Tour de Romandie: Demi Vollering secures overall, Liane Lippert wins stage 3
Final stage decided in sprint of elite group with Van Empel second and Persico third
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won the overall at the three-day 2023 Tour de Romandie Féminin, but had to work hard on the final stage to defend her yellow jersey on Sunday's finale.
A front group of 26 formed, and there were many attacks across the 131.9km route into Nyon. In the end, Liane Lippert (Movistar) won the stage ahead of Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) in a field sprint.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
