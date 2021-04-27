Trending

Tour de Romandie: Rohan Dennis wins prologue

By

Top times for Ineos as Thomas, Porte take second and third

Prologue: Oron-la-Ville - Oron-la-Ville

NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers en route to victory in the Tour de Romandie prologue (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers set the best time of 5:26 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers was 11 seconds faster than early leader Stefan Bissegger on 4.05km course in Swiss Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers would finish second, nine seconds behind teammate Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Richie Porte of Ineos Grenadiers finished in third, just nine second behind teammate Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Tejay Van Garderen of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

American Tejay van Garderen of EF Education-Nippo finished just under six minutes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Philippe Gilbert of Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Swiss rider Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo set early best time with 5:37 on 4.05km course and finished fifth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Steven Kruijswijk of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Steven Kruijswijk of Team Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Tom Bohli of Switzerland and Team Cofidis during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A Swiss rider to watch is Tom Bohli of Cofidis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

European Champion Stefan Küng on 4.05km course finished 14th, 17 seconds back (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) set time of 5:43 for 14th (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Jan Tratnik of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jan Tratnik of Bahrain Victorious had solid ride in time of 5:39 for sixth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Brent Bookwalter of United States and Team BikeExchange during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Brent Bookwalter of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Jesus Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jesus Herrada Lopez of Cofidis finished seventh (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mattia Cattaneo of Deceuninck-QuickStep rode in 5:41 and finished ninth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe finished 28th (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chris Froome of Israel Start-Up Nation on technical prologue course in Oron (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chris Froome of Israel Start-Up Nation finished 52 seconds off the winning mark (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

World Champion Filippo Ganna rides below the Swiss Alps in prologue (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in time of 5:41, tied for ninth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma would finish 13th, 16 seconds behind winner (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Switzerland's Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates would finish eighth, 15 seconds back (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Switzerland during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Simon Pellaud riding Tour de Romandie for Team Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

In fourth as best of the rest was Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m Cheese Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

First leader's jersey goes to Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Points Jersey celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis awarded points classification jersey after prologue win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m Mask Covid Safety Measures ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis awarded mountains classification jersey after prologue win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m Mask Covid Safety Measures ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Best young rider after prologue is Switzerland's Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 31

ORON SWITZERLAND APRIL 27 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Prologue a 405km Individual Time Trial stage from Oron to Oron 700m Mask Covid Safety Measures ITT TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 27 2021 in Oron Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis celebrates prologue victory at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ineos Grenadiers swept the podium in the opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie, with Rohan Dennis winning the stage while Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte stole a march on their rivals for the overall title.

The course was just four kilometres in length but Dennis clocked 5:26 to put daylight between himself and the rest of the field, with his two teammates both finishing nine seconds in arrears.

World Champion Filippo Ganna was below his best and perhaps suffered on the late climb, but nevertheless made it four riders in the top nine for the British team.

Dennis now takes the first leader’s yellow jersey, as Porte and Thomas take an advantage of at least seven seconds over all the other GC contenders.

Winless in his year in the rainbow skinsuit in 2020, Dennis confirmed his return to time trialling form after winning at last month’s Volta a Catalunya. It was an all-round display from the Australian, who was almost nine seconds faster than his teammates on the flat opening section, but matched their speed on the final 880-metre ascent of the Route de Bulle, which had an average gradient of 7.6 per cent.

“It was full gas, then full gas even more,” Dennis said at the finish. “It was tricky to pace because it’s still a minute and a half uphill and there’s no way to get extra speed unless you’ve got the power. The last 800 metres really hurt.”

Dennis wasn’t the fastest rider through the intermediate checkpoint, as Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) flew through three seconds quicker to pose a late threat to the hotseat. The French champion, however, faded on the climb and had to settle for fourth place, with early starter Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) rounding out the top five.

Just behind Cavagna, Thomas, the last rider off, was making his way up the climb, stopping the clock a fraction of a second up on Porte, having matched him for most of the course.

Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) were the next best of the potential GC contenders, finishing just outside the top 10 at 16 seconds from Dennis, and seven seconds from Thomas and Porte.

Miguel Angel Lopez made a strong debut for Movistar, finishing a further three seconds back alongside Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious). Ion Izaguirre (Astana-Premier Tech) and Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) produced solid rides, finishing ahead of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), who both lost 15 seconds to Thomas and Porte.

Woods’ teammate Chris Froome did not appear to be any closer to top form as he finished in 130th place, 52 seconds down on Dennis’ winning time.

How it unfolded

The short course in Oron took the riders on a flat and straight opening two kilometres before they had to scrub off their speed for a 180-degree turn back on themselves. After another kilometre, there was another tricky bend, this time 90 degrees, to turn onto the climb, which spanned 880 metres on a steady winding road.

Joel Suter (Swiss Cycling) was the first rider the starting ramp at 3 p.m. local time, but his time of 6:10 didn’t last long. The early benchmark was set by Bissegger, with 5:37 winner of the time trial at Paris-Nice last month. European Champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) set off soon after and his time of 5:43 made it clear the heavier, pure specialists would struggle with the climb.

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious), winner of the prologue a couple of years ago, produced another strong rider to take what would become a place in the top six, while Kelderman, Lopez, Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), and Ilan Van Wilder (Team DSM) were among the strong early times.

