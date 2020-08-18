Tour de Wallonie: Sam Bennett wins stage 3
Arnaud Démare takes the race lead
Stage 3: Plombières - Visé
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed victory in a dramatic finale to stage 3 of the Tour de Wallonie, getting the better of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) in a sprint, seconds after a late escape group was caught.
Bennett’s teammate Zdenek Stybar was one of four riders who went clear on the steep Cote de Cheratte with 10km to go, along with Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) Jonathan Narvaez (Team Ineos), and Loic Vliegen (Circus Wanty).
They had a lead of 20 seconds on the flat run-in but the remnants of a fractured peloton reformed and Groupama-FDJ and Lotto Soudal combined to reel them in. The catch was made inside the final 500 metres and Florian Senechal led out the sprint with such force that he created a four-man split, leaving Bennett, Démare, and Degenkolb to contest it.
The Irishman, who was dropped on a late climb on Monday’s stage, came past convincingly to take his fourth win of the season.
While that trio managed to survive the late climb, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was dropped and lost the overall lead of the race, with the yellow jersey now passing to Démare.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4:42:31
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|5
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Bingoal WB
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Wallonie: Sam Bennett wins stage 3Arnaud Démare takes the race lead
-
Luca Wackermann wins Tour du Limousin openerVini Zabu-KTM rider launches solo attack on final climb
-
Best cycling computers: GPS, maps, data and more, the best bike computers can do it allThe best cycling computers are feature-packed, intuitive and easy to live with head units that provide data, maps and more.
-
Aleksandr Vlasov wins Giro dell'EmiliaRussian denies Almeida on San Luca
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.