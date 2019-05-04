Tour de Yorkshire: Alexander Kamp wins stage 3
Lawless second, Van Avermaet third
Stage 3: Bridlington - Scarborough
Alexander Kamp (Riwal Readynez) won stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough, prevailing in a sprint finish over a large break group that escaped mid-race.
Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) rounded out the podium after a close-run sprint on the seafront, where the finish had been moved by 800 metres after high tides saw waves wash across the road. The trio were part of a 20-strong group that broke away from the peloton under pressure from Ineos and CCC with around 50km to race.
In the end, the stage came down to a spring between the riders who made the split, with Kamp prevailing in the closing metres, just edging out Lawless, who had launched first. Lawless takes over the race lead, while Van Avermaet lurks in third ahead of a tougher final stage on Sunday.
“It was hard in the crosswinds," said Kamp after the finish. "But my team did a terrific job and I had some power left to finish it off at the end with a good sprint. I didn’t think too much and went with my instinct, and luckily I won. It was a fantastic victory and I’m in good shape so hopefully I can still be in contention tomorrow.”
How it happened
A wet and windy day on the road from Bridlington to Scarborough saw hard racing for much of the stage. It took almost 30km of the stage for the break to form.
Mike Cuming (Madison Genesis), Kévin Reza (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Robert Scott (Wiggins Le Col), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Ènergie), Maikel Zijlaard (Hagens Berman Axion), John Archibald (Ribble), Michael Mottram (Vitus), Stephen Bradbury (SwiftCarbon) and Robin Carpenter (Rally UHC) were the names involved in the break of the day.
Scott was the main beneficiary of the break, leading over the Côtes de Silpho, Hooks House Farm and Lythe Bank to take over the lead of the mountain classification. The group didn’t last much longer after the day’s third climb though, with Team Ineos and CCC Team pushing things on back in the peloton.
At 50km from the line it was over for the break, with the peloton making the catch and the two WorldTour teams driving a split at the front soon afterwards. The race was blown apart by the time it reached the double-digit gradients of the Côte de Grosmont, with around 20 riders forming a lead group.
That group would swiftly build a 30-second advantage, working well together to build the lead over the chasing peloton. The run-in over the final climb of the Côte de Ugglebarnaby and the bumpy run to Scarborough was largely quiet, with few attempts to get away in front.
Even when reaching Scarborough, the lead group were quiet, with nobody taking the risk of going it alone in the final kilometres. Instead, it was the same faces at the front, with CCC still doing a lot of work for their leader Van Avermaet.
Come the sprint for the line though, the Belgian wasn’t the fastest man, with Lawless launching first en route to what looked like a near-certain victory. That wasn’t to be however, with the fast finishing Kamp bursting from the group to close in.
On the line, it was Kamp’s by a tiny margin – so much so that the Dane didn’t immediately realise he had won. Lawless could console himself with the blue jersey of overall leader as well as the green points jersey, though.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3:23:24
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|9
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|10
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|12
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|13
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|15
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|16
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|17
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|18
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|19
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:00:16
|21
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:43
|23
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|24
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|27
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:22
|29
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:54
|30
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|31
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|32
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|33
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|34
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|35
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|36
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|37
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|38
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|39
|Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|41
|Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|42
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|43
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|44
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|45
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|47
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|48
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|49
|Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:04:03
|50
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|51
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|52
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|53
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|54
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:33
|55
|Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|56
|Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
|57
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|58
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|59
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|60
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|61
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|62
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|63
|Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|64
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:09:48
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|66
|William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|67
|Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|68
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|69
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|70
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|72
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|73
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:52
|74
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|76
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|78
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|80
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|81
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|82
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|83
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|84
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|85
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|86
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|87
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|88
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|89
|Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|90
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|91
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|92
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|93
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|94
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:12:50
|95
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:12:52
|96
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:12:58
|97
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|98
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|99
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|100
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|101
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|102
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|103
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|104
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|105
|George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:14:06
|106
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|107
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:17:05
|108
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:22:10
|109
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNS
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNS
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNS
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|DNS
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNS
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|DNS
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|DNS
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
Stage points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|12
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|4
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Team Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|7
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|8
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|2
|10
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2
Stage mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Le Col
|12
|pts
|2
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|4
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|4
|5
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
|2
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|9
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|10:38:15
|2
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|6
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|10
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|13
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|14
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|15
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|16
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|17
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|18
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:26
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|21
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:01:53
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|24
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|25
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:16
|27
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:32
|28
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:53
|29
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:00
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|31
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:03:04
|32
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|33
|Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|34
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|36
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|37
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|38
|Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|39
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|41
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|42
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|43
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|45
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:03:27
|46
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|47
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:56
|48
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:04:09
|49
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:13
|50
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|51
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|52
|Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:04:56
|53
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:37
|54
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|55
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:43
|56
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|57
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|58
|Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
|59
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:08:02
|60
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:48
|61
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:09:54
|62
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:56
|63
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|64
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:09:58
|65
|Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|66
|William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|67
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|68
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:10:01
|69
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:10:02
|70
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|72
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|73
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|74
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|75
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:10:07
|76
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|0:10:18
|77
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:10:21
|78
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:10:25
|79
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|80
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:10:31
|81
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:32
|82
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:10:50
|83
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:10:54
|84
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:58
|85
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|86
|Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:11:08
|87
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:11:44
|88
|Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:12:02
|89
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:05
|90
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:09
|91
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:13:00
|92
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:08
|93
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|94
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:13:31
|95
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:13:38
|96
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:13:41
|97
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:13:52
|98
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|99
|George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:14:16
|100
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:35
|101
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:21
|102
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:18:07
|103
|Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:18:14
|104
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:18:33
|105
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|0:20:15
|106
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:22:20
|107
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:01
|108
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:23:11
|109
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:25:50
Points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|23
|pts
|2
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|19
|3
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|16
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|5
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|13
|7
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|8
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|10
|9
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|10
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|11
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|7
|14
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|15
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|6
|16
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|6
|17
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|6
|18
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|20
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|21
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|6
|22
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|23
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|24
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|25
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|4
|26
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|28
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|29
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|30
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|31
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|32
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|1
Mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|12
|pts
|2
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|-7
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|-8
|4
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|-8
|5
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|-8
|6
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|-8
|7
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|-9
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|-10
|9
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|-10
|10
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|-10
|11
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|-10
|12
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|-10
|13
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|-11
|14
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|-11
|15
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|-11
