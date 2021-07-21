Fabio Jakobsen takes his first victory since Tour de Pologne crash in Tour de Wallonie

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes his first win since his Tour de Pologne crash in the Tour de Wallonie on stage 2

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) has taken his first victory since suffering devastating injuries in a crash during the 2020 Tour de Pologne, out-pacing Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic) on a shortened stage on the Circuit Zolder.

More to come!