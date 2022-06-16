Vlasov holds off Powless to win Tour de Suisse stage 5

Image 1 of 14 Aleksander Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Alexander Kamp and Silvan Dillier on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 14 Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 14 Five rider early break with Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) on stage 5 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Five rider early break with Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) on stage 5 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Five rider early break with Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) on stage 5 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Thomas Scully of New Zealand and Team EF Education-Easypost (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Diego Ulissi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange-Jayco (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 A general view of the peloton competing during on stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, taking the overall lead of the race.

The Russian sprinted from a select group of four riders that emerged on the hilly circuit around Novazzano, beating Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) to the line as Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) claimed the final spot on the podium.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) trailed across the line in fourth place, while the final member of the quartet, Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who teed up the sprint for Vlasov, finished in a small group of riders who finished several seconds down.

With overnight leader Stevie Williams (Bahrain Victorious) dropped early in the stage, Vlasov moved into the yellow jersey thanks to bonus seconds.

The biggest development from a general classification perspective was Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) falling out of contention. The Belgian was dropped briefly on an uncategorised climb with 20km to go and then fell away for good on the final climb of Pedrinate, going on to lose more than two minutes.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)