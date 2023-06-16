Live coverage
Tour de Suisse stage 6 postponed until further notice following death of Gino Mäder
Skjelmose defends yellow on the road to Oberwil-Lieli
In loving memory and deep gratitude for Gino Mäder. You touched our lives, and your presence will forever be cherished. Rest in peace. 🙏June 16, 2023
Today's stage has been delayed until further notice following the tragic news. I don't see how the riders who raced alongside Gino Mäder yesterday can possibly be expected to climb on their bikes and compete this afternoon.
We are heartbroken! Gino you've been an excellent rider but even more a wonderful person! Always smilling and making people happy arround you! Rest in peace! Our thoughts are with Gino's family!Below you can find the official statement of @BHRVictorious pic.twitter.com/hqLF8FF5nQJune 16, 2023
Gino Mäder, 1997-2023
Bahrain Victorious have announced the death of Gino Mäder following his crash on yesterday's stage.
"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder. On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
"Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26 year old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital.
"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.
"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all.
"Managing Director Milan Erzen commented this morning:” "We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.
"Gino’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss, and we kindly ask that their wishes be respected. The team and family express our gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received from the whole cycling world.
"Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person.
"Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino."
Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) regained yellow yesterday but it's still very tight atop the overall standings, with Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen) second at 8 seconds, and yesterday's winner, a resurgent Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), third at 18 seconds. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), meanwhile, remains firmly in the hunt given the time trial on the final day. The top 10 is as follows:
After yesterday's queen stage, today's 6th stage will start at 12.30 pm in Chur instead of La Punt. A big thank you to the entire staff for making this last-minute postponement possible! Of course, our thoughts are also with Gino Mäder and his family! Stay strong Gino!❤️ pic.twitter.com/gpYaY25nCvJune 16, 2023
Today’s stage, meanwhile, has been shortened to 141km due to a rock avalanche above Brienz, meaning that the early climbs of the Albulapass and Latsch have been stricken from the route of day that now gets underway at 12.30 CET. Simone Giuliani has more details here.
All thoughts at the Tour de Suisse today are for Gino Mäder, who remains in hospital after his crash on the descent of the Albulapass yesterday afternoon. His Bahrain Victorious team provided its most recent update on his condition yesterday evening, confirming that he had been resuscitated at the scene of the crash and then transported by helicopter to Chur Hospital. Magnus Sheffield was also a faller on the descent, and the Ineos rider spent last night in hospital after being diagnosed with a concussion.
