Tour de Suisse: Stephen Williams wins stage 1, takes first leader's jersey

26-year-old Welshman out-sprints Schachmann and Kron in Küsnacht

Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) took the biggest win of his career at stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse, where he took the first leader's jersey at the eight-day race. 

The 26-year-old Welshman was the fastest of a small group that emerged in the closing kilometres of the hilly race, and sprinted to the win ahead of Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) in Küsnacht.

"It's my first big race back since Romandie, and a good month of training. I was unsure where my form was going to be but I knew I had done the work before this. To win the first stage with a group like that was really special," Williams said.

"So far, I don't think it has sunk in yet, to be honest. It's been a pretty strange few years, so to come here and win the stage - I'm over the moon."

