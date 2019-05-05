Image 1 of 35 Lawless kisses his trophy as winner of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Swpix) Image 2 of 35 Van Avermaet celebrates victory (Image credit: Swpix) Image 3 of 35 Van Avermaet launches the sprint (Image credit: Swpix) Image 4 of 35 Team Ineos leading the peloton (Image credit: Swpix) Image 5 of 35 The break of the day, mid-stage (Image credit: Swpix) Image 6 of 35 Fans were out in force across Yorkshire (Image credit: Swpix) Image 7 of 35 The peloton rides through a town on stage 4 (Image credit: Swpix) Image 8 of 35 The scenic route through the Yorkshire Dales (Image credit: Swpix) Image 9 of 35 Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) won his height in Black Sheep beer with this sprint (Image credit: Swpix) Image 10 of 35 The break of the day (Image credit: Swpix) Image 11 of 35 The peloton descends through a Yorkshire town (Image credit: Swpix) Image 12 of 35 Courteille makes his way through the crowds (Image credit: Swpix) Image 13 of 35 Arnaud Courteille (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) won the mountain classification after a strong display in the breakaway (Image credit: Swpix) Image 14 of 35 Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) lit the race up with a late attack (Image credit: Swpix) Image 15 of 35 Van Avemaet outsprints Lawless in Leeds (Image credit: Swpix) Image 16 of 35 Lucas Eriksson (Riwal Readynez) won most active rider of the day (Image credit: Swpix) Image 17 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) on the podium (Image credit: Swpix) Image 18 of 35 Chris Lawless also won the points classification (Image credit: Swpix) Image 19 of 35 The final podium – Van Avermaet, Lawless and Dunbar (L-R) (Image credit: Swpix) Image 20 of 35 CCC and Katusha lead the peloton (Image credit: Swpix) Image 21 of 35 Chris Lawless in the final leader's jersey of the race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 22 of 35 Chris Lawless en route to overall victory at the Tour de Yorkshire. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 23 of 35 Chris Lawless celebrates Tour de Yorkshire victory. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 24 of 35 Chris Lawless on the final day of the Tour de Yorkshire. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 25 of 35 The peloton on the final day of the Tour de Yorkshire.. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 26 of 35 Stage 4 of the Tour de Yorkshire brought the peloton from Halifax to Leeds. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 27 of 35 Leonardo Basso leads the peloton. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 28 of 35 Ian Stannard hits the front for Team Ineos. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 29 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the start in Halifax. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 30 of 35 Chris Froome (Team Ineos). (Image credit: Swpix) Image 31 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 32 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) beats Chris Lawless to win stage 4 of the Tour de Yorkshire. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 33 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins in Leeds. (Image credit: Swpix) Image 34 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) (Image credit: Swpix) Image 35 of 35 Eddie Dunbar on the attack at the Tour de Yorkshire. (Image credit: Swpix)

Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) won the Tour de Yorkshire, surviving over the climbs of the final stage, the race’s toughest, between Halifax and Leeds. Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) took the stage win, but with Lawless taking second ahead of his teammate Eddie Dunbar, the bonus seconds weren’t enough to overhaul the Briton.

Alexander Kamp’s team Riwal Readynez put on pressure in the final 50 kilometres of the stage, but things really kicked off when Chris Froome (Team Ineos) accelerated on the final climb of the day, 20km out.

His teammate Eddie Dunbar went on the attack on the descent, forcing Van Avermaet’s CCC Team and a lone Kamp to give chase. Van Avermaet went for it 5km from the line, bridging to Dunbar but taking Lawless with him, while further back Kamp formed a chase group.

Kamp’s group couldn’t close the gap though, and with Ineos enjoying the numerical advantage in the lead group, the race was mathematically decided before the final sprint, which saw Van Avermaet ease to the win ahead of his Ineos companions.

“If someone had told me that I’d win this race when I was coming into it, I’d have called them a bare-faced liar,” said Lawless after the stage. “I didn’t think it was possible.

“I’ve got to really thank the team for having faith in me and backing me because I don’t really have a good history of performing on courses like this.

“When Greg went on the climb with 5km to go, we already had Eddie up the road and I knew I just had to follow. As soon as we got there, I told Eddie to ride because I knew even if I got second on the stage and Greg won then I’d still win.”

How it unfolded

As the peloton set off for the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, there would have been some relief that there would be no repeat of Saturday’s adverse weather. Still, the 175km from Halifax to Leeds would be a tougher test, running over the Yorkshire Dales and taking in five classified climbs along the way.

Nine men got away from the peloton early on to form the break of the day. Pierre Rolland (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) was the biggest name in the move. He was joined by Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Énergie), Arnaud Courteille (both Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Julen Irizar (Euskadi-Murias), Jacob Scott (SwiftCarbon), Jonathan McEvoy, Joey Walker (both Madison Genesis) and Ethan Hayter (Great Britain).

Team Ineos led the peloton for most of the day, with Ian Stannard spending over 100km working on the front tapping out a steady tempo and holding the break under three minutes.

The peloton whittled down kilometre by kilometre, until Riwal Readynez took to the front 50km from the line on the penultimate climb of the day, the Côte de Greenhow Hill. Immediately, the peloton shattered as Kamp’s team upped the pace, seeking to put race leader Chris Lawless under pressure.

A minute up the road, the break disintegrated on the same climb. Courteille, Lafay and Hivert led the way over the top, with Courteille taking the points to move into the lead of the mountain classification.

Riwal slowed up the pace after the climb, letting the gap expand to two minutes, with several groups returning to the fold, including several of their own dropped riders. Bolstered by more of Kamp’s teammates up front, the pace was soon upped once again.

Ineos were back on the front by the final climb of the day, the Côte de Otley Chevin, with the gap to the three leaders evaporating on the 10 per cent average gradient. With Lawless struggling on the climb, Froome put in a stinging attack halfway up, kicking off the race’s endgame.

Over the top, Kamp and Van Avermaet were among the riders in the lead group. Froome’s teammate Eddie Dunbar was there too, but not for long. The Irishman, also 10 seconds down on GC, attacked the descent.

Dunbar quickly bridged to the break, while further back, the GC group swelled as Lawless and several other dropped riders got back in. At the final intermediate sprint 13km out, Dunbar rolled over the line to grab three bonus seconds, while the CCC-led peloton chased 25 seconds back.

Van Avermaet launched his bid for victory on an unclassified rise with 5km to race, catching Dunbar but bringing Lawless with him. Kamp quickly formed a second group as the peloton stalled behind, setting up a tense chase on the final run-in.

It wasn’t to be for Kamp though, despite the commendable efforts of his Continental-ranked team. The leaders held on to the finish, with Van Avermaet triumphing in the lightly-contested sprint while Lawless savoured his overall victory.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 4:40:03 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 3 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:02 4 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:00:09 5 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 6 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 8 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:12 9 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 11 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 14 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 15 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 16 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 17 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 18 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 19 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 20 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 23 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 27 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 28 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 29 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 30 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:54 32 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:04 33 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 34 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 35 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 36 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 37 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:02:07 38 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 39 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:02:10 40 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 41 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 42 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 43 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:11 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 45 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:28 46 Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:04:06 47 Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 48 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 50 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 51 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:04:14 52 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 53 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 54 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 55 Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:05:17 56 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:07:16 57 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 58 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 59 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 61 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 62 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 63 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 64 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 66 Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 67 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 68 Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol 69 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 70 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 71 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:09:05 72 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 73 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:07 76 William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team 77 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 78 Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 79 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 80 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 81 Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 82 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 83 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 84 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 85 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 86 Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 87 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:04 88 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 89 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:04 90 Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:16:17 91 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 92 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team 93 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling DNF Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team DNF John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling DNF Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos DNF Graham Briggs (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK DNF George Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling DNF Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes DNF Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles DNF Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes DNF Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon DNF Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNS Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 1 - 58km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 3 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - 162.5km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 5 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 3 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Finish sprint

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 15 pts 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 12 3 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 9 4 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 7 5 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 6 6 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 7 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4 8 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 3 9 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 10 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 1

Stage 4 mountain classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 18 pts 2 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 8 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 4 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 5 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 6 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Stage 4 team classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Ineos 14:00:23 2 Total Direct Energie 0:00:22 3 Roompot-Charles 0:00:44 4 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:11 5 Team Wiggins Le Col 0:02:17 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:49 7 CCC Team 0:03:50 8 Madison Genesis 0:04:21 9 Team Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:26 10 Hagens Bermans Axeon 11 SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling 0:09:15 12 Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:09:21 13 Ribble Pro Cycling 0:10:02 14 Team Dimension Data 0:11:25 15 Great Britain National Team 0:11:27 16 Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UI 0:12:09 17 Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:17:21 18 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:22:28

Final general classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 15:18:12 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:02 3 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:11 4 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:00:25 6 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:00:28 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 11 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 12 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 15 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 16 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:02:11 17 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:20 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:02:42 20 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 21 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:18 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 23 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:22 24 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 26 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 27 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 28 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:03:33 29 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 30 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:03 31 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:04:28 32 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:04:30 33 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:31 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:05:04 35 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:05:17 36 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:05:20 37 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 38 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:05:21 39 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:06:22 40 Alex Luhrs (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:07:16 41 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:08 42 Scott Auld (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:09:08 43 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:15 44 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:10:15 45 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:10:43 46 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:10:51 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:04 48 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:12:28 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:12:29 50 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:12:31 51 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:37 52 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:12:48 53 Isaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:13:17 54 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:13:40 55 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:21 56 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:14:22 57 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:14:27 58 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:32 59 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:02 60 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:15:05 61 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 62 Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins Lecol 63 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:15:10 64 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:15:24 65 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:21 66 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:48 67 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:10 68 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:17:20 69 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:24 70 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:17:50 71 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:54 72 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:18:53 73 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:06 74 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:19:09 75 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:19:27 76 William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:20:11 77 Adam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 0:20:15 78 Christopher Latham (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 79 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:20:38 80 Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:21:03 81 Stephen Bradbury (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:21:21 82 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:22:08 83 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:22:43 84 Sean Flynn (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:23:37 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:23:44 86 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:23:51 87 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:24:05 88 Charley Calvert (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:26:21 89 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:27:44 90 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:28:25 91 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:30:10 92 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:30:15 93 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 0:34:30

Final points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 35 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 24 3 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 19 4 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 16 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 14 7 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 13 8 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 9 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 10 10 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 11 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 9 12 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 8 13 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 7 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 7 15 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 7 16 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 7 17 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 6 18 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 6 19 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 20 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 21 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 22 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain National Team 6 23 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 5 24 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 25 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 4 26 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 27 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 28 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 29 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 30 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 31 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 2 32 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 33 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 34 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1

Final mountain classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 18 pts 2 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 12 3 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 8 4 John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Pro Cycling 5 5 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 6 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 4 7 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 9 Michael Mottram (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 3 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 11 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 2 12 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 2 13 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 2 14 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 16 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 17 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK 1 18 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 19 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Final team classification