Tour de Romandie: Demi Vollering secures overall, Liane Lippert wins stage 3

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Final stage decided in sprint of elite group with Van Empel second and Persico third

Jump to:
Image 1 of 12
NYON SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 17 Liane Lippert of Germany and Movistar Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Tour de Romandie Feminin 2023 Stage 3 a 1108km stage from Vernier to Nyon UCIWWT on September 17 2023 in Nyon Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tour de Romandie Féminin 2023: Liane Lippert of Movistar Team celebrates at finish line as stage 3 winner (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won the overall at the three-day 2023 Tour de Romandie Féminin, but had to work hard on the final stage to defend her yellow jersey on Sunday's finale. 

A front group of 26 formed, and there were many attacks across the 131.9km route into Nyon. In the end, Liane Lippert (Movistar) won the stage ahead of Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) in a field sprint.

More to come ...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews