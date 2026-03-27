Coppi e Bartali: Tommaso Dati outpaces Mauro Schmid to win stage 3

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Diego Ulissi rounds out podium behind Team Ukyo rider as Schmid takes over the race lead

ISEO, ITALY - MARCH 27: (L-R) Tommaso Dati of Italy and Team Ukyo celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Jayco AlUla during the 41st Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2026, Stage 3 a 175.5km stage from Erbusco to Iseo on March 27, 2026 in Iseo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tommaso Dati celebrates the stage 3 win in Iseo (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tommaso Dati (Team Ukyo) scored the victory on stage 3 of Settimana Coppi e Bartali, beating Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) to the line in a reduced bunch sprint finish.

Like stage 2 winner Filippo D'Aiuto (General Store-Essegibi-Curia), the victory was Dati's first professional triumph.

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Early in the 175.5km stage, the break of the day went clear following an attack from Luca Colnaghi (Bardiani CSF-7 Saber), Giosuè Epis (Petrolike) and Mirko Bozzola (SC Padovani-Polo-Cherry Bank).

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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