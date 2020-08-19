Arnaud Démare wins Tour de Wallonie
By Cyclingnews
Groupama-FDJ rider sprints to final stage 4 victory in Erezée
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) sealed overall victory at the Tour de Wallonie, taking victory on the final stage 4 on the uphill finish in Erezée ahead of Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).
The Frenchman withstood heavy pressure in the hilly finale to make it back to the front group after the final climb of the day, while his Groupama-FDJ team brought back late solo attacker Jhonatan Narváez (Team Ineos) ahead of the uphill sprint to the line.
Gilbert launched around the outside after Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) had kicked off the dash to the line, but Démare's pure sprint speed was enough to come out of wheel of the Belgian and take victory. Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) took third place, sealing second place on the final general classification to go with it.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:51:28
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|8
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
