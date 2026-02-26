Giro di Sardegna: Davide Donati takes sprint win from reduced peloton on stage 2

Race Results
By published

Italian beats Gianmarco Garofoli and Patrick Boje Frydkjær in Carbonia

MALLORCA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 01: Davide Donati of Italy and Team Red Bull - Bora - Hanssrohe competes during the 35th Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2026 - Trofeo Palma a 158.3km one day race from Marratxí to Palma on February 01, 2026 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Davide Donati (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

20-year-old Davide Donati (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the Giro di Sardegna, outpacing fellow Italian Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal-QuickStep) to the line in Carbonia.

The pair were at the head of a reduced peloton at the finish of the 136km stage. Donati dove into the final bend, 50 metres from the line, first to steal a march on his rivals and speed to a second career win.

Patrick Boje Frydkjær (Lidl-Trek Future Racing) rounded out the podium, while stage 1 winner Nicolò Garibbo (Team Ukyo) finished among the peloton to hold on to the race lead.

Results

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

