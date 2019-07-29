Wanty-Gobert's Loïc Vliegen at the 2019 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Loïc Vliegen gave Wanty-Gobert their second stage win in a row at the 2019 Tour de Wallonie when the Belgian won stage 2 of the race on Sunday, finishing eight seconds ahead of Chris Lawless (Team Ineos).

The result also put Vliegen into the leader's jersey, taking over from teammate Timothy Dupont, who won the opening stage of the five-day race on Saturday.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 4:04:37 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:08 3 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:12 4 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 7 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj 10 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 11 Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 13 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 18 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team 19 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 24 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 25 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Team 26 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 27 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles 0:00:23 28 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles 0:00:29 29 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 30 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus 0:00:33 31 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:39 32 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 33 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 34 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj 35 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:49 36 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:01:15 37 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30 38 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:38 39 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 40 Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:12 41 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 42 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 43 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:03:32 44 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin 46 Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:41 47 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 48 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:43 49 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:04:08 51 Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 52 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 53 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 54 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles 55 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 56 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles 57 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 58 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 0:04:36 59 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 60 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:04:52 62 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 63 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:05:30 64 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles 65 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:06:09 66 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:06:29 67 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:42 68 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:07:42 69 Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles 70 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:26 71 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:08:59 72 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 74 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:09:44 75 Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:11:22 76 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:12:22 77 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:12:43 78 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 80 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus 81 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 82 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 83 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 84 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 85 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon - Circus 86 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 87 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 89 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin 90 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 91 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 92 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj 93 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 94 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 95 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus 96 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 97 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 98 Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 99 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale 100 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 101 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 102 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 103 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj 105 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:15:13 106 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team 107 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:15:15 109 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 110 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 111 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot - Charles 0:15:18 112 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 113 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 114 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:22 115 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 116 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 0:17:14 117 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 118 Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 119 Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 120 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 122 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 123 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 124 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:18:03 125 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:22:54 126 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:23:09 127 Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:23:36 DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team DNF Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal DNS Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team DNS Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 20 3 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 15 4 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 5 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 6 7 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj 2 10 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 26 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 12 3 Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 10 4 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 8 5 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 6 6 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 6 7 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 6 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj 6 9 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 10 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus 4 11 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 12 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 2 13 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 4:04:45 2 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:04 3 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 4 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 9 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team 10 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 12 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles 0:00:21 13 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 14 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 15 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:03:04 16 Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:33 17 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:35 18 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:04:00 19 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:05:22 20 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:08:51 21 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 22 Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:11:14 23 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 0:12:35 24 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 25 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team 0:15:05 26 Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:17:06 27 Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:23:28

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 8:27:11 2 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:12 3 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:18 4 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:00:19 5 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 9 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 11 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj 16 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 17 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 18 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 20 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 23 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team 24 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 25 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 26 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Team 27 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles 0:00:33 28 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles 0:00:39 29 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 30 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus 0:00:43 31 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:49 32 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 0:00:54 33 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj 34 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:59 36 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:01:25 37 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:40 38 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:01:48 39 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:03:22 41 Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 42 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 43 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:42 44 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin 45 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 46 Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:50 47 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:03:51 48 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:53 49 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:18 51 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 52 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles 53 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 54 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles 55 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin 56 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 58 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:42 59 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:46 60 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:05:02 61 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 62 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 0:05:26 63 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles 0:05:40 64 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 65 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:06:19 66 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:06:39 67 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:52 68 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:07:52 69 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:36 70 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:09:09 71 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 73 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:09:54 74 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:12:32 75 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:12:43 76 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:12:47 77 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:12:49 78 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:12:51 79 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 80 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:53 81 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj 82 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 83 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 85 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus 86 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj 88 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 89 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 90 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon - Circus 91 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 92 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale 93 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 94 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 95 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 97 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 98 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:19 99 Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:14:39 100 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:15:16 101 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:17 102 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team 0:15:23 103 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 104 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot - Charles 0:15:27 105 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:28 106 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:32 107 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:24 108 Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 109 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 110 Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 111 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 112 Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:18:19 113 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:25 114 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:19:40 115 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin 116 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 117 Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:20:00 118 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:22:10 119 Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:22:12 120 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:22:15 121 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:23:04 122 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:23:13 123 Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:23:46 124 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:28:52 125 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:30:54 126 Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:32:46 127 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:33:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 25 3 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 20 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus 20 5 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 15 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 15 7 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 8 Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 10 9 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 8 11 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 6 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 6 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 15 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj 2 17 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 2 18 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1 19 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 36 pts 2 Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 34 3 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 4 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 14 5 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 14 6 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 7 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 8 8 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 9 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 6 10 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 6 11 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 6 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj 6 13 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team 4 14 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus 4 15 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 16 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus 2 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 18 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 2 19 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2