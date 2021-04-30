Tour de Romandie: Marc Soler solos to victory on stage 3
Movistar rider moves into race lead after Dennis crashes
Marc Soler (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie with an attack on the day’s final climb, gaining enough time to become the new overall leader of the race.
The incumbent leader, Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), suffered unseen by television cameras a crash sometime near the end and finished in a group behind the peloton, conceding the yellow jersey to Soler.
Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) won the sprint for second and of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) from a peloton that had been reduced to about 25 riders after a tough day of hills and miserable weather.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:58:35
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:22
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:38:40
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:14
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
