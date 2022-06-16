Vlasov holds off Powless to win Tour de Suisse stage 5
By Patrick Fletcher published
Bora-Hansgrohe rider seizes race lead
Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, taking the overall lead of the race.
The Russian sprinted from a select group of four riders that emerged on the hilly circuit around Novazzano, beating Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) to the line as Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) claimed the final spot on the podium.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) trailed across the line in fourth place, while the final member of the quartet, Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who teed up the sprint for Vlasov, finished in a small group of riders who finished several seconds down.
With overnight leader Stevie Williams (Bahrain Victorious) dropped early in the stage, Vlasov moved into the yellow jersey thanks to bonus seconds.
The biggest development from a general classification perspective was Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) falling out of contention. The Belgian was dropped briefly on an uncategorised climb with 20km to go and then fell away for good on the final climb of Pedrinate, going on to lose more than two minutes.
More to come.
