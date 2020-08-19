Arnaud Démare wins Tour de Wallonie

Image 1 of 16 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 4 in Erezée with second going to Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 16 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) takes uphill finish win in Erezée ahead of Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal). (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 16 Greg van Avermaet finished third on stage 4 in Erezée (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 16 Arnaud Demare of Team Groupama-FDJ in yellow Leader Jersey along stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 16 Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Team INEOS launched a late attack on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Photo) Image 6 of 16 Michal Golas of Team Ineos trying to bridge gap to break in final 25km with Dylan Sunderland of NTT Pro Cycling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 16 Dylan Sunderland (NTT Pro Cycling) and Michal Golas of Team Ineos along final 25km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 16 Cameron Wurf of Team Ineos at front of peloton along stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 16 countryside along stage 4 Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images Sporrt) Image 10 of 16 one of many short climbs along stage 4 Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 16 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) of Czech Republic on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 16 Jens Reynders of Team Hagens Berman-Axeon was in break until mechanical with 41km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 16 Matteo Trentin of CCC Team on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 16 Belgian Jenthe Biermans of Team Israel Start-Up Nation on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 16 Greg van Avermaet of CCC Team had a bike change with 40km to go on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 16 Greg van Avermaet of CCC Team at front of peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) sealed overall victory at the Tour de Wallonie, taking victory on the final stage 4 on the uphill finish in Erezée ahead of Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).

The Frenchman withstood heavy pressure in the hilly finale to make it back to the front group after the final climb of the day, while his Groupama-FDJ team brought back late solo attacker Jhonatan Narváez (Team Ineos) ahead of the uphill sprint to the line.

Gilbert launched around the outside after Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) had kicked off the dash to the line, but Démare's pure sprint speed was enough to come out of wheel of the Belgian and take victory. Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) took third place, sealing second place on the final general classification to go with it.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:51:28 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept