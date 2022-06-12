Tour de Suisse: Stephen Williams wins stage 1, takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Bahrain Victorious ) Image 1 of 10 Cameron Meyer is riding the 2022 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Thibaut Pinot is back at the Tour de Suisse 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 US national champion Joey Rosskopf at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 The USA's Quinn Simmons was in the first attack of the 2022 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Tim Declercq does the hard work for QuickStep at the 2022 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 The Tour de Suisse 2022 is underway (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) is riding the Tour de Suisse 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10

Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) took the biggest win of his career at stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse, where he took the first leader's jersey at the eight-day race.

The 26-year-old Welshman was the fastest of a small group that emerged in the closing kilometres of the hilly race, and sprinted to the win ahead of Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) in Küsnacht.

"It's my first big race back since Romandie, and a good month of training. I was unsure where my form was going to be but I knew I had done the work before this. To win the first stage with a group like that was really special," Williams said.

"So far, I don't think it has sunk in yet, to be honest. It's been a pretty strange few years, so to come here and win the stage - I'm over the moon."

More to follow...

