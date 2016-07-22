Boonen extends Etixx-QuickStep contract into 2017

Tom Boonen is excited to continue his career with Etixx-QuickStep into 2017 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Etixx-QuickStep have ended speculation over the future of Tom Boonen, announcing the 35-year-old will remain with the team for the 2017 season. Boonen was out of contract at the end of 2016 and had attracted interest from the likes of Lotto-Soudal before re- committing for a 15th season with the Belgian WorldTour team.

Boonen joined the Quickstep-Davitamon team in 2003 and has enjoyed over 100 professional victories since with Patrick Lefevere's squad, with highlights including the 2005 World Championships, four Paris-Roubaix wins and three Tour of Flanders titles.

"I'm very happy and delighted what we came to an agreement. It's important for me to stay in this team, as I've basically spent my entire career here and enjoyed many beautiful moments, reaching some big goals", said Boonen of the contract extension.

Boonen hasn't won a race in 2016 but showed he is still one of the best classics riders on the peloton with second place at Paris-Roubaix which was inspiration to continue in the professional peloton as he explained.

"I know everybody since the inception of the team and I consider this squad as my second family. To be quite frankly, I don't see myself with another jersey. It will be great to embark again with this strong team on a new adventure in the one-day cobbled races," said Boonen.

Team CEO Lefevere expressed his delight having secured Boonen for another season and explained he is looking forward to continuing their highly successful relationships for another year with Roubaix a major goal for 2017

"We are very happy to have Tom on board also for next season. It's the logical way. We have a strong connection with Tom, which goes back to 2003, when our team was established," said Lefevere. "By staying with us, Tom can count on a strong team which will support him in next season's Northern Classics campaign and in his assault for a fifth Paris-Roubaix.