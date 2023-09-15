Tour de Romandie: Sofia Bertizzolo wins bunch sprint on stage 1
Schrempf caught on the line after late attack
Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin in the sprint of a reduced peloton, just catching late attacker Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the finish line as the Austrian champion raised her hands, thinking she had won.
Despite a number of attacks, the race seemed to come down to a sprint until Schrempf made her move with 2.7 km to go, still holding a sizeable gap at the 200-metre mark. Certain she had held off the peloton, Schrempf sat up to celebrate, but Bertizzolo squeezed past on the last metres to take the win. Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx) finished third.
More to come.
Lukas Knöfler
