Tour de Romandie: Sofia Bertizzolo wins bunch sprint on stage 1

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Schrempf caught on the line after late attack

Image 1 of 8
YVERDONLESBAINS SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 15 Sofia Bertizzolo of Italy and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Tour de Romandie Feminin 2023 Stage 1 a 1441km stage from YverdonlesBains to YverdonlesBains UCIWWT on September 15 2023 in YverdonlesBains Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tour de Romandie: Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) takes the win on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin in the sprint of a reduced peloton, just catching late attacker Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the finish line as the Austrian champion raised her hands, thinking she had won.

Despite a number of attacks, the race seemed to come down to a sprint until Schrempf made her move with 2.7 km to go, still holding a sizeable gap at the 200-metre mark. Certain she had held off the peloton, Schrempf sat up to celebrate, but Bertizzolo squeezed past on the last metres to take the win. Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx) finished third.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews