Fabio Jakobsen takes his first victory since Tour de Pologne crash in Tour de Wallonie
By Cyclingnews
Deceuninck-Quickstep rider wins shortened stage on Circuit Zolder
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) has taken his first victory since suffering devastating injuries in a crash during the 2020 Tour de Pologne, out-pacing Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic) on a shortened stage on the Circuit Zolder.
More to come!
