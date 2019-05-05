Trending

Lawless wins Tour de Yorkshire

Van Avermaet takes final stage in Leeds after hectic finale

Image 1 of 35

Lawless kisses his trophy as winner of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire

Lawless kisses his trophy as winner of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 2 of 35

Van Avermaet celebrates victory

Van Avermaet celebrates victory
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 3 of 35

Van Avermaet launches the sprint

Van Avermaet launches the sprint
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 4 of 35

Team Ineos leading the peloton

Team Ineos leading the peloton
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 5 of 35

The break of the day, mid-stage

The break of the day, mid-stage
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 6 of 35

Fans were out in force across Yorkshire

Fans were out in force across Yorkshire
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 7 of 35

The peloton rides through a town on stage 4

The peloton rides through a town on stage 4
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 8 of 35

The scenic route through the Yorkshire Dales

The scenic route through the Yorkshire Dales
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 9 of 35

Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) won his height in Black Sheep beer with this sprint

Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) won his height in Black Sheep beer with this sprint
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 10 of 35

The break of the day

The break of the day
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 11 of 35

The peloton descends through a Yorkshire town

The peloton descends through a Yorkshire town
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 12 of 35

Courteille makes his way through the crowds

Courteille makes his way through the crowds
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 13 of 35

Arnaud Courteille (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) won the mountain classification after a strong display in the breakaway

Arnaud Courteille (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) won the mountain classification after a strong display in the breakaway
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 14 of 35

Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) lit the race up with a late attack

Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) lit the race up with a late attack
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 15 of 35

Van Avemaet outsprints Lawless in Leeds

Van Avemaet outsprints Lawless in Leeds
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 16 of 35

Lucas Eriksson (Riwal Readynez) won most active rider of the day

Lucas Eriksson (Riwal Readynez) won most active rider of the day
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 17 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) on the podium

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 18 of 35

Chris Lawless also won the points classification

Chris Lawless also won the points classification
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 19 of 35

The final podium – Van Avermaet, Lawless and Dunbar (L-R)

The final podium – Van Avermaet, Lawless and Dunbar (L-R)
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 20 of 35

CCC and Katusha lead the peloton

CCC and Katusha lead the peloton
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 21 of 35

Chris Lawless in the final leader's jersey of the race

Chris Lawless in the final leader's jersey of the race
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 22 of 35

Chris Lawless en route to overall victory at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Chris Lawless en route to overall victory at the Tour de Yorkshire.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 23 of 35

Chris Lawless celebrates Tour de Yorkshire victory.

Chris Lawless celebrates Tour de Yorkshire victory.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 24 of 35

Chris Lawless on the final day of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Chris Lawless on the final day of the Tour de Yorkshire.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 25 of 35

The peloton on the final day of the Tour de Yorkshire..

The peloton on the final day of the Tour de Yorkshire..
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 26 of 35

Stage 4 of the Tour de Yorkshire brought the peloton from Halifax to Leeds.

Stage 4 of the Tour de Yorkshire brought the peloton from Halifax to Leeds.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 27 of 35

Leonardo Basso leads the peloton.

Leonardo Basso leads the peloton.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 28 of 35

Ian Stannard hits the front for Team Ineos.

Ian Stannard hits the front for Team Ineos.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 29 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the start in Halifax.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the start in Halifax.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 30 of 35

Chris Froome (Team Ineos).

Chris Froome (Team Ineos).
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 31 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 32 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) beats Chris Lawless to win stage 4 of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) beats Chris Lawless to win stage 4 of the Tour de Yorkshire.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 33 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins in Leeds.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins in Leeds.
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 34 of 35

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC)

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC)
(Image credit: Swpix)
Image 35 of 35

Eddie Dunbar on the attack at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Eddie Dunbar on the attack at the Tour de Yorkshire.
(Image credit: Swpix)

Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) won the Tour de Yorkshire, surviving over the climbs of the final stage, the race’s toughest, between Halifax and Leeds. Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) took the stage win, but with Lawless taking second ahead of his teammate Eddie Dunbar, the bonus seconds weren’t enough to overhaul the Briton.

Related Articles

Tour de Yorkshire finale with Froome, Lawless and Van Avermaet – Podcast

Chris Froome leaves Tour de Yorkshire on track for Tour de France

Alexander Kamp’s team Riwal Readynez put on pressure in the final 50 kilometres of the stage, but things really kicked off when Chris Froome (Team Ineos) accelerated on the final climb of the day, 20km out.

His teammate Eddie Dunbar went on the attack on the descent, forcing Van Avermaet’s CCC Team and a lone Kamp to give chase. Van Avermaet went for it 5km from the line, bridging to Dunbar but taking Lawless with him, while further back Kamp formed a chase group.

Kamp’s group couldn’t close the gap though, and with Ineos enjoying the numerical advantage in the lead group, the race was mathematically decided before the final sprint, which saw Van Avermaet ease to the win ahead of his Ineos companions.

“If someone had told me that I’d win this race when I was coming into it, I’d have called them a bare-faced liar,” said Lawless after the stage. “I didn’t think it was possible.

“I’ve got to really thank the team for having faith in me and backing me because I don’t really have a good history of performing on courses like this.

“When Greg went on the climb with 5km to go, we already had Eddie up the road and I knew I just had to follow. As soon as we got there, I told Eddie to ride because I knew even if I got second on the stage and Greg won then I’d still win.”

How it unfolded

As the peloton set off for the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, there would have been some relief that there would be no repeat of Saturday’s adverse weather. Still, the 175km from Halifax to Leeds would be a tougher test, running over the Yorkshire Dales and taking in five classified climbs along the way.

Nine men got away from the peloton early on to form the break of the day. Pierre Rolland (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) was the biggest name in the move. He was joined by Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Énergie), Arnaud Courteille (both Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Julen Irizar (Euskadi-Murias), Jacob Scott (SwiftCarbon), Jonathan McEvoy, Joey Walker (both Madison Genesis) and Ethan Hayter (Great Britain).

Team Ineos led the peloton for most of the day, with Ian Stannard spending over 100km working on the front tapping out a steady tempo and holding the break under three minutes.

The peloton whittled down kilometre by kilometre, until Riwal Readynez took to the front 50km from the line on the penultimate climb of the day, the Côte de Greenhow Hill. Immediately, the peloton shattered as Kamp’s team upped the pace, seeking to put race leader Chris Lawless under pressure.

A minute up the road, the break disintegrated on the same climb. Courteille, Lafay and Hivert led the way over the top, with Courteille taking the points to move into the lead of the mountain classification.

Riwal slowed up the pace after the climb, letting the gap expand to two minutes, with several groups returning to the fold, including several of their own dropped riders. Bolstered by more of Kamp’s teammates up front, the pace was soon upped once again.

Ineos were back on the front by the final climb of the day, the Côte de Otley Chevin, with the gap to the three leaders evaporating on the 10 per cent average gradient. With Lawless struggling on the climb, Froome put in a stinging attack halfway up, kicking off the race’s endgame.

Over the top, Kamp and Van Avermaet were among the riders in the lead group. Froome’s teammate Eddie Dunbar was there too, but not for long. The Irishman, also 10 seconds down on GC, attacked the descent.

Dunbar quickly bridged to the break, while further back, the GC group swelled as Lawless and several other dropped riders got back in. At the final intermediate sprint 13km out, Dunbar rolled over the line to grab three bonus seconds, while the CCC-led peloton chased 25 seconds back.

Van Avermaet launched his bid for victory on an unclassified rise with 5km to race, catching Dunbar but bringing Lawless with him. Kamp quickly formed a second group as the peloton stalled behind, setting up a tense chase on the final run-in.

It wasn’t to be for Kamp though, despite the commendable efforts of his Continental-ranked team. The leaders held on to the finish, with Van Avermaet triumphing in the lightly-contested sprint while Lawless savoured his overall victory.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here. 

