Image 1 of 4 The sprint on stage 4 of Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Arnaud Demare wins the sprint on stage 4 of Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The sprint on stage 4 of Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) took out the victory on the second to last Tour de Wallonie stage in Lierneux, prevailing from the bunch sprint after taking part in the early breakaway on the undulating 178km stage.

Demare timed his sprint perfectly after an early surge by Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept), and held off Szymon Sajnok (CCC Team) and Stijn Steels (Roompot-Charles).

The stage from Villers-Le-Bouillet featured five categorized climbs, with the category 2 Cote de Chera coming 14km into the stage. Demare made a five-man breakaway with Thomas Boudat (Total Direct Energie), Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea), Floris Gerts (Tarteletto-Isorex) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Charles) with the idea that there would be no bunch sprint.

Demare lost contact with the escapees with around 50km to go, with Team Ineos' Eddie Dunbar scrambling across to the move to replace him.

The move never gained much more than a minute, and with 12km to go, Dunbar was the last man standing from the breakaway, and he succumbed to the chase with 11km to go. There was a flurry of attacks in the final 10km, but none of them succeeded, and Demare found he'd recovered enough from his early efforts to have a go in the sprint.

"It's not my style to get in the break and then come back in," Demare said. "I managed to recuperate and come back into the peloton. When I saw that I was ahead and the peloton was coming back I didn't think it'd be my day but eventually I realised a sprint was an option, even if the finish was difficult."

Race leader Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Gobert) answered a number of attacks in the climbs to hold onto his race lead.

"Yesterday I broke both wheels on my bike so for sure I'm happy to win today," Demare said. "I didn't expect to win today in the scenario so I was happy to work for team and I am happy to prevail. It's a surprise after the effort I made early in the stage [getting in the breakaway] but I kept going and it was only in last kilometres I managed to get in the position to sprint."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:26:52 2 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 4 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 11 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 14 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 15 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 18 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 19 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 21 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 23 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 24 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 27 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 29 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 32 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 33 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 34 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 35 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 39 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 40 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 41 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 42 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 44 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 45 Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 46 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 49 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 50 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 51 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 52 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 53 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 55 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 56 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 57 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 59 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:29 61 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:48 63 Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:00:53 64 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:56 65 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:45 66 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:03:30 67 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 68 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:04:20 69 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 0:05:05 70 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:09:40 71 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 72 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus 73 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 75 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 76 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 77 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 78 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 79 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 80 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:13:12 81 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 82 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 83 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 84 Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 85 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 86 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:13 87 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 88 Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles 89 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 90 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 91 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 92 Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 93 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 94 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 95 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 96 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 97 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 98 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 99 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:19:35 100 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 101 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 102 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 103 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 104 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 105 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 106 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 107 Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 108 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 109 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team DNF Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus DNF Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles DNF Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex DNS Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles DNS Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles