Vliegen wins stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie

British rider Lawless second as Belgian takes over race lead from Wanty teammate Dupont

Wanty-Gobert's Loïc Vliegen at the 2019 Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Loïc Vliegen gave Wanty-Gobert their second stage win in a row at the 2019 Tour de Wallonie when the Belgian won stage 2 of the race on Sunday, finishing eight seconds ahead of Chris Lawless (Team Ineos).

The result also put Vliegen into the leader's jersey, taking over from teammate Timothy Dupont, who won the opening stage of the five-day race on Saturday.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:04:37
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:08
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:12
4Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
7Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
10Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
11Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
12Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
13Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
18Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
19Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
24Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
25Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Team
26Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
27Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:00:23
28Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles0:00:29
29Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
30Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus0:00:33
31Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:39
32Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:44
33Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
34Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
35Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:49
36Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:01:15
37Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
38Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:38
39Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
40Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:12
41Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
42Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
43Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:32
44Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
46Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:41
47Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
48Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:43
49Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:08
51Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
52Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
53Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
54Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles
55Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
56Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles
57Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
58Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team0:04:36
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
60Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:04:52
62Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
63Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:05:30
64Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles
65Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:06:09
66David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:06:29
67Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:42
68Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:07:42
69Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
70Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:26
71Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:08:59
72Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
74Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:09:44
75Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:11:22
76Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:12:22
77Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:12:43
78Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
80Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus
81Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
82Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
83Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
84Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
85Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon - Circus
86Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
87Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
89Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
90Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
91Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
92Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
93Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
94Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
95Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
96Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
97Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
98Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
99Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
100Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
101Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
102Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
103Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
105Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:15:13
106Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team
107Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:15:15
109Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
110Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
111Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:15:18
112Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
113Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
114Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:22
115Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
116Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:17:14
117Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
118Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
119Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
120Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
122Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
123Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
124Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:18:03
125Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:22:54
126Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:23:09
127Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin0:23:36
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
DNSGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
DNSTom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team25pts
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos20
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions15
4Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
5Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin6
7Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj2
10Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions26pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos12
3Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team10
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos8
5Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions6
6Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
7Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions6
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj6
9Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
10Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus4
11Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
12Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos2
13Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos4:04:45
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:04
3Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
4Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
8Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
9Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
10Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
12Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles0:00:21
13Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
14Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
15Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:04
16Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:33
17Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:35
18Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:00
19Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:05:22
20Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:08:51
21Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
22Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:11:14
23Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:12:35
24Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
25Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team0:15:05
26Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:17:06
27Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin0:23:28

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team8:27:11
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:12
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:18
4Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:00:19
5Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
9Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
11Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
14Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
16Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
17Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
18Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
20Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
23Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
25Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
26Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Team
27Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:00:33
28Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles0:00:39
29Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
30Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus0:00:43
31Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:49
32Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:00:54
33Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
34Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:59
36Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:01:25
37Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:40
38Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:01:48
39Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:22
41Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
42Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
43Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:42
44Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
45Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
46Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:50
47Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:03:51
48Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:53
49Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:18
51Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
52Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles
53Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
54Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles
55Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
56Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
57Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
58Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:42
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:46
60Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:05:02
61Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
62Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team0:05:26
63Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:05:40
64Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
65Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:06:19
66David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:06:39
67Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:52
68Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:07:52
69Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:36
70Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:09:09
71Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
73Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:09:54
74Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:12:32
75Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:12:43
76Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:12:47
77Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team0:12:49
78Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:51
79Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
80Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:53
81Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
82Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
83Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
85Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
86Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
88Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
89Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
90Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon - Circus
91Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
92Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
93Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
94Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
95Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
97Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
98Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:19
99Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles0:14:39
100Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:15:16
101Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:17
102Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team0:15:23
103Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
104Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:15:27
105Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:28
106Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:32
107Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:24
108Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
109Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
110Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
111Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
112Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:18:19
113Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:25
114Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:19:40
115Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
116Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
117Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:20:00
118Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:22:10
119Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:22:12
120Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:22:15
121Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:23:04
122Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:23:13
123Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin0:23:46
124Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:28:52
125Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:30:54
126Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:32:46
127Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:33:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team25pts
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team25
3Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos20
4Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus20
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions15
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team15
7Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
8Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale10
9Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy8
11Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin6
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels6
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
15Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj2
17Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2
18Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1
19Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions36pts
2Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team34
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos14
5Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole14
6Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
7Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos8
8Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
9Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions6
10Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
11Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions6
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj6
13Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team4
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus4
15Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
16Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus2
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
18Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos2
19Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos8:27:23
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:06
3Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
4Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
5Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
8Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
9Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
10Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
11Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
12Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles0:00:27
13Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
14Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
15Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:10
16Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:38
17Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:41
18Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:06
19Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:05:28
20Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:08:57
21Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
22Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:12:41
23Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
24Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team0:15:11
25Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:17:12
26Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:18:07
27Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin0:23:34

