Tour de Romandie: Woods wins stage 4 and takes overall lead as Geraint Thomas crashes at summit finish
Ben O'Connor finishes second at Thyon, Thomas crosses the line in third
Stage 4: Sion - Thyon 2000
Michael Woods claimed victory on a dramatic queen stage of the Tour de Romandie, as Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes in the final 50 metres of the final climb to squander the overall lead.
The Ineos rider lost control of his bike as the pair sprinted for the line at Thyon 2000, his hand slipping from his handlebar as he rose from the saddle.
As he crumpled to the floor, Woods celebrated and Ben O’Connor nipped past for second place, with Thomas picking himself up to finish third at 21 seconds.
With Marc Soler (Movistar) dropped and finishing ninth at 53 seconds, Thomas had appeared set to inherit the leader’s yellow jersey but the crash leaves him second overall at 11 seconds.
He’ll be expected to recoup that time in Sunday’s final time trial but it was a sour note to end what had been a fine display on the wet and foggy 20km final climb.
Thomas’ bizarre crash was the final twist in a tumultuous day of racing in yet more miserable conditions. The stage had already been moved forward two hours to avoid the forecasted snow, and the descent from the penultimate climb of Suen – itself a category-1 ascent – was neutralized mid-race due to the thick fog and wet conditions.
There was potential controversy as the seven-man breakaway were led down at a faster rate and gained more than a minute before the race was opened up again. Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), who started the day just 59 seconds down, saw hopes of the stage win and an unlikely yellow jersey but his brave effort ended when his legs emptied just under 5km from the summit of the final climb.
In the end, the neutralization made no difference to the overall complexion of the race, as Woods attacked from the thinning GC group and flew clear. Thomas initially stayed with Soler and his teammate Richie Porte – third overall – but attacked with just over 3km to go and made his way past earlier attackers Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange), Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and O’Connor on his way over to Woods.
Thomas then drove the pace for the final two kilometres, looking to maximize his GC gains, as Woods managed to hold the wheel. Going into the final 200 metres, Woods started to open for the stage win but Thomas managed to move back alongside. Woods kicked again, at which point Thomas rose from the saddle, but his right hand suddenly slipped from the hoods, his front wheel turned and slipped on the wet surface, and he crumpled to the floor.Woods punched the air as O’Connor came past before a grimacing Thomas dragged himself to the line.
Woods now leads the Tour de Romandie by 11 seconds from Thomas, with O’Connor third at 21 seconds. Soler slips to fourth at 33 seconds, with Porte rounding out the top five at 36 seconds.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:58:35
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:21
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:34
|5
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:42
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:52
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|10
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|17:37:35
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|3
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:36
|6
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:48
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:49
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:04
|10
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:01:58
