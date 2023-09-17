Tour de Romandie: Demi Vollering secures overall, Liane Lippert wins stage 3

Image 1 of 12 Tour de Romandie Féminin 2023: Liane Lippert of Movistar Team celebrates at finish line as stage 3 winner (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Jelena Eric (left) hugs teammate and stage winner Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) after stage 3 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton passing through vineyards during 110.8km stage 3 from Vernier to Nyon (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Riders in the peloton don't stop to admire the vineyards during stage 3 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The start of stage 3 in Vernier (L to R): Niamh Fisher-Black in the White best young jersey, race leader Demi Vollering in the Yellow leader jersey, Sofia Bertizzolo in the Orange Points Jersey, Jolanda Neff in the Blue Mountain jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The final sprint had Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx (far left) in fourth, Fem Van Empel of Jumbo-Visma take second, Liane Lippert of Movistar Team secure the victory and Silvia Persico of UAE Team ADQ (far right) in third (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Stage 3 winner Liane Lippert of Movistar Team enjoys the victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) German champion Liane Lippert of Movistar Team celebrates at podium as stage 3 winner (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Overall winner Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx talks to teammates after stage 3 in Nyon, Switzerland (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

GC overall podium (Left to Right): Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM on second place, race winner Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx in Yellow Leader Jersey and Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx on third place (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Sofia Bertizzolo of UAE Team ADQ celebrates the Orange Points Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ricarda Bauernfeind of Canyon-SRAM Racing celebrates at podium as White Best Young Rider (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won the overall at the three-day 2023 Tour de Romandie Féminin, but had to work hard on the final stage to defend her yellow jersey on Sunday's finale.

A front group of 26 formed, and there were many attacks across the 131.9km route into Nyon. In the end, Liane Lippert (Movistar) won the stage ahead of Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) in a field sprint.

More to come ...

Results

