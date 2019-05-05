Lawless wins Tour de Yorkshire
Van Avermaet takes final stage in Leeds after hectic finale
Stage 4: Halifax - Leeds
Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) won the Tour de Yorkshire, surviving over the climbs of the final stage, the race’s toughest, between Halifax and Leeds. Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) took the stage win, but with Lawless taking second ahead of his teammate Eddie Dunbar, the bonus seconds weren’t enough to overhaul the Briton.
Related Articles
Alexander Kamp’s team Riwal Readynez put on pressure in the final 50 kilometres of the stage, but things really kicked off when Chris Froome (Team Ineos) accelerated on the final climb of the day, 20km out.
His teammate Eddie Dunbar went on the attack on the descent, forcing Van Avermaet’s CCC Team and a lone Kamp to give chase. Van Avermaet went for it 5km from the line, bridging to Dunbar but taking Lawless with him, while further back Kamp formed a chase group.
Kamp’s group couldn’t close the gap though, and with Ineos enjoying the numerical advantage in the lead group, the race was mathematically decided before the final sprint, which saw Van Avermaet ease to the win ahead of his Ineos companions.
“If someone had told me that I’d win this race when I was coming into it, I’d have called them a bare-faced liar,” said Lawless after the stage. “I didn’t think it was possible.
“I’ve got to really thank the team for having faith in me and backing me because I don’t really have a good history of performing on courses like this.
“When Greg went on the climb with 5km to go, we already had Eddie up the road and I knew I just had to follow. As soon as we got there, I told Eddie to ride because I knew even if I got second on the stage and Greg won then I’d still win.”
How it unfolded
As the peloton set off for the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, there would have been some relief that there would be no repeat of Saturday’s adverse weather. Still, the 175km from Halifax to Leeds would be a tougher test, running over the Yorkshire Dales and taking in five classified climbs along the way.
Nine men got away from the peloton early on to form the break of the day. Pierre Rolland (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) was the biggest name in the move. He was joined by Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Énergie), Arnaud Courteille (both Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Julen Irizar (Euskadi-Murias), Jacob Scott (SwiftCarbon), Jonathan McEvoy, Joey Walker (both Madison Genesis) and Ethan Hayter (Great Britain).
Team Ineos led the peloton for most of the day, with Ian Stannard spending over 100km working on the front tapping out a steady tempo and holding the break under three minutes.
The peloton whittled down kilometre by kilometre, until Riwal Readynez took to the front 50km from the line on the penultimate climb of the day, the Côte de Greenhow Hill. Immediately, the peloton shattered as Kamp’s team upped the pace, seeking to put race leader Chris Lawless under pressure.
A minute up the road, the break disintegrated on the same climb. Courteille, Lafay and Hivert led the way over the top, with Courteille taking the points to move into the lead of the mountain classification.
Riwal slowed up the pace after the climb, letting the gap expand to two minutes, with several groups returning to the fold, including several of their own dropped riders. Bolstered by more of Kamp’s teammates up front, the pace was soon upped once again.
Ineos were back on the front by the final climb of the day, the Côte de Otley Chevin, with the gap to the three leaders evaporating on the 10 per cent average gradient. With Lawless struggling on the climb, Froome put in a stinging attack halfway up, kicking off the race’s endgame.
Over the top, Kamp and Van Avermaet were among the riders in the lead group. Froome’s teammate Eddie Dunbar was there too, but not for long. The Irishman, also 10 seconds down on GC, attacked the descent.
Dunbar quickly bridged to the break, while further back, the GC group swelled as Lawless and several other dropped riders got back in. At the final intermediate sprint 13km out, Dunbar rolled over the line to grab three bonus seconds, while the CCC-led peloton chased 25 seconds back.
Van Avermaet launched his bid for victory on an unclassified rise with 5km to race, catching Dunbar but bringing Lawless with him. Kamp quickly formed a second group as the peloton stalled behind, setting up a tense chase on the final run-in.
