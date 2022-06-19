Tour de Suisse: Geraint Thomas wins overall title
By Barry Ryan published
Remco Evenepoel claims final time trial in Vaduz
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse: Geraint Thomas wins overall titleRemco Evenepoel claims final time trial in Vaduz
-
Michael Woods wins 2022 Route d'OccitanieBonifazio grabs win in bunch sprint on final stage
-
Tadej Pogacar seals Tour of Slovenia with victory on final stageTour de France winner beats Mohoric in sprint
-
Peter Sagan out of Tour de Suisse after positive test for COVID-19Third coronavirus diagnosis in 18 months for Slovakian