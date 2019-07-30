Trending

Demare wins stage 4 in Tour de Wallonie

Vliegen answers attackers to keep race lead

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) took out the victory on the second to last Tour de Wallonie stage in Lierneux, prevailing from the bunch sprint after taking part in the early breakaway on the undulating 178km stage.

Demare timed his sprint perfectly after an early surge by Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept), and held off Szymon Sajnok (CCC Team) and Stijn Steels (Roompot-Charles).

The stage from Villers-Le-Bouillet featured five categorized climbs, with the category 2 Cote de Chera coming 14km into the stage. Demare made a five-man breakaway with Thomas Boudat (Total Direct Energie), Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea), Floris Gerts (Tarteletto-Isorex) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Charles) with the idea that there would be no bunch sprint.

Demare lost contact with the escapees with around 50km to go, with Team Ineos' Eddie Dunbar scrambling across to the move to replace him.

The move never gained much more than a minute, and with 12km to go, Dunbar was the last man standing from the breakaway, and he succumbed to the chase with 11km to go. There was a flurry of attacks in the final 10km, but none of them succeeded, and Demare found he'd recovered enough from his early efforts to have a go in the sprint.

"It's not my style to get in the break and then come back in," Demare said. "I managed to recuperate and come back into the peloton. When I saw that I was ahead and the peloton was coming back I didn't think it'd be my day but eventually I realised a sprint was an option, even if the finish was difficult."

Race leader Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Gobert) answered a number of attacks in the climbs to hold onto his race lead.

"Yesterday I broke both wheels on my bike so for sure I'm happy to win today," Demare said. "I didn't expect to win today in the scenario so I was happy to work for team and I am happy to prevail. It's a surprise after the effort I made early in the stage [getting in the breakaway] but I kept going and it was only in last kilometres I managed to get in the position to sprint."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:26:52
2Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
4Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
5Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
11Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
14Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
15Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
18Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
19Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
20Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
22Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
25Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
27Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
29Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
30Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
31Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
32Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
33Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
34Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
35Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
36Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
39Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
40Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
41Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
42Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
44Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
45Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
46Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
49Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
50Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
51Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
52Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
53Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
55Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
58Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
59Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
60Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:29
61Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:48
63Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:53
64Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:56
65Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:45
66Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:03:30
67Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
68Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:04:20
69Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:05:05
70Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:09:40
71Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
72Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
73Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
75Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
76Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
77Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
78Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
79Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
80Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:13:12
81Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
82Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
83Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
84Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
85Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
86Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:13
87Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
88Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
89Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
90Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
91Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
92Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
93Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
94Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
95Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
96Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
97Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
98Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
99Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:19:35
100Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
101Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
102Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
103Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
104Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
105Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
106Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
107Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
108Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
109Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
DNFBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMaarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
DNFNicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNSEliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNSTom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team17:34:46
2Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:12
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:13
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:00:16
5Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:18
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
8Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:21
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
10Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
12Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
14Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
19Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
20Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
21Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
22Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
23Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
24Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:33
26Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:35
27Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:39
28Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
29Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:00:43
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:49
31Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:50
32Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:10
33Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:10
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:44
35Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:03:22
36Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
37Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:42
38Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
39Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:03:50
40Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:04:13
41Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:17
42Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:04:18
43Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:04:19
44Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:04:27
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:31
46Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:51
47Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:07
48Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:06:23
49Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:09
50Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:08:36
51Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:09:09
52Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:51
53Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:06
54Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:12:53
55Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
56Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
57Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:13:06
58Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:09
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
60Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:14:58
61Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:11
62Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:15:17
63Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:15:22
64Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
65Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:24
66Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:15:41
67Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:54
68Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:16:02
69Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:16:17
70Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:29
71Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:17:31
72Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:17:38
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:17:39
74Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:18:56
75Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:19:37
76Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:19:40
77Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:21:11
78Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:36
79Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:20
80Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:25:36
81Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:25:55
82Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:25:57
83Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:26:05
84Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:26:21
85Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:26:23
86Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:26:38
87Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:26:40
88Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:26:59
89Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:06
90Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles0:27:52
91Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:28:37
92Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:32:22
93Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:32:24
94Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:34:02
95Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:34:59
96Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:35:23
97Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:24
98Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:35:35
99Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:35:44
100Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:39:01
101Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:39:22
102Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:41:42
103Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:44:36
104Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:45:44
105Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:46:00
106Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:48:14
107Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:51:16
108Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:53:50
109Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex1:05:37