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team4:40:03
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
3Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:00:02
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:09
5James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
7Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
8Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol0:00:12
9Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
11Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
13Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
14Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
15Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
16Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
17Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
18Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
19Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
20Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
23Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
25Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
26Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
27Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
28Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
29Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
30Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:01:54
32Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:04
33Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
34Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
35Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
36John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
37James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol0:02:07
38Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
39Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:02:10
40Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
41Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
42Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
43Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:11
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
45Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:28
46Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:04:06
47Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
48Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
50Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
51Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:04:14
52Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
53Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
54Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
55Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:05:17
56Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:07:16
57Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
58Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
59Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
60Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
61Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
62Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
63Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
64Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
66Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
67Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
68Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
69Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
70Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
71Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:09:05
72Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
73Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:10:07
76William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
77Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
78Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
79Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
81Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
82Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
83Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
84Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
85Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
86Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
87Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:04
88Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
89Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:04
90Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:16:17
91Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
92Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
93Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
DNFAdam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFDaniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
DNFGraham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
DNFGeorge Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
DNFRobert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFJonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFJacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFMikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNSBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 1 - 58km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling5pts
2Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
3Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Intermediate sprint 2 - 162.5km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos5pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie3
3Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Finish sprint

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team15pts
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos12
3Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos9
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data7
5James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling6
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis5
7Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team4
8Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol3
9Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK1

Stage 4 mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel18pts
2Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling8
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
4Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
5Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis2
6Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Stage 4 team classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos14:00:23
2Total Direct Energie0:00:22
3Roompot-Charles0:00:44
4Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:11
5Team Wiggins Le Col0:02:17
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:49
7CCC Team0:03:50
8Madison Genesis0:04:21
9Team Katusha-Alpecin0:07:26
10Hagens Bermans Axeon
11SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling0:09:15
12Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes0:09:21
13Ribble Pro Cycling0:10:02
14Team Dimension Data0:11:25
15Great Britain National Team0:11:27
16Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UI0:12:09
17Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:17:21
18Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:22:28

Final general classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos15:18:12
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:02
3Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:00:11
4Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:15
5James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:00:25
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
7Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:00:28
9Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
10Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
11Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
12Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
13Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
14Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
15Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
16Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol0:02:11
17Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:20
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:02:42
20Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
21Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:18
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
23Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:22
24Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
25Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
26Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
27Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
28Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:03:33
29Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
30Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:03
31Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:04:28
32Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:04:30
33Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:31
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:05:04
35James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol0:05:17
36Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:05:20
37Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
38Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:05:21
39Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes0:06:22
40Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:07:16
41Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:08
42Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:09:08
43Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:15
44Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:10:15
45Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:10:43
46Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:10:51
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:04
48Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:12:28
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:12:29
50Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:12:31
51Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:37
52Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:12:48
53Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:13:17
54Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol0:13:40
55Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:21
56Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:14:22
57Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:14:27
58Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:32
59Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:02
60Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:15:05
61Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
62Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
63John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:15:10
64Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol0:15:24
65Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:21
66Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:48
67Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:10
68Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:17:20
69Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:24
70Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:17:50
71Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:54
72Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:18:53
73Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis0:19:06
74Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:19:09
75Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:19:27
76William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:20:11
77Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK0:20:15
78Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
79Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:20:38
80Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:21:03
81Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:21:21
82Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:08
83Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:22:43
84Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:23:37
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:23:44
86Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:23:51
87Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:24:05
88Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:26:21
89Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:27:44
90Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:28:25
91Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:30:10
92Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:30:15
93Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling0:34:30

Final points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos35pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team24
3Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team19
4Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles16
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin16
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos14
7Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling13
8Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
9Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK10
10Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis9
11Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol9
12Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team8
13Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data7
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK7
15Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data7
16Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes7
17Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes6
18James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling6
19Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
20Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
21Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
22Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team6
23Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos5
24Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team5
25Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK4
26Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
27Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie3
28Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon3
29Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3
31Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
32Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis1
33Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
34Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team1

Final mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel18pts
2Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol12
3Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling8
4John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling5
5Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis4
6James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol4
7Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
9Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK3
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
11Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK2
12Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos2
13Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes2
14Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis2
16Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
17Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK1
18Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis1
19Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Final team classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos45:55:38
2Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:17
3CCC Team0:04:22
4Roompot-Charles0:06:32
5Team Wiggins Le Col0:06:54
6Madison Genesis0:11:54
7Team Katusha-Alpecin0:12:03
8SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling0:15:03
9Hagens Bermans Axeon0:15:36
10Total Direct Energie0:16:17
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:43
12Team Dimension Data0:21:36
13Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes0:23:51
14Ribble Pro Cycling0:26:47
15Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:27:10
16Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UI0:29:34
17Great Britain National Team0:31:42
18Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:48:08

Latest on Cyclingnews