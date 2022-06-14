Tour de Suisse: Peter Sagan surges to sprint victory on stage 3
By Barry Ryan published
Coquard takes second in bunch sprint with Kristoff in third
Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) landed his first victory of 2022 when he won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse in Grenchen. The Slovakian, whose spring campaign was ruined by illness, delivered a powerful sprint to beat Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to the line.
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) took fourth in the bunch finish ahead of Alex Aranburu (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates).
It was the 18th Tour de Suisse stage win of Sagan’s career, and his first victory of any description since last September. The three-time world champion will hope the triumph augurs well for the Tour de France, where he is seeking an eight victory in the points classification.
Stevie Williams (Bahrain Victorious) finished safely in the peloton to retain the yellow jersey of race leader. Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) had temporarily cut his overall lead to two seconds after slipping away with Geraint Thomas (Ineos) to pick up bonus seconds in the final intermediate sprint, but the German champion suffered a setback when he was caught up in a crash with 4km to go.
The hilly run through the Jura was animated by a six-man break featuring Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Joseph Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), Manuele Boaro (Astana) and Mathias Reutimann (Swiss National Team), who forged clear ahead of the first of the day’s seven climbs.
Simmons availed of his time off the front to buttress his lead in the king of the mountains competition, but Gilbert’s presence meant that the escapees were kept on a tight leash. Bissegger was the final survivor from the move, but he was swept up with 11.5km to go as TotalEnergies and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert combined to tee up the sprint.
More to follow…
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tadej Pogacar returns in Slovenia for pre-Tour de France testUAE Team Emirates rider the overwhelming favourite for Tour of Slovenia
-
Tour de Suisse: Peter Sagan surges to sprint victory on stage 3Coquard takes second in bunch sprint with Kristoff in third
-
Deals for the discerning gravel rider – some of the best gravel discountsAll the greatest savings from gravel bikes to shoes and kit
-
Guerreiro wins solo at Mont Ventoux Dénivelé ChallengeEF Education-EasyPost goes 1-2 with Chavez in second, Storer secures third place