Demare wins stage 4 in Tour de Wallonie
Vliegen answers attackers to keep race lead
Stage 4: Villers-Le-Bouillet - Lierneux
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) took out the victory on the second to last Tour de Wallonie stage in Lierneux, prevailing from the bunch sprint after taking part in the early breakaway on the undulating 178km stage.
Demare timed his sprint perfectly after an early surge by Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept), and held off Szymon Sajnok (CCC Team) and Stijn Steels (Roompot-Charles).
The stage from Villers-Le-Bouillet featured five categorized climbs, with the category 2 Cote de Chera coming 14km into the stage. Demare made a five-man breakaway with Thomas Boudat (Total Direct Energie), Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea), Floris Gerts (Tarteletto-Isorex) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Charles) with the idea that there would be no bunch sprint.
Demare lost contact with the escapees with around 50km to go, with Team Ineos' Eddie Dunbar scrambling across to the move to replace him.
The move never gained much more than a minute, and with 12km to go, Dunbar was the last man standing from the breakaway, and he succumbed to the chase with 11km to go. There was a flurry of attacks in the final 10km, but none of them succeeded, and Demare found he'd recovered enough from his early efforts to have a go in the sprint.
"It's not my style to get in the break and then come back in," Demare said. "I managed to recuperate and come back into the peloton. When I saw that I was ahead and the peloton was coming back I didn't think it'd be my day but eventually I realised a sprint was an option, even if the finish was difficult."
Race leader Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Gobert) answered a number of attacks in the climbs to hold onto his race lead.
"Yesterday I broke both wheels on my bike so for sure I'm happy to win today," Demare said. "I didn't expect to win today in the scenario so I was happy to work for team and I am happy to prevail. It's a surprise after the effort I made early in the stage [getting in the breakaway] but I kept going and it was only in last kilometres I managed to get in the position to sprint."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:26:52
|2
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|4
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|11
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|15
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|18
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|19
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|23
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|24
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|29
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|32
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|33
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|34
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|35
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|39
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|40
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|41
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|42
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|44
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|45
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|46
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|49
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|50
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|51
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|52
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|53
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|55
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|59
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:29
|61
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|63
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:53
|64
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:56
|65
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:45
|66
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|67
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:04:20
|69
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:05:05
|70
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:09:40
|71
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|72
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|73
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|76
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|77
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|79
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|80
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:13:12
|81
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|82
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|83
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|84
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|85
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|86
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:13
|87
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|88
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|89
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|90
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|91
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|93
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|94
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|95
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|96
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|97
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|98
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|99
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:19:35
|100
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|101
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|102
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|103
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|104
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|105
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|106
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|107
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|108
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|109
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNS
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNS
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|17:34:46
|2
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:12
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:13
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:16
|5
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:18
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|8
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|10
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|19
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|21
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|22
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|23
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|24
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:33
|26
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:35
|27
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:39
|28
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|29
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:43
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:49
|31
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:50
|32
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:10
|33
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:10
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:44
|35
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|36
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|37
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:42
|38
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|39
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:03:50
|40
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:04:13
|41
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:17
|42
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:18
|43
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:04:19
|44
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:04:27
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:31
|46
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:51
|47
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:07
|48
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|49
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:09
|50
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:08:36
|51
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:09:09
|52
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:51
|53
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:06
|54
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:53
|55
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|56
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:13:06
|58
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:09
|59
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|61
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:11
|62
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:17
|63
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:15:22
|64
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|65
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:24
|66
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:41
|67
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:54
|68
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:16:02
|69
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:16:17
|70
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:29
|71
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:17:31
|72
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:17:38
|73
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:17:39
|74
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:18:56
|75
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:19:37
|76
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:19:40
|77
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:11
|78
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:36
|79
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:20
|80
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:25:36
|81
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:25:55
|82
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:25:57
|83
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:26:05
|84
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:26:21
|85
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:26:23
|86
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:26:38
|87
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:26:40
|88
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:59
|89
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:06
|90
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:27:52
|91
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:28:37
|92
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:32:22
|93
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:32:24
|94
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:34:02
|95
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:34:59
|96
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:35:23
|97
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:24
|98
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:35:35
|99
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:35:44
|100
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:39:01
|101
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:39:22
|102
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:41:42
|103
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:44:36
|104
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:45:44
|105
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:46:00
|106
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:48:14
|107
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:51:16
|108
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:53:50
|109
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|1:05:37
