and CCC lead the way

Ineos, Riwal and CCC lead the way
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 16 of 17

CCC Team were one of the most active teams of the day

CCC Team were one of the most active teams of the day
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 17 of 17

Part of the lead group on stage 3

Part of the lead group on stage 3
(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Alexander Kamp (Riwal Readynez) won stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough, prevailing in a sprint finish over a large break group that escaped mid-race.

Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) rounded out the podium after a close-run sprint on the seafront, where the finish had been moved by 800 metres after high tides saw waves wash across the road. The trio were part of a 20-strong group that broke away from the peloton under pressure from Ineos and CCC with around 50km to race.

In the end, the stage came down to a spring between the riders who made the split, with Kamp prevailing in the closing metres, just edging out Lawless, who had launched first. Lawless takes over the race lead, while Van Avermaet lurks in third ahead of a tougher final stage on Sunday.

“It was hard in the crosswinds," said Kamp after the finish. "But my team did a terrific job and I had some power left to finish it off at the end with a good sprint. I didn’t think too much and went with my instinct, and luckily I won. It was a fantastic victory and I’m in good shape so hopefully I can still be in contention tomorrow.”

How it happened

A wet and windy day on the road from Bridlington to Scarborough saw hard racing for much of the stage. It took almost 30km of the stage for the break to form.

Mike Cuming (Madison Genesis), Kévin Reza (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Robert Scott (Wiggins Le Col), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Ènergie), Maikel Zijlaard (Hagens Berman Axion), John Archibald (Ribble), Michael Mottram (Vitus), Stephen Bradbury (SwiftCarbon) and Robin Carpenter (Rally UHC) were the names involved in the break of the day.

Scott was the main beneficiary of the break, leading over the Côtes de Silpho, Hooks House Farm and Lythe Bank to take over the lead of the mountain classification. The group didn’t last much longer after the day’s third climb though, with Team Ineos and CCC Team pushing things on back in the peloton.

At 50km from the line it was over for the break, with the peloton making the catch and the two WorldTour teams driving a split at the front soon afterwards. The race was blown apart by the time it reached the double-digit gradients of the Côte de Grosmont, with around 20 riders forming a lead group.

That group would swiftly build a 30-second advantage, working well together to build the lead over the chasing peloton. The run-in over the final climb of the Côte de Ugglebarnaby and the bumpy run to Scarborough was largely quiet, with few attempts to get away in front.

Even when reaching Scarborough, the lead group were quiet, with nobody taking the risk of going it alone in the final kilometres. Instead, it was the same faces at the front, with CCC still doing a lot of work for their leader Van Avermaet.

Come the sprint for the line though, the Belgian wasn’t the fastest man, with Lawless launching first en route to what looked like a near-certain victory. That wasn’t to be however, with the fast finishing Kamp bursting from the group to close in.

On the line, it was Kamp’s by a tiny margin – so much so that the Dane didn’t immediately realise he had won. Lawless could console himself with the blue jersey of overall leader as well as the green points jersey, though.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3:23:24
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
4Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
7Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
8Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
9Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
10Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
11Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
12Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
13Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
15James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
16Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
17Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
18Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:06
19Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:08
20Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:00:16
21Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:43
23Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
24Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
27Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:22
29Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:54
30Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
31Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
32Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
33Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
34Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
35Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
36Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
37Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
38Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
39Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
41Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
42Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
43Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
45Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
46Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
47Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
48James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
49Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:04:03
50Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
51Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
52Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
53Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
54Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:33
55Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team
56Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
57Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
58Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
59Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
60Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
61Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
62Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
63Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
64Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:09:48
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
66William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
67Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
68Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
69Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
70Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
71Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
72Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:52
74Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
75Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
76Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
78Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
79Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
80Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
81Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
82Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
83Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
84Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
85Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
86Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
87Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
88Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
89Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
90Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
91Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
92Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
93Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
94John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:12:50
95Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:12:52
96Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:12:58
97Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
98John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
99Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
100Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
101Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
102Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
103Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
104Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
105George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:14:06
106Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
107Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:17:05
108Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:22:10
109Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFJuan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFDaniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFBen Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFKevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFTyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNSKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNSIan Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNSBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSRory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNSSenne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNSThomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
DNSAlessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
DNSAlistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK

Stage points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team15pts
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos12
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team9
4Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Team Dimension Data7
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling6
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos5
7Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis4
8Andreas Stokbro (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3
9Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Charles2
10Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin2

Stage mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Le Col12pts
2John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling5
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis4
4Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles4
5Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling3
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos2
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling2
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
9Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis1

General classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos10:38:15
2Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:06
4Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:10
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
6Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
7Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
8Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
9Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
10Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
11James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
13Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
14Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
15Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
16Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
17Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:16
18Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:18
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:26
20Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
21Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol0:01:53
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
23Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
24Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
25Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:02:16
27Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:32
28Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:53
29Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:00
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
31Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:03:04
32Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
33Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
34Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
35Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
36Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
37Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
38Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
39Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
41Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
42Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
43James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
45Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol0:03:27
46Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:03:32
47Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
48Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes0:04:09
49Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:13
50Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
51Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
52Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:04:56
53Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:37
54Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
55Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:43
56Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
57Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
58Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
59Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol0:08:02
60Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:48
61Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:09:54
62Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:09:56
63Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
64Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:09:58
65Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
66William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
67Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
68Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis0:10:01
69Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:10:02
70Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
71Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
72Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
73Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
74Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
75Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:10:07
76Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:10:18
77Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:10:21
78Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:10:25
79Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
80Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:10:31
81Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:32
82Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:10:50
83Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos0:10:54
84Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:58
85Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
86Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:11:08
87Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis0:11:44
88Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:12:02
89Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:05
90Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:09
91John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:13:00
92John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:08
93Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:13:31
95Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:13:38
96Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:13:41
97Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:13:52
98Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
99George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:14:16
100Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:14:35
101Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:15:21
102Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:18:07
103Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:18:14
104Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:18:33
105Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:20:15
106Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes0:22:20
107Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:01
108Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:23:11
109Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:25:50

Points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos23pts
2Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles19
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles16
4Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin16
5Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team15
6Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel13
7Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
8Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK10
9Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes10
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team9
11Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling8
12Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team8
13Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes7
14Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data7
15Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes6
16Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK6
17Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol6
18Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
20Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
21Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team6
22Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos5
23Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team5
24Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis4
25Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK4
26Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon3
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
28Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
29Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis1
30Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1
31Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis1
32Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling1

Mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol12pts
2John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling-7
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis-8
4James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol-8
5Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles-8
6Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes-8
7Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK-9
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team-10
9Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK-10
10Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos-10
11Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes-10
12Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling-10
13Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon-11
14Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis-11
15Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK-11

 

