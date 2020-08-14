Tour de Wallonie past winners
Champions 1974-2019
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2019
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2018
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2017
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2015
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2012
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack–Nissan
|2011
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2010
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|2009
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis
|2008
|Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Astana
|2007
|Borut Božic (Slo) Team LPR
|2006
|Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Phonak
|2005
|Luca Celli (Ita) Barloworld
|2004
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Chocolade Jacques-Wincor Nixdorf
|2003
|Julian Dean (NZl) CSC–Tiscali
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|2001
|Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2000
|Axel Merckx (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1999
|Mikael Kyneb (Den) Team home–Jack & Jones
|1998
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
|1997
|Thierry Marichal (Bel) Cédico
|1996
|Thomas Fleischer (Ger) Lotto
|1995
|Paolo Valoti (Ita)
|1994
|Joona Laukka (Fin)
|1993
|Mauro Bettin (Ita)
|1992
|Lars Teutenberg (Ger)
|1991
|Abraham Olano (Esp)
|1990
|Pascal Chanteur (Fra)
|1989
|Johan Verstrepen (Bel)
|1988
|Joost Van Adrichem (Ned)
|1987
|Mario Kummer (Ddr)
|1986
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1985
|Uwe Ampler (Ddr)
|1984
|Mario Kummer (Ddr)
|1983
|Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
|1982
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1981
|Nico Edmonds (Bel)
|1980
|Gerrit Van Gestel (Bel)
|1979
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1978
|Jo Maas (Ned)
|1977
|Alfons De Wolf (Bel)
|1976
|Pierre Leurquin (Bel)
|1975
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1974
|Luc Demets (Bel)
