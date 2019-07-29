Vliegen wins stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie
British rider Lawless second as Belgian takes over race lead from Wanty teammate Dupont
Stage 2: Waremme - Beyne Heusay
Loïc Vliegen gave Wanty-Gobert their second stage win in a row at the 2019 Tour de Wallonie when the Belgian won stage 2 of the race on Sunday, finishing eight seconds ahead of Chris Lawless (Team Ineos).
The result also put Vliegen into the leader's jersey, taking over from teammate Timothy Dupont, who won the opening stage of the five-day race on Saturday.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4:04:37
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:08
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:12
|4
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|7
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
|10
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|11
|Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|18
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
|19
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|21
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|24
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|25
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Team
|26
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:00:23
|28
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|0:00:29
|29
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|30
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:33
|31
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:39
|32
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|33
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|34
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
|35
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:49
|36
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:01:15
|37
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|38
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:38
|39
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|40
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:12
|41
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|42
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|43
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|44
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
|46
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:41
|47
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|48
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:43
|49
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:08
|51
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|52
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|53
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|55
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|56
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|57
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|58
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
|0:04:36
|59
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|60
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:04:52
|62
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|63
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:05:30
|64
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|65
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:06:09
|66
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:06:29
|67
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:42
|68
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:07:42
|69
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|70
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:26
|71
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:08:59
|72
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|74
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:09:44
|75
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:11:22
|76
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:12:22
|77
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|78
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|80
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|81
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|82
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|83
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|84
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|85
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|86
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|87
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|89
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|90
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|91
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|92
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
|93
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|94
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|95
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|96
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|97
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|98
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|99
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|100
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|101
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|102
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|103
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
|105
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:15:13
|106
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team
|107
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:15:15
|109
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|110
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|111
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:15:18
|112
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|113
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|114
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:22
|115
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|116
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:17:14
|117
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|118
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|119
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|120
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|122
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|123
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|124
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:18:03
|125
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:22:54
|126
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:23:09
|127
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:23:36
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
|DNS
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|20
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|15
|4
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|5
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|7
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|8
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
|2
|10
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|26
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|12
|3
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|8
|5
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|6
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
|6
|9
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|10
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus
|4
|11
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|12
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|13
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|4:04:45
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:04
|3
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|9
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
|10
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|12
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|0:00:21
|13
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|14
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|15
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|16
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:33
|17
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:35
|18
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:00
|19
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:05:22
|20
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:08:51
|21
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|22
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:11:14
|23
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:12:35
|24
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|25
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team
|0:15:05
|26
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:17:06
|27
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:23:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|8:27:11
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:12
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:18
|4
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:19
|5
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|9
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
|16
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|18
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|21
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|23
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
|24
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|25
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|26
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Team
|27
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:00:33
|28
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|0:00:39
|29
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|30
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:43
|31
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:49
|32
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:00:54
|33
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
|34
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:59
|36
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:01:25
|37
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:40
|38
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:01:48
|39
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|41
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|42
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|43
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:42
|44
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
|45
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|46
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:50
|47
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|48
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:53
|49
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:18
|51
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|52
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|53
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|54
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|55
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
|56
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|58
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:42
|59
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:46
|60
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:05:02
|61
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|62
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
|0:05:26
|63
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:05:40
|64
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|65
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:06:19
|66
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:06:39
|67
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:52
|68
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:07:52
|69
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:36
|70
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:09:09
|71
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|73
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:09:54
|74
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:12:32
|75
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|76
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:12:47
|77
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|0:12:49
|78
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:51
|79
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|80
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:53
|81
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
|82
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|83
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|85
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|86
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
|88
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|89
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|90
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|91
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|92
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|93
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|94
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|95
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|97
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|98
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:19
|99
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:14:39
|100
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:15:16
|101
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:17
|102
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team
|0:15:23
|103
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|104
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:15:27
|105
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:28
|106
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:32
|107
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:24
|108
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|109
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|110
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|111
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|112
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:18:19
|113
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:25
|114
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:19:40
|115
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|116
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|117
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:20:00
|118
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:22:10
|119
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:22:12
|120
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:22:15
|121
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:23:04
|122
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:23:13
|123
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:23:46
|124
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:28:52
|125
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:30:54
|126
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:32:46
|127
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:33:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|20
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|20
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|15
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|15
|7
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|8
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|9
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|11
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|6
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|15
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
|2
|17
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|19
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|36
|pts
|2
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|34
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|14
|5
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|14
|6
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|7
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|8
|8
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|9
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|10
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
|6
|13
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
|4
|14
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus
|4
|15
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|16
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|2
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|18
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|19
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|8:27:23
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:06
|3
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|4
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|5
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|10
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
|11
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|12
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|0:00:27
|13
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|14
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|15
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|16
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:38
|17
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:41
|18
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:06
|19
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:05:28
|20
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:08:57
|21
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|22
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:12:41
|23
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|24
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Ccc Team
|0:15:11
|25
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:17:12
|26
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:18:07
|27
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:23:34
