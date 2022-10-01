Tour de Romandie Women 2022 route

Image 1 of 6 Tour de Romandie Women 2022 Maps and Profiles - Stage 1 (Image credit: Tour de Romandie Women 2022 ) Tour de Romandie Women 2022 Maps and Profiles - Stage 1 (Image credit: Tour de Romandie Women 2022 ) Tour de Romandie Women 2022 Maps and Profiles - Stage 2 (Image credit: Tour de Romandie Women 2022 ) Tour de Romandie Women 2022 Maps and Profiles - Stage 2 (Image credit: Tour de Romandie Women 2022 ) Tour de Romandie Women 2022 Maps and Profiles - Stage 3 (Image credit: Tour de Romandie Women 2022 ) Tour de Romandie Women 2022 Maps and Profiles - Stage 3 (Image credit: Tour de Romandie Women 2022 )

Tour de Romandie Women will offer the world-class peloton a three-day race that begins with a hilly route and five categorised ascents on the opening stage in Lausanne on October 7.

The route continues on October 8 with a queen stage on the second day with a mountaintop finish at Thyon 2000.

The three-day race concludes with hilly route that includes two categorised ascents on the way to Genève where the overall winner will be crowned on October 9.