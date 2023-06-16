Tour de Suisse stage 6 postponed until further notice following death of Gino Mäder

Refresh

In loving memory and deep gratitude for Gino Mäder. You touched our lives, and your presence will forever be cherished. Rest in peace. 🙏 June 16, 2023

We are heartbroken! Gino you've been an excellent rider but even more a wonderful person! Always smilling and making people happy arround you! Rest in peace! Our thoughts are with Gino's family!Below you can find the official statement of @BHRVictorious pic.twitter.com/hqLF8FF5nQ June 16, 2023

Today's stage has been delayed until further notice following the tragic news. I don't see how the riders who raced alongside Gino Mäder yesterday can possibly be expected to climb on their bikes and compete this afternoon.

(Image credit: Getty)

Gino Mäder, 1997-2023

Bahrain Victorious have announced the death of Gino Mäder following his crash on yesterday's stage.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder. On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26 year old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital.

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all.

"Managing Director Milan Erzen commented this morning:” "We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.

"Gino’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss, and we kindly ask that their wishes be respected. The team and family express our gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received from the whole cycling world.

"Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person.

"Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino."