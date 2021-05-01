Tour de Romandie: Woods wins stage 4 and takes overall lead as Geraint Thomas crashes at summit finish

Image 1 of 33 Geraint Thomas crashes during the two-up sprint against Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 33 Michael Woods wins stage 4 as Geraint Thomas crashes at the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 33 Magnus Cort Nielsen and Simone Petilli on the last climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 33 Tour de Romandie stage 4 breakaway: Matthew Holmes, Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal), Simon Pellaud (Swiss Cycling), Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 33 Movistar working for Marc Soler the overall race leader at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 33 Magnus Cort leads the day's decisive breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 33 The peloton racing stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 33 Mads Wurtz Schmidt starting the foggy and neutralised descent at stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 33 Joel Suter at stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 33 Climbing on the queen stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 33 Rohan Dennis working on the queen stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 33 Owain Doull at stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 33 The foggy stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 33 Overall leader Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 33 Josef Cerny was part of the day's main breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 33 Tour de Romandie stage 4 breakaway: Matthew Holmes, Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal), Simon Pellaud (Swiss Cycling), Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 33 Magnus Cort Nielsen and Simone Petilli on the last climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 33 Magnus Cort Nielsen and Simone Petilli on the last climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 33 Movistar chasing on the last climb of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 33 Rohan Dennis working on the queen stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 33 Eddie Dunbar, Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) lead what is left of the main peloton on the last climb at Tour de Romandie - chasing the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 33 Eddie Dunbar, Rohan Dennis leading the field (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 33 Davide Villella (Movistar) working for Marc Soler (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 33 Magnus Cort just before being caught on the finale climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 33 Magnus Cort on the finale climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 33 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Marc Soler Gimenez stage 4 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 33 Magnus Cort struggles on the upper slopes of the finale climb at Thyon (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 33 Geraint Thomas crashes at the end of stage 4 but gets up and crosses the line in third place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 33 Geraint Thomas and Michael Woods on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 33 Michael Woods solo on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 33 Michael Woods sprints for the win at stage 4 as Geraint Thomas crashes at the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Woods claimed victory on a dramatic queen stage of the Tour de Romandie, as Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes in the final 50 metres of the final climb to squander the overall lead.

The Ineos rider lost control of his bike as the pair sprinted for the line at Thyon 2000, his hand slipping from his handlebar as he rose from the saddle.

As he crumpled to the floor, Woods celebrated and Ben O’Connor nipped past for second place, with Thomas picking himself up to finish third at 21 seconds.

With Marc Soler (Movistar) dropped and finishing ninth at 53 seconds, Thomas had appeared set to inherit the leader’s yellow jersey but the crash leaves him second overall at 11 seconds.

He’ll be expected to recoup that time in Sunday’s final time trial but it was a sour note to end what had been a fine display on the wet and foggy 20km final climb.

Thomas’ bizarre crash was the final twist in a tumultuous day of racing in yet more miserable conditions. The stage had already been moved forward two hours to avoid the forecasted snow, and the descent from the penultimate climb of Suen – itself a category-1 ascent – was neutralized mid-race due to the thick fog and wet conditions.

There was potential controversy as the seven-man breakaway were led down at a faster rate and gained more than a minute before the race was opened up again. Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), who started the day just 59 seconds down, saw hopes of the stage win and an unlikely yellow jersey but his brave effort ended when his legs emptied just under 5km from the summit of the final climb.

In the end, the neutralization made no difference to the overall complexion of the race, as Woods attacked from the thinning GC group and flew clear. Thomas initially stayed with Soler and his teammate Richie Porte – third overall – but attacked with just over 3km to go and made his way past earlier attackers Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange), Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and O’Connor on his way over to Woods.

Thomas then drove the pace for the final two kilometres, looking to maximize his GC gains, as Woods managed to hold the wheel. Going into the final 200 metres, Woods started to open for the stage win but Thomas managed to move back alongside. Woods kicked again, at which point Thomas rose from the saddle, but his right hand suddenly slipped from the hoods, his front wheel turned and slipped on the wet surface, and he crumpled to the floor.Woods punched the air as O’Connor came past before a grimacing Thomas dragged himself to the line.

Woods now leads the Tour de Romandie by 11 seconds from Thomas, with O’Connor third at 21 seconds. Soler slips to fourth at 33 seconds, with Porte rounding out the top five at 36 seconds.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 4:58:35 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:17 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:34 5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:37 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:42 7 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:52 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 10 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM