Cimolai wins stage 3 in Wallonie

Vliegen continues in race lead

Image 1 of 7

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 7

The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Wallonie

The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 7

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 7

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 7

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 7

Race leader Loic Vliegen (Wanty-Gobert)

Race leader Loic Vliegen (Wanty-Gobert)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy4:40:43
2Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
4Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
9Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
11Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
13Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
14Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
16Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
17Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
18Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
19Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
20Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
21Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
23Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
24Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
26Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
27Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
28Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
29Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
30Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
31Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
32Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
33Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
35Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
36Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
38Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
39Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
40Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
41Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
42Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
43Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
44Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
45Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
46Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
47Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
48Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
49Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
50Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
51Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
52Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:13
53Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
54Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
55Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:16
57Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
58Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
59Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
62Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
63Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
66Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
67Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
68Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
69Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
71Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
72Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:53
73Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
74Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:01:11
75Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:01:39
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:01:39
78Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:50
79Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
80Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:02:31
81Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
82Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
83Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
84Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
85Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
86Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
87Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
88Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
89Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
90Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
91Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
92Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
93Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
94Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
95Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
96Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
97Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
98Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
99Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:10
100Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:31
101Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:33
102Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:13:16
103Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
104Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
105Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
106Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
107Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
108Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
109Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
110Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
111Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
112Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
113Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
114Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
115Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
116Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
117Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy25pts
2Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise20
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels15
4Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles10
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
6Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team4
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions3
9Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1

Sprint 1 - Houffalize, km 57,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions3
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1

Sprint 2 - Botrange, km 135,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus5pts
2Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits1

Sprint 3 - Membach, km 156
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus5pts
2Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1

Mountain 1 Cote de Berismenil, km. 40.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions10pts
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels8
3Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions4
5Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14:02:09
2Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
5CCC Team
6Cofidis Solutions Credits
7Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
8Corendon-Circus
9Wallonie Bruxelles
10Katusha-Alpecin
11Roompot-Charles
12Team Ineos
13Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
14Tarteletto-Isorex
15Lotto Soudal0:00:16
16Groupama-FDJ
17Total Direct Energie0:01:06
18Israel Cycling Academy0:01:50
19Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:44

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team13:07:54
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:12
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:13
4Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:18
5Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
7Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:21
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
9Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
10Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
12Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
14Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
17Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
19Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
20Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
21Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
22Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
23Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
24Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:33
26Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:35
27Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:39
28Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
29Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:00:43
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:49
31Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:50
32Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:10
33Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:01:36
34Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:41
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
36Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:02:53
37Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:22
38Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
39Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
40Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:30
41Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:42
42Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
43Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:03:50
44Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:17
45Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:18
46Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
47Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:04:19
49Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:04:31
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
51Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:35
52Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:02
53Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:05:18
54Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:06:22
55Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
56Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:36
57Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:06:37
58Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:06:48
59Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:49
60Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:07:03
61Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:13
62Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:07:58
63Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:09:09
64Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:23
65Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:51
66Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:10:10
67Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:07
68Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:12:23
69Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:12:43
70Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:12:47
71Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:12:49
72Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:12:53
73Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
74Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
75Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
76Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:09
77Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
78Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
80Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:13:28
81Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:13:46
82Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:14:32
83Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles0:14:39
84Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:11
85Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:15:22
86Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
87Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:15:23
88Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:15:24
89Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
90Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
91Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:41
92Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:16:25
93Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:26
94Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:17:39
95Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:18:56
96Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:19:40
97Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:20:50
98Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:22:11
99Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
100Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:22:23
101Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:22:26
102Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:22:31
103Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:25:48
104Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:26:09
105Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
106Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:28:32
107Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:28:39
108Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:28:43
109Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:30:40
110Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
111Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:31:23
112Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:41
113Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:35:28
114Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:31
115Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:36:20
116Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:44:10
117Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:46:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team29pts
2Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team25
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy25
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels21
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise21
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos20
7Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus20
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions18
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team15
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
11Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits10
12Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles10
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy8
15Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits7
16Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
18Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2
20Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2
21Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1
22Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1
23Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions40pts
2Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team36
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits14
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos14
5Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole14
6Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions10
7Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
8Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos8
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels8
10Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions6
11Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team6
12Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions6
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ6
15Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team4
16Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus4
17Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
18Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus2
19Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
20Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
21Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus15pts
2Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole15
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
4Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
5Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles3
8Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions3
9Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions2
10Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole2
11Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits1
12Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex1
13Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1
15Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos13:08:06
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:06
3Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
4Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:10
5Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
7Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
9Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
10Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
11Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:23
12Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:27
13Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
14Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
15Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:10
16Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:03:38
17Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:06
18Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:23
19Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:08:57
20Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:12:41
21Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:14:20
22Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:15:11
23Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:18:44
24Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:20:38
25Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:22:11
26Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:30:28

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team39:24:36
2Team Ineos0:00:08
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
4Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:44
5Lotto Soudal0:01:00
6Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:38
7Groupama-FDJ0:02:03
8Katusha-Alpecin0:03:32
9Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:33
10Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:43
11CCC Team0:04:36
12Roompot-Charles
13Corendon-Circus0:06:30
14Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:06:32
15Israel Cycling Academy0:10:49
16Tarteletto-Isorex0:15:28
17Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:16:00
18Wallonie Bruxelles0:19:08
19Total Direct Energie0:32:51

