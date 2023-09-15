Tour de Romandie: Sofia Bertizzolo wins bunch sprint on stage 1

Image 1 of 8 Tour de Romandie: Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) takes the win on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tour de Romandie: Austrian champion Carina Schrempf thought she had the win (Image credit: Getty Images) Tour de Romandie: Austrian champion Carina Schrempf thought she had the win but Bertizzolo came past (Image credit: Getty Images) Tour de Romandie: Austrian champion Carina Schrempf prepares to celebrate but doesn't see Bertizzolo coming up fast (Image credit: Getty Images) Sara Poidevin (EF Education Tibco SVB) (Image credit: Getty Images) Gladys Verhulst (FDJ Suez) (Image credit: Getty Images) Clara Honsinger on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin in the sprint of a reduced peloton, just catching late attacker Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the finish line as the Austrian champion raised her hands, thinking she had won.

Despite a number of attacks, the race seemed to come down to a sprint until Schrempf made her move with 2.7 km to go, still holding a sizeable gap at the 200-metre mark. Certain she had held off the peloton, Schrempf sat up to celebrate, but Bertizzolo squeezed past on the last metres to take the win. Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx) finished third.

More to come.