Just past the halfway mark. Dennis set off, putting down the power on the flat part before flying up the climb, leaving his TT position to spring violently from the saddle on the upper section. He crossed the line 11 seconds up on Bissegger and from there his time looked untouchable, although his three teammates were likely to be in the mix.

Ganna was perhaps the most fancied, given his performances since taking the world title last year and his world record in the pursuit over this exact distance. However, the Italian, who remained seated for most of the climb, could only manage a spot in the top 10. Four-time World Champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) almost slipped out on the entry to the climb and finished 26 seconds down on Dennis.

Porte was the next Ineos rider to hit the course and was outside the top 50 on the flat section, losing almost nine seconds to Dennis. He didn’t lose any more time on the climb, but neither did he gain any, and he moved into second place at the expense of Bissegger.

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was among some strong late rides, with the home star clocking 5:41 to take a place in the top 10, before the lightweight climber Kuss impressed with a time just a second slower.

Cavagna, dubbed the TGV of Clermont Ferrand, flew out of the station and it looked like he could be about to topple Dennis. However, he lost seven seconds to Dennis on the climb and had to settle for another near miss after podiums at Paris-Nice and Catalunya this year.

Thomas was the last rider off, matching Porte’s time on the flat and on the climb itself. It wasn’t enough for victory, but with the winner in-house, and another teammate just below him on the podium, that won’t matter one bit. Ineos put four riders in the top 10 at Catalunya and went on to sweep the podium – with Thomas and Porte joining the winner Adam Yates. Are they about to doing something similar this week?

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:26
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09
3Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
6Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15
9Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16
12Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
14Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:17
15Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
16Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:18
17Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
20Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
21Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
22Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:20
22Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
24Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21
25Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
26Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
27Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
31Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:23
32Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:25
35Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
36Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
37Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
38Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
41Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:26
43Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
44Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
45Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
46Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:27
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
50Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
51Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
53Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
54Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:28
55Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
56Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team
58Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:29
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
60Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
61Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:30
62Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
63Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
64Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
65Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
66Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
67Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
68Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
69Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
70Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
73Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:32
74Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
75Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
76Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
77Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:33
78Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
79Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
80Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
80Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
82Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:34
83Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
84Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
85Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
86Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
87Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:35
88Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
89Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
90Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:36
91Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
93Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
94Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
95Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37
96Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
98Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
99Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
100Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
101Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
102Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
103Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
104Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38
105Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
106Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39
107Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
108Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
109Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:40
110Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
111Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41
112Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42
113Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
114Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43
115Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:44
116Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
117Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
118Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:00:45
119Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:46
120Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
121Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
122Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:00:47
123Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
124Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49
125Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
126Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team
127Sam Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:00:50
128Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:51
129Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
130Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:52
131Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
132Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53
133Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
134Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54
135Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:55
136Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:56
137Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:59
138Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01
139Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:09
140Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19

Sprint 1 - Oron km. 4.05
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 30
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 25
3Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 22
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 17
6Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 13
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 11
9Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
12Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 5
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4
14Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3
15Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:37
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04
3Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:05
4Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:10
5Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
6Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13
7Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:00:14
8Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:17
11Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19
12Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20
14Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:21
15Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:22
16Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:24
17Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
18Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25
19Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26
20Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
21Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28
22Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
23Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32
24Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:33
25Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:38
26Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:48

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:36
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26
3UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38
4Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39
5Team DSM 0:00:40
6Jumbo-Visma 0:00:42
7EF Education-Nippo
8Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:43
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:45
10Cofidis 0:00:48
11Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:51
12Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52
13Movistar Team 0:00:59
14Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02
15Lotto Soudal 0:01:07
16AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:09
17Team BikeExchange 0:01:17
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19
19Swiss National Team 0:01:23
20Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:32

General classification after prologue
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:26
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09
3Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
6Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16
12Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
14Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:17
15Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
16Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:18
17Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
20Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
21Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
22Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:20
23Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
24Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21
25Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
26Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
27Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
31Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:23
32Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:25
35Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
36Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
37Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
38Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
41Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:26
43Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
44Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
45Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
46Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:27
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
50Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
51Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
53Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
54Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:28
55Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
56Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team
58Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:29
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
60Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
61Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:30
62Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
63Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
64Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
65Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
66Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
67Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
68Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
69Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
70Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
73Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:32
74Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
75Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
76Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
77Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:33
78Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
79Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
80Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
81Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
82Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:34
83Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
84Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
85Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
86Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
87Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:35
88Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
89Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
90Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:36
91Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
93Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
94Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
95Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37
96Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
98Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
99Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
100Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
101Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
102Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
103Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
104Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38
105Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
106Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39
107Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
108Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
109Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:40
110Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
111Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41
112Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42
113Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
114Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43
115Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:44
116Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
117Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
118Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:00:45
119Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:46
120Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
121Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
122Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:00:47
123Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
124Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49
125Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
126Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team
127Sam Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:00:50
128Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:51
129Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
130Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:52
131Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
132Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53
133Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
134Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54
135Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:55
136Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:56
137Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:59
138Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01
139Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:09
140Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 30
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 25
3Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 22
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 17
6Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 13
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 11
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
10Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
12Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 5
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4
14Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3
15Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:37
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04
3Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:05
4Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:10
5Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
6Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13
7Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:00:14
8Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:17
11Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19
12Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20
14Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:21
15Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:22
16Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:24
17Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
18Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25
19Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26
20Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
21Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28
22Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
23Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32
24Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:33
25Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:38
26Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:48

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:36
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26
3UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38
4Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39
5Team DSM 0:00:40
6Jumbo-Visma 0:00:42
7EF Education-Nippo
8Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:43
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:45
10Cofidis 0:00:48
11Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:51
12Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52
13Movistar Team 0:00:59
14Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02
15Lotto Soudal 0:01:07
16AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:09
17Team BikeExchange 0:01:17
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19
19Swiss National Team 0:01:23
20Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:32

Latest on Cyclingnews