Tour de Suisse: Leknessund takes glory from breakaway with stage 2 victory

Bettiol leads group sprint for second, Matthews third

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) fended off the peloton for an impressive solo victory in stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, while Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) remained in the overall lead.

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), mistakenly thinking that Leknessund had been caught with the other breakaway riders, celebrated as he claimed what was in fact a second place, with Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) in third.

Part of a 10-man break that formed in the first hour of the hilly 198 kilometre run from Küsnacht to Aesch, the 23-year-old Norwegian dropped the last of his breakaway companions on the second-category Chellpass late on the stage.

Maintaining a ferocious pace on the fast descent to Aesch that did credit to his former double title as Norwegian national time trial champion, Leknessund crossed the line with an advantage of 38 seconds on the peloton.

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

