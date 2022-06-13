Tour de Suisse: Leknessund takes glory from breakaway with stage 2 victory
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Bettiol leads group sprint for second, Matthews third
Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) fended off the peloton for an impressive solo victory in stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, while Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) remained in the overall lead.
Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), mistakenly thinking that Leknessund had been caught with the other breakaway riders, celebrated as he claimed what was in fact a second place, with Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) in third.
Part of a 10-man break that formed in the first hour of the hilly 198 kilometre run from Küsnacht to Aesch, the 23-year-old Norwegian dropped the last of his breakaway companions on the second-category Chellpass late on the stage.
Maintaining a ferocious pace on the fast descent to Aesch that did credit to his former double title as Norwegian national time trial champion, Leknessund crossed the line with an advantage of 38 seconds on the peloton.
More to come.
