Tour de Wallonie: Vliegen takes overall victory
Lotto Soudal's Tosh Van der Sande wins final stage
Stage 5 : Couvin - Thuin
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:37:23
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:01
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:03
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|8
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|9
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|11
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|14
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|15
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|16
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|18
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|24
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|28
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|29
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|30
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|31
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|32
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|33
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|34
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|35
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:22
|36
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:25
|38
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:28
|39
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|41
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|42
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:37
|43
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|45
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:50
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|48
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|49
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|50
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|51
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|52
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:01:16
|53
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|55
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:28
|56
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:44
|57
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|58
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|59
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|60
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|61
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|62
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:31
|63
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:37
|64
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:44
|65
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:01
|66
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:10
|67
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|69
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:03:22
|70
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:37
|71
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:43
|72
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|74
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:04:00
|75
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|76
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|77
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:14
|78
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:21
|79
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:04:36
|80
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:04:53
|81
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|82
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|83
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:03
|84
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:05:18
|85
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:05:22
|86
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|87
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:05:38
|88
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:54
|89
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|90
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:06:04
|91
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|92
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|93
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:06:08
|94
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|22:12:13
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|4
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:15
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:16
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:19
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:21
|8
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|11
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|12
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:25
|13
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|18
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:36
|22
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|23
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|24
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:38
|25
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:41
|26
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:42
|27
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:52
|28
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|29
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:12
|30
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:29
|31
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|32
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:28
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:56
|35
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|36
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:04:08
|37
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:42
|38
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:47
|39
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:54
|40
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:05:31
|41
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|42
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:06:40
|43
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:14
|44
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:22
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:10
|46
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:08:23
|47
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:09:33
|48
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:09:47
|49
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:12
|50
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|51
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:11:14
|52
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:15
|53
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:13:39
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:10
|56
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:15:25
|57
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|58
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:53
|59
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:16:05
|60
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:17:02
|61
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:17:42
|62
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:44
|63
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:18:50
|64
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:59
|65
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:19:18
|66
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:19:40
|67
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:20:33
|68
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:22:56
|69
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:44
|70
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:24:46
|71
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:25:58
|72
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:44
|73
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:27:07
|74
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:27:16
|75
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:30
|76
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:27:48
|77
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:23
|78
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:28:38
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:29:05
|80
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:19
|81
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:30:55
|82
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:34:13
|83
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:34:37
|84
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:36:03
|85
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:39:48
|86
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:40:02
|87
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:40:49
|88
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:41:05
|89
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:41:10
|90
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:43:38
|91
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:47:42
|92
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:50:33
|93
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:52:04
|94
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|1:11:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|44
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|30
|6
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|29
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|8
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|23
|9
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|21
|10
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|20
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|20
|12
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|15
|13
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|15
|14
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|15
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|16
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|17
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|18
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|19
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|21
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|22
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|4
|24
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|27
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1
|28
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|82
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|24
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|4
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|16
|5
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|6
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|14
|8
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|14
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|12
|10
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|10
|11
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|13
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|8
|14
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|15
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|17
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|18
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|20
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|4
|21
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|23
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|2
|24
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|2
|25
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|26
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|2
|27
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|22:12:28
|2
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:04
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:06
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|5
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:10
|6
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|9
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:23
|11
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:27
|12
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|13
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:57
|14
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|15
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:03:53
|16
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|17
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:07
|18
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:09:18
|19
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:19:25
|20
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:20:18
|21
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:24:31
|22
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:39:47
|23
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:40:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|66:37:50
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|3
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:30
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:26
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:35
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:26
|8
|Roompot-Charles
|0:04:28
|9
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|11
|CCC Team
|0:07:10
|12
|Telenet-Fidea
|0:07:18
|13
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:07:28
|14
|Corendon-Circus
|0:18:29
|15
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:04
|16
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:21:35
|17
|Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:25:34
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:47:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy