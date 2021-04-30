Tour de Romandie: Marc Soler solos to victory on stage 3

Image 1 of 16 Marc Soler (Movistar) makes a move on the downhill finish with 9km to go and wins stage 3 in the rain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 16 Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 16 Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 16 Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo on breakaway of seven riders on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 16 Kobe Goossens of Lotto Soudal takes turn at front of breakaway on 168.7km journey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 16 Stefan Küng of Groupama-FDJ and Johan Jacobs of Movistar Team, both Swiss, at front of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 16 Stefan Küng of Groupama-FDJ works in breakaway of seven riders in the pouring rain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 16 Breakaway of seven riders on stage 3 to and from Estavayer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 16 Eddie Dunbar and Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton on 168.7km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 16 Charlie Quarterman (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 16 Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 16 Jonathan Caicedo EF Nippo on a rainy Tour de Romandie stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 16 Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 16 Filippo Ganna leads the Ineos train (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 16 Ineos at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 16 Kobe Goossens of Lotto Soudal was final rider in breakaway and was cauvght with 10km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marc Soler (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie with an attack on the day’s final climb, gaining enough time to become the new overall leader of the race.

The incumbent leader, Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), suffered unseen by television cameras a crash sometime near the end and finished in a group behind the peloton, conceding the yellow jersey to Soler.

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) won the sprint for second and of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) from a peloton that had been reduced to about 25 riders after a tough day of hills and miserable weather.

More to come!

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3:58:35 2 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:22 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates