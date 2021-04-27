Tour de Romandie: Rohan Dennis wins prologue
Top times for Ineos as Thomas, Porte take second and third
Prologue: Oron-la-Ville - Oron-la-Ville
Ineos Grenadiers swept the podium in the opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie, with Rohan Dennis winning the stage while Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte stole a march on their rivals for the overall title.
The course was just four kilometres in length but Dennis clocked 5:26 to put daylight between himself and the rest of the field, with his two teammates both finishing nine seconds in arrears.
World Champion Filippo Ganna was below his best and perhaps suffered on the late climb, but nevertheless made it four riders in the top nine for the British team.
Dennis now takes the first leader’s yellow jersey, as Porte and Thomas take an advantage of at least seven seconds over all the other GC contenders.
Winless in his year in the rainbow skinsuit in 2020, Dennis confirmed his return to time trialling form after winning at last month’s Volta a Catalunya. It was an all-round display from the Australian, who was almost nine seconds faster than his teammates on the flat opening section, but matched their speed on the final 880-metre ascent of the Route de Bulle, which had an average gradient of 7.6 per cent.
“It was full gas, then full gas even more,” Dennis said at the finish. “It was tricky to pace because it’s still a minute and a half uphill and there’s no way to get extra speed unless you’ve got the power. The last 800 metres really hurt.”
Dennis wasn’t the fastest rider through the intermediate checkpoint, as Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) flew through three seconds quicker to pose a late threat to the hotseat. The French champion, however, faded on the climb and had to settle for fourth place, with early starter Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) rounding out the top five.
Just behind Cavagna, Thomas, the last rider off, was making his way up the climb, stopping the clock a fraction of a second up on Porte, having matched him for most of the course.
Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) were the next best of the potential GC contenders, finishing just outside the top 10 at 16 seconds from Dennis, and seven seconds from Thomas and Porte.
Miguel Angel Lopez made a strong debut for Movistar, finishing a further three seconds back alongside Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious). Ion Izaguirre (Astana-Premier Tech) and Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) produced solid rides, finishing ahead of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), who both lost 15 seconds to Thomas and Porte.
Woods’ teammate Chris Froome did not appear to be any closer to top form as he finished in 130th place, 52 seconds down on Dennis’ winning time.
How it unfolded
The short course in Oron took the riders on a flat and straight opening two kilometres before they had to scrub off their speed for a 180-degree turn back on themselves. After another kilometre, there was another tricky bend, this time 90 degrees, to turn onto the climb, which spanned 880 metres on a steady winding road.
Joel Suter (Swiss Cycling) was the first rider the starting ramp at 3 p.m. local time, but his time of 6:10 didn’t last long. The early benchmark was set by Bissegger, with 5:37 winner of the time trial at Paris-Nice last month. European Champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) set off soon after and his time of 5:43 made it clear the heavier, pure specialists would struggle with the climb.
Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious), winner of the prologue a couple of years ago, produced another strong rider to take what would become a place in the top six, while Kelderman, Lopez, Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), and Ilan Van Wilder (Team DSM) were among the strong early times.
Just past the halfway mark. Dennis set off, putting down the power on the flat part before flying up the climb, leaving his TT position to spring violently from the saddle on the upper section. He crossed the line 11 seconds up on Bissegger and from there his time looked untouchable, although his three teammates were likely to be in the mix.
Ganna was perhaps the most fancied, given his performances since taking the world title last year and his world record in the pursuit over this exact distance. However, the Italian, who remained seated for most of the climb, could only manage a spot in the top 10. Four-time World Champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) almost slipped out on the entry to the climb and finished 26 seconds down on Dennis.
Porte was the next Ineos rider to hit the course and was outside the top 50 on the flat section, losing almost nine seconds to Dennis. He didn’t lose any more time on the climb, but neither did he gain any, and he moved into second place at the expense of Bissegger.
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was among some strong late rides, with the home star clocking 5:41 to take a place in the top 10, before the lightweight climber Kuss impressed with a time just a second slower.
Cavagna, dubbed the TGV of Clermont Ferrand, flew out of the station and it looked like he could be about to topple Dennis. However, he lost seven seconds to Dennis on the climb and had to settle for another near miss after podiums at Paris-Nice and Catalunya this year.
Thomas was the last rider off, matching Porte’s time on the flat and on the climb itself. It wasn’t enough for victory, but with the winner in-house, and another teammate just below him on the podium, that won’t matter one bit. Ineos put four riders in the top 10 at Catalunya and went on to sweep the podium – with Thomas and Porte joining the winner Adam Yates. Are they about to doing something similar this week?
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:26
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:09
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:11
|5
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|6
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:13
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:14
|8
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|9
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|12
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|13
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:17
|15
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:18
|17
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|22
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:20
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:21
|25
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|26
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|27
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|31
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:23
|32
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|34
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:25
|35
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|36
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|37
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|38
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|41
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:26
|43
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|44
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|45
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|46
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:27
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|54
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:28
|55
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|56
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team
|58
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:29
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|61
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:30
|62
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|64
|Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|66
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|67
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|68
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:31
|69
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|71
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|73
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:32
|74
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|75
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|76
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|77
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:33
|78
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|79
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|80
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|80
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|82
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:34
|83
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|84
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|85
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|86
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|87
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:35
|88
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|89
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:36
|91
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|93
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|95
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|96
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|99
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|100
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|101
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|103
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|104
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|105
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|106
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|107
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|108
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|109
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:00:40
|110
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|111
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:41
|112
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|113
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|114
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|115
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:44
|116
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|117
|Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|118
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|0:00:45
|119
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:46
|120
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:47
|123
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|125
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|126
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|127
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:50
|128
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:51
|129
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|130
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:52
|131
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|132
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|133
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|134
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|135
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:55
|136
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:56
|137
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:00:59
|138
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|139
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:01:09
|140
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:19
