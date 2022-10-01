Tour de Romandie Women 2022 route
The inaugural edition of the Women's WorldTour stage race set to take place between October 7-9
Tour de Romandie Women will offer the world-class peloton a three-day race that begins with a hilly route and five categorised ascents on the opening stage in Lausanne on October 7.
The route continues on October 8 with a queen stage on the second day with a mountaintop finish at Thyon 2000.
The three-day race concludes with hilly route that includes two categorised ascents on the way to Genève where the overall winner will be crowned on October 9.
- Stage 1: Lausanne - Lausanne, 134.4k
- Stage 2: Sion - Thyon 2000, 104.5km
- Stage 3: Fribourg - Genève, 147.6km
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Pogacar not worried about Il Lombardia form after losing to Mas at Giro dell'EmiliaSlovenian was bested by Enric Mas on Saturday, but says he's happy with his form
-
RideLondon keeps Women's WorldTour status despite failing to meet live TV requirements'The organiser has provided evidence of contractual commitments to broadcast all stages of the race live on TV in 2023' says UCI
-
Enric Mas tunes up for Il Lombardia with Giro dell'Emilia winSpaniard gets the better of Tadej Pogačar on San Luca as Pozzovivo takes third
-
Vingegaard beats Onley to take stage 5 of the CRO RaceDane prevails from small group to take race lead