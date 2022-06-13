Tour de Suisse: Leknessund takes glory from breakaway with stage 2 victory

Image 1 of 26 Andreas Leknessund of Team DSM wins stage 2 from breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Andreas Leknessund of Team DSM wins stage 2 from breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Norwegian Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) on his solo effort to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Jonas Rutsch of EF Education - EasyPost begins chase of Andreas Leknessund, who broke to the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 The peloton passes through Gelterkinden village 198km stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Stephen Williams of Bahrain Victorious rides stage 2 in yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost and Joel Suter (UAE Team Emirates) compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Dylan Van Baarle and Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) works at front of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Mathieu Burgaudeau of Team TotalEnergies takes a turn at front of breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Yukiya Arashiro and race leader Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) ride in peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Michael Schär (AG2R Citroën), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost compete at front of breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 With 16km to go Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) charges away from his breakaway companions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 The breakaway on 198km stage 2 from Küsnacht to Aesch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Jonas Rutsch of EF Education-EasyPost in early kilometres of 198km stage makes a move to create breakaway of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Swiss duo of Claudio Imhof and Simon Vitzthum compete in the chase group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Peloton on hilly stage 2 from Küsnacht to Aesch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Swiss rider Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) with his wife Cornelia Dillier and son at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Did Alberto Bettiol (EF Education - EasyPost) not realise that there was one rider from the breakaway not caught? He celebrates second place ahead of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Team DSM's Andreas Leknessund realises he has the stage victory just before the finish in Aesch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) nabs second just ahead of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) finishes third in bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) among main field that finishes 38 seconds behind winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Twenty-three-year-old Andreas Leknessund celebrates the spoils of stage 2 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26 Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) still amazed he earned the first pro victory of his career in Aesch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 26

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) fended off the peloton for an impressive solo victory in stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, while Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) remained in the overall lead.

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), mistakenly thinking that Leknessund had been caught with the other breakaway riders, celebrated as he claimed what was in fact a second place, with Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) in third.

Part of a 10-man break that formed in the first hour of the hilly 198 kilometre run from Küsnacht to Aesch, the 23-year-old Norwegian dropped the last of his breakaway companions on the second-category Chellpass late on the stage.

Maintaining a ferocious pace on the fast descent to Aesch that did credit to his former double title as Norwegian national time trial champion, Leknessund crossed the line with an advantage of 38 seconds on the peloton.

More to come.

