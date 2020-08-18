Trending

Tour de Wallonie: Sam Bennett wins stage 3

By

Arnaud Démare takes the race lead

Sam Bennett of Team Deceuninck-Quick-Step celebrates stage 3 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-Quick-Step first to line on stage 3 ahead of Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FdJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Photo)
Team CCC on stage 3 Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Andreas Goeman of Team Telenet Lions leads early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stijn Steels of Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step early on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Philippe Gilbert of Team Lotto Soudal on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stijn Vandenbergh of Team Ag2R La Mondiale on Tour de Wallonie stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de Wallonie stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de Wallonie stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed victory in a dramatic finale to stage 3 of the Tour de Wallonie, getting the better of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) in a sprint, seconds after a late escape group was caught.

Bennett’s teammate Zdenek Stybar was one of four riders who went clear on the steep Cote de Cheratte with 10km to go, along with Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) Jonathan Narvaez (Team Ineos), and Loic Vliegen (Circus Wanty).

They had a lead of 20 seconds on the flat run-in but the remnants of a fractured peloton reformed and Groupama-FDJ and Lotto Soudal combined to reel them in. The catch was made inside the final 500 metres and Florian Senechal led out the sprint with such force that he created a four-man split, leaving Bennett, Démare, and Degenkolb to contest it.

The Irishman, who was dropped on a late climb on Monday’s stage, came past convincingly to take his fourth win of the season.

While that trio managed to survive the late climb, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was dropped and lost the overall lead of the race, with the yellow jersey now passing to Démare.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:42:31
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
7Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Bingoal WB
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

