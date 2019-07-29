Cimolai wins stage 3 in Wallonie
Vliegen continues in race lead
Stage 3: La Roche-en-Ardenne - Verviers
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|4:40:43
|2
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|4
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|9
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|11
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|14
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|18
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|19
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|20
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|22
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|24
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|26
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|27
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|29
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|30
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|31
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|32
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|33
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|35
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|36
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|38
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|39
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|40
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|41
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|42
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|43
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|44
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|45
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|46
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|47
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|48
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|49
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|51
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|52
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:13
|53
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|54
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|55
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:16
|57
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|58
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|59
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|62
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|66
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|67
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|68
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|69
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|71
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|72
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:53
|73
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|74
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:11
|75
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:01:39
|76
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:39
|78
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:50
|79
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|81
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|84
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|85
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|87
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|88
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|89
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|90
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|93
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|95
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|96
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|97
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|98
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|99
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:10
|100
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:31
|101
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|102
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:13:16
|103
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|104
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|105
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|106
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|107
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|108
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|109
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|110
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|111
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|112
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|113
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|114
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|115
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|116
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|117
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|pts
|2
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|15
|4
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|6
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|3
|9
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|3
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|10
|pts
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|8
|3
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|4
|5
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14:02:09
|2
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|5
|CCC Team
|6
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|8
|Corendon-Circus
|9
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Roompot-Charles
|12
|Team Ineos
|13
|Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|14
|Tarteletto-Isorex
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|0:01:06
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:50
|19
|Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|13:07:54
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:12
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:13
|4
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:18
|5
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|7
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|17
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|19
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|20
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|21
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|22
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|23
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|24
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:33
|26
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:35
|27
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:39
|28
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|29
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:43
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:49
|31
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:50
|32
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:10
|33
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:36
|34
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:41
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|36
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|37
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|38
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|39
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|40
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:30
|41
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:42
|42
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|43
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:03:50
|44
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:17
|45
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:18
|46
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|47
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:04:19
|49
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:04:31
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:35
|52
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:02
|53
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|54
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|55
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|56
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:36
|57
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:06:37
|58
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:06:48
|59
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:49
|60
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:03
|61
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:13
|62
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:07:58
|63
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:09:09
|64
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:23
|65
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:51
|66
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:10:10
|67
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:07
|68
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:12:23
|69
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|70
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:12:47
|71
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:12:49
|72
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:53
|73
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|74
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|75
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:09
|77
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|78
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:13:28
|81
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:46
|82
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:14:32
|83
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:14:39
|84
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:11
|85
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:15:22
|86
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|87
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:23
|88
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:15:24
|89
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|91
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:41
|92
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:16:25
|93
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:26
|94
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:17:39
|95
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:18:56
|96
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:19:40
|97
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:20:50
|98
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:22:11
|99
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:22:23
|101
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:22:26
|102
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:22:31
|103
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:25:48
|104
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:26:09
|105
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|106
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:28:32
|107
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:28:39
|108
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:28:43
|109
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:30:40
|110
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|111
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:31:23
|112
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:41
|113
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:35:28
|114
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:31
|115
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:36:20
|116
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:44:10
|117
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:46:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|21
|5
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|6
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|20
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|20
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|18
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|15
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|11
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|12
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|15
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|7
|16
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|18
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|20
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|22
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1
|23
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|40
|pts
|2
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|36
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|14
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|14
|5
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|14
|6
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|10
|7
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|8
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|8
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|8
|10
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|11
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|15
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|16
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|4
|17
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|18
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|2
|19
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|21
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|15
|pts
|2
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|15
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|4
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|5
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|6
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|3
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|3
|9
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|2
|10
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|2
|11
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|1
|12
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|1
|13
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|13:08:06
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:06
|3
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|4
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|5
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|9
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|10
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|11
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:23
|12
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:27
|13
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|14
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|15
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|16
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:03:38
|17
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:06
|18
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:23
|19
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:08:57
|20
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:12:41
|21
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:14:20
|22
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:11
|23
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:18:44
|24
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:20:38
|25
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:22:11
|26
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:30:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|39:24:36
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:00:08
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|4
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:44
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:00
|6
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:38
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:03
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:32
|9
|Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:33
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:43
|11
|CCC Team
|0:04:36
|12
|Roompot-Charles
|13
|Corendon-Circus
|0:06:30
|14
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|15
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:49
|16
|Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:15:28
|17
|Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:16:00
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:19:08
|19
|Total Direct Energie
|0:32:51
