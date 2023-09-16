Tour de Romandie: Vollering denies Niewiadoma in sprint to win stage 2

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, sprinting away from Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) on the last metres of the climb to Torgon to take the victory and the leader's jersey.

After crossing the Col des Mosses into the Rhône valley, the race came down to the 12-kilometre climb to Torgon where Canyon-SRAM set a ferocious pace, first with Antonia Niedermaier, then with Ricarda Bauernfeind. Bauernfeind's work reduced the group to only a few riders and brought back the escapees Anna Shackley (Team SD Worx) and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) who had attacked with 20 km to go.

Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich) attacked 4 km from the finish, taking Vollering, Niewiadoma, and Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) with her. 

Vollering took the lead, and neither Reusser nor Labous could follow her pace, leaving only Niewiadoma with the Dutchwoman.

In the last few kilometres, Niewiadoma worked hard to keep a resurgent Reusser from coming back, and Vollering had no trouble sprinting away from Niewiadoma on the final metres to win.

