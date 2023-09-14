Tour de Romandie Féminin 2023 route

The Tour de Romandie Féminin 2023 will take place from September 15-17 across Switzerland.

The route covers 387 kilometres across three days of racing that includes a summit finish on stage 2 at Torgon.

Stage 1: Yverdon-les-Bains to Yverdon-les-Bains, 144.1km

The opening stage of offers the peloton a 144km in Yverdon-les-Bains. The stage includes three categorised ascents; twice over Miendes (1.7km at 8%), and once over Arrissoules (2.9km at 8% with a max gradient of 11%). These are not the only ascents on the route, which also include multiple uncategorised climbs and a run-in to Yverdon-les-Bains.

Stage 2: Romont to Torgon, 110.8km

The second day of racing could be the general classification decider with a 110km race from Romont to the summit finish in Torgon. The route is relatively flat in the first half and then tackles a mid-race climb over Mosses (13km at 4%) before the final ascent that is 10km at 6% with a maximum of 12%.

Stage 3: Vernier to Nyon, 131.9km

The final day of racing will also be a challenge with four categorised ascents over the 132km route that starts in Vernier and finishes in Nyon. The peloton will complete two full large laps that include two main ascents each before a descent into Nylon.