Tour de Wallonie: Vliegen takes overall victory

Lotto Soudal's Tosh Van der Sande wins final stage

Image 1 of 8

Race leader Loic Vliegen (Wanty-Gobert)

Race leader Loic Vliegen (Wanty-Gobert)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 8

Loic Vliegen (Wanty-Gobert) on the Tour de Wallonie podium after winning the overall

Loic Vliegen (Wanty-Gobert) on the Tour de Wallonie podium after winning the overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 8

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) on the Tour de Wallonie podium after winning stage 4

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) on the Tour de Wallonie podium after winning stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 8

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Tour de Wallonie

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 8

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Tour de Wallonie

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 8

The 2019 Tour de Wallonie jersey winners

The 2019 Tour de Wallonie jersey winners
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 8

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Tour de Wallonie

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 8

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Tour de Wallonie

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage at Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:37:23
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:01
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:03
4Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
7Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:04
8Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
9Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
11Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
12Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
14Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
15Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
16Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
18Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
24Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
25Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
28Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
29Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
30Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
31Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
32Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
33Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
34Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
35Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:22
36Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
37Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:25
38Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:28
39Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
41Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
42Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:37
43Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:48
45Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:50
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
47Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
48Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
49Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
50Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
51Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
52Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:01:16
53Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:25
55Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:01:28
56Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:44
57Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:55
58Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
59Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:02:08
60Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:19
61Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
62Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:31
63Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:02:37
64Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:02:44
65Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:01
66Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:10
67Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:12
69Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:03:22
70Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:03:37
71Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:03:43
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
73Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:03:55
74Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:04:00
75Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
76Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
77Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:14
78Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:04:21
79Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:04:36
80Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:04:53
81Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
82Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
83Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:03
84Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:05:18
85Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:05:22
86Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:05:30
87Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:05:38
88Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:54
89Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
90Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:06:04
91Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
92Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
93Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:06:08
94Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSzymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFDaniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFDennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFLars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSThomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team22:12:13
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
4Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:15
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:16
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:00:19
7Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:21
8Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
10Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
11Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:24
12Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:25
13Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
14Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
18Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:36
22Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
23Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
24Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:38
25Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:41
26Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:42
27Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:52
28Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:06
29Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:12
30Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:01:29
31Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:43
32Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:28
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:56
35Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:04:06
36Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:04:08
37Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:04:42
38Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:47
39Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:54
40Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:05:31
41Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:06:30
42Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:06:40
43Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:14
44Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:22
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:10
46Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:08:23
47Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:09:33
48Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:09:47
49Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:12
50Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:10:14
51Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:11:14
52Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:15
53Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:13:39
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:10
56Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:15:25
57Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:15:44
58Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:53
59Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:16:05
60Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:17:02
61Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:17:42
62Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:44
63Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:18:50
64Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:59
65Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:19:18
66Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:19:40
67Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:20:33
68Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:22:56
69Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:24:44
70Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:24:46
71Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:25:58
72Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:44
73Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:27:07
74Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:27:16
75Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:30
76Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:27:48
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:28:23
78Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles0:28:38
79Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:29:05
80Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:19
81Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:30:55
82Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:34:13
83Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:34:37
84Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:36:03
85Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:39:48
86Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:40:02
87Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:40:49
88Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:41:05
89Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:41:10
90Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:43:38
91Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:47:42
92Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:50:33
93Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:52:04
94Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex1:11:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels44pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise37
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy31
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team30
6Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team29
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
8Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus23
9Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos21
10Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions20
11Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus20
12Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles15
13Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team15
14Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ10
15Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
16Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
17Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie10
18Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles10
19Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy8
21Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
22Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles4
24Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3
25Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2
26Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1
27Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1
28Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions82pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles24
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
4Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex16
5Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy14
6Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits14
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos14
8Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole14
9Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos12
10Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions10
11Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie10
13Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels8
14Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions6
15Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team6
16Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions6
17Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ6
18Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team4
20Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus4
21Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
23Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus2
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels2
25Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
26Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles2
27Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos22:12:28
2Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:00:04
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:06
4Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
5Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:10
6Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
7Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
9Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
10Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:23
11Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:27
12Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:51
13Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:57
14Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
15Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:03:53
16Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:06:15
17Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:07
18Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:09:18
19Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:19:25
20Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:20:18
21Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:24:31
22Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:39:47
23Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:40:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos66:37:50
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
3Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:30
4Lotto Soudal0:01:06
5Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:26
6Groupama-FDJ0:02:35
7Katusha-Alpecin0:04:26
8Roompot-Charles0:04:28
9Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:04:37
10Cofidis Solutions Credits0:04:59
11CCC Team0:07:10
12Telenet-Fidea0:07:18
13Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:07:28
14Corendon-Circus0:18:29
15Israel Cycling Academy0:19:04
16Tarteletto - Isorex0:21:35
17Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:25:34
18Wallonie Bruxelles0:47:46

