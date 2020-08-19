Trending

Arnaud Démare wins Tour de Wallonie

Groupama-FDJ rider sprints to final stage 4 victory in Erezée

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) sealed overall victory at the Tour de Wallonie, taking victory on the final stage 4 on the uphill finish in Erezée ahead of Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).

The Frenchman withstood heavy pressure in the hilly finale to make it back to the front group after the final climb of the day, while his Groupama-FDJ team brought back late solo attacker Jhonatan Narváez (Team Ineos) ahead of the uphill sprint to the line.

Gilbert launched around the outside after Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) had kicked off the dash to the line, but Démare's pure sprint speed was enough to come out of wheel of the Belgian and take victory. Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) took third place, sealing second place on the final general classification to go with it.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:51:28
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

Final general classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