It wasn’t to be for Kamp though, despite the commendable efforts of his Continental-ranked team. The leaders held on to the finish, with Van Avermaet triumphing in the lightly-contested sprint while Lawless savoured his overall victory.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|4:40:03
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:02
|4
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:00:09
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|8
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:00:12
|9
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|11
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|14
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|15
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|16
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|17
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|18
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|19
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|20
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|23
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|27
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|28
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|29
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|30
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:54
|32
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|33
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|34
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|35
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|36
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|37
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:02:07
|38
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:02:10
|40
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|41
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|42
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|43
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:11
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|45
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:28
|46
|Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:04:06
|47
|Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|48
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|50
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|51
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:04:14
|52
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|53
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|54
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|55
|Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:05:17
|56
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:07:16
|57
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|58
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|59
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|61
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|62
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|63
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|64
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|66
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|67
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|68
|Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
|69
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|70
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|71
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|72
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|73
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:10:07
|76
|William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|77
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|78
|Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|79
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|80
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|81
|Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|82
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|83
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|84
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|85
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|86
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|87
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:04
|88
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|89
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:04
|90
|Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:16:17
|91
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|92
|Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|93
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|DNF
|George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNS
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
Intermediate sprint 1 - 58km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|3
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
Intermediate sprint 2 - 162.5km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|3
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
Finish sprint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|12
|3
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|9
|4
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|7
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|3
|9
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|1
Stage 4 mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|18
|pts
|2
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|4
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|6
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
Stage 4 team classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|14:00:23
|2
|Total Direct Energie
|0:00:22
|3
|Roompot-Charles
|0:00:44
|4
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|5
|Team Wiggins Le Col
|0:02:17
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:49
|7
|CCC Team
|0:03:50
|8
|Madison Genesis
|0:04:21
|9
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:26
|10
|Hagens Bermans Axeon
|11
|SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling
|0:09:15
|12
|Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:09:21
|13
|Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:10:02
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|0:11:25
|15
|Great Britain National Team
|0:11:27
|16
|Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UI
|0:12:09
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:17:21
|18
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:22:28
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|15:18:12
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:11
|4
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|0:00:28
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|11
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|12
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|15
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|16
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:02:11
|17
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:02:42
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|21
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:18
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|23
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:22
|24
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|26
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|27
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|28
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:33
|29
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|30
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:03
|31
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|32
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|33
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:31
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:05:04
|35
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:05:17
|36
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:05:20
|37
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|38
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:05:21
|39
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:06:22
|40
|Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:07:16
|41
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:08
|42
|Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:09:08
|43
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:15
|44
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:10:15
|45
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:10:43
|46
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:10:51
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:04
|48
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|0:12:28
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:12:29
|50
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:12:31
|51
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:37
|52
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:12:48
|53
|Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:13:17
|54
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:13:40
|55
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:21
|56
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:14:22
|57
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:14:27
|58
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:32
|59
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:02
|60
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:15:05
|61
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|62
|Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol
|63
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:15:10
|64
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:15:24
|65
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:21
|66
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:48
|67
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:10
|68
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:17:20
|69
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:24
|70
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|0:17:50
|71
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:17:54
|72
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:18:53
|73
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:06
|74
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:19:09
|75
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:19:27
|76
|William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:20:11
|77
|Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|0:20:15
|78
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|79
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:20:38
|80
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:21:03
|81
|Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:21:21
|82
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:22:08
|83
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:22:43
|84
|Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:23:37
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:23:44
|86
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:23:51
|87
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:24:05
|88
|Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:26:21
|89
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:27:44
|90
|Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:28:25
|91
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:30:10
|92
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:30:15
|93
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:34:30
Final points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|35
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|24
|3
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|4
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|16
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|14
|7
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|13
|8
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|9
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|10
|10
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|11
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|9
|12
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|7
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|7
|15
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|16
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|7
|17
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|6
|18
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|6
|19
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|20
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|21
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|22
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|6
|23
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|24
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|25
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|4
|26
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|27
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|28
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|29
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|31
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|32
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|33
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
Final mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|18
|pts
|2
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|12
|3
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|8
|4
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|6
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|4
|7
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|9
|Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|3
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|11
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|2
|12
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|13
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|2
|14
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|16
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|17
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK
|1
|18
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|19
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
Final team classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|45:55:38
|2
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|3
|CCC Team
|0:04:22
|4
|Roompot-Charles
|0:06:32
|5
|Team Wiggins Le Col
|0:06:54
|6
|Madison Genesis
|0:11:54
|7
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:03
|8
|SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling
|0:15:03
|9
|Hagens Bermans Axeon
|0:15:36
|10
|Total Direct Energie
|0:16:17
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:43
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|0:21:36
|13
|Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:23:51
|14
|Ribble Pro Cycling
|0:26:47
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:27:10
|16
|Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UI
|0:29:34
|17
|Great Britain National Team
|0:31:42
|18
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:48:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy