Tour de Romandie: Rohan Dennis wins prologue

Ineos Grenadiers swept the podium in the opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie, with Rohan Dennis winning the stage while Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte stole a march on their rivals for the overall title.

The course was just four kilometres in length but Dennis clocked 5:26 to put daylight between himself and the rest of the field, with his two teammates both finishing nine seconds in arrears.

World Champion Filippo Ganna was below his best and perhaps suffered on the late climb, but nevertheless made it four riders in the top nine for the British team.

Dennis now takes the first leader’s yellow jersey, as Porte and Thomas take an advantage of at least seven seconds over all the other GC contenders.

Winless in his year in the rainbow skinsuit in 2020, Dennis confirmed his return to time trialling form after winning at last month’s Volta a Catalunya. It was an all-round display from the Australian, who was almost nine seconds faster than his teammates on the flat opening section, but matched their speed on the final 880-metre ascent of the Route de Bulle, which had an average gradient of 7.6 per cent.

“It was full gas, then full gas even more,” Dennis said at the finish. “It was tricky to pace because it’s still a minute and a half uphill and there’s no way to get extra speed unless you’ve got the power. The last 800 metres really hurt.”

Dennis wasn’t the fastest rider through the intermediate checkpoint, as Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) flew through three seconds quicker to pose a late threat to the hotseat. The French champion, however, faded on the climb and had to settle for fourth place, with early starter Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) rounding out the top five.

Just behind Cavagna, Thomas, the last rider off, was making his way up the climb, stopping the clock a fraction of a second up on Porte, having matched him for most of the course.

Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) were the next best of the potential GC contenders, finishing just outside the top 10 at 16 seconds from Dennis, and seven seconds from Thomas and Porte.

Miguel Angel Lopez made a strong debut for Movistar, finishing a further three seconds back alongside Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious). Ion Izaguirre (Astana-Premier Tech) and Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) produced solid rides, finishing ahead of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), who both lost 15 seconds to Thomas and Porte.

Woods’ teammate Chris Froome did not appear to be any closer to top form as he finished in 130th place, 52 seconds down on Dennis’ winning time.

How it unfolded

The short course in Oron took the riders on a flat and straight opening two kilometres before they had to scrub off their speed for a 180-degree turn back on themselves. After another kilometre, there was another tricky bend, this time 90 degrees, to turn onto the climb, which spanned 880 metres on a steady winding road.

Joel Suter (Swiss Cycling) was the first rider the starting ramp at 3 p.m. local time, but his time of 6:10 didn’t last long. The early benchmark was set by Bissegger, with 5:37 winner of the time trial at Paris-Nice last month. European Champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) set off soon after and his time of 5:43 made it clear the heavier, pure specialists would struggle with the climb.

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious), winner of the prologue a couple of years ago, produced another strong rider to take what would become a place in the top six, while Kelderman, Lopez, Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), and Ilan Van Wilder (Team DSM) were among the strong early times.

Just past the halfway mark. Dennis set off, putting down the power on the flat part before flying up the climb, leaving his TT position to spring violently from the saddle on the upper section. He crossed the line 11 seconds up on Bissegger and from there his time looked untouchable, although his three teammates were likely to be in the mix.

Ganna was perhaps the most fancied, given his performances since taking the world title last year and his world record in the pursuit over this exact distance. However, the Italian, who remained seated for most of the climb, could only manage a spot in the top 10. Four-time World Champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) almost slipped out on the entry to the climb and finished 26 seconds down on Dennis.

Porte was the next Ineos rider to hit the course and was outside the top 50 on the flat section, losing almost nine seconds to Dennis. He didn’t lose any more time on the climb, but neither did he gain any, and he moved into second place at the expense of Bissegger.

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was among some strong late rides, with the home star clocking 5:41 to take a place in the top 10, before the lightweight climber Kuss impressed with a time just a second slower.

Cavagna, dubbed the TGV of Clermont Ferrand, flew out of the station and it looked like he could be about to topple Dennis. However, he lost seven seconds to Dennis on the climb and had to settle for another near miss after podiums at Paris-Nice and Catalunya this year.

Thomas was the last rider off, matching Porte’s time on the flat and on the climb itself. It wasn’t enough for victory, but with the winner in-house, and another teammate just below him on the podium, that won’t matter one bit. Ineos put four riders in the top 10 at Catalunya and went on to sweep the podium – with Thomas and Porte joining the winner Adam Yates. Are they about to doing something similar this week?

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:26 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11 5 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 6 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 9 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 12 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:17 15 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 16 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:18 17 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 20 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 21 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 22 Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:20 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 24 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21 25 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 26 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 27 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 31 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:23 32 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:25 35 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 36 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 37 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 38 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 41 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:26 43 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 44 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 45 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 46 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:27 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 51 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 53 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 54 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:28 55 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 56 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team 58 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:29 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 60 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 61 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:30 62 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 63 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 64 Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 65 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 66 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 67 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 68 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31 69 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 70 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 71 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 73 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:32 74 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 75 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 76 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 77 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:33 78 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 79 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 80 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 80 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 82 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:34 83 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 84 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 85 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 86 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 87 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:35 88 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 89 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 90 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:36 91 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 93 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 94 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 95 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 96 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 98 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 99 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 100 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 101 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 102 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 103 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 104 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38 105 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 106 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 107 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 108 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 109 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:40 110 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 111 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41 112 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 113 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 114 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 115 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:44 116 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 117 Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 118 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:00:45 119 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:46 120 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 121 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 122 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:00:47 123 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 125 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 126 Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team 127 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:00:50 128 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:51 129 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 130 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:52 131 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 132 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 133 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 134 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 135 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:55 136 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:56 137 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:59 138 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 139 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:09 140 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19

Sprint 1 - Oron km. 4.05 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 30 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 25 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 22 4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 5 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 17 6 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 13 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 11 9 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 12 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 5 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3 15 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:37 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04 3 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:05 4 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:10 5 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13 7 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:00:14 8 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16 10 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:17 11 Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19 12 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 14 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:21 15 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:22 16 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:24 17 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 18 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25 19 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 20 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 21 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 22 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 23 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 24 Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:33 25 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:38 26 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:48

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:36 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38 4 Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39 5 Team DSM 0:00:40 6 Jumbo-Visma 0:00:42 7 EF Education-Nippo 8 Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:43 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:45 10 Cofidis 0:00:48 11 Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:51 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 13 Movistar Team 0:00:59 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 15 Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 16 AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:09 17 Team BikeExchange 0:01:17 18 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19 19 Swiss National Team 0:01:23 20 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:32

