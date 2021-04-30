Trending

Tour de Romandie: Marc Soler solos to victory on stage 3

By

Movistar rider moves into race lead after Dennis crashes



ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team celebrates at arrival during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marc Soler (Movistar) makes a move on the downhill finish with 9km to go and wins stage 3 in the rain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ attack on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Kobe Goossens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo on breakaway of seven riders on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Kobe Goossens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kobe Goossens of Lotto Soudal takes turn at front of breakaway on 168.7km journey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Johan Jacobs of Switzerland and Movistar Team on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Küng of Groupama-FDJ and Johan Jacobs of Movistar Team, both Swiss, at front of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Küng of Groupama-FDJ works in breakaway of seven riders in the pouring rain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Matthias Reutimann of Switzerland and Team Switzerland Charlie Quarterman of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway of seven riders on stage 3 to and from Estavayer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Filippo Ganna of Italy Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead The Peloton during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer Rain TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eddie Dunbar and Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton on 168.7km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Charlie Quarterman of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Charlie Quarterman (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Education Nippo during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer Rain TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jonathan Caicedo EF Nippo on a rainy Tour de Romandie stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer Rain TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer Rain TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Filippo Ganna leads the Ineos train (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer Rain TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ineos at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


ESTAVAYER SWITZERLAND APRIL 30 Kobe Goossens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal attack on breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 3 a 1687km stage from Estavayer to Estavayer Rain TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 30 2021 in Estavayer Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kobe Goossens of Lotto Soudal was final rider in breakaway and was cauvght with 10km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marc Soler (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie with an attack on the day’s final climb, gaining enough time to become the new overall leader of the race.

The incumbent leader, Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), suffered unseen by television cameras a crash sometime near the end and finished in a group behind the peloton, conceding the yellow jersey to Soler.

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) won the sprint for second and of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) from a peloton that had been reduced to about 25 riders after a tough day of hills and miserable weather.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3:58:35
2Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:22
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12:38:40
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14
3Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

