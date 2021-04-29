Tour de Romandie: Colbrelli wins stage 2
Italian nabs his first victory of 2021 ahead of Bevin
Stage 2: La Neuveviller - Saint-Imier
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie ahead of Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation) in another reduced bunch sprint.
After stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had been among the sprinters dropped on the day’s final climb, Colbrelli was the quickest in the sprint, delivering his first victory of the season after a lead-out from two of his Bahrain Victorious teammates.
Rohan Dennis held onto the yellow jersey, after taking it upon himself to neutralise a short-lived attack from Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) on the final climb, setting the pace for teammates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte.
He continued to set the pace on the descent to the finish, ensuring none of the GC riders made an attack.
That meant the stage was, for a second day running, decided by a sprint finish from a reduced peloton, with Colbrelli going one better this time to win the stage, just pipping Bevin.
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was third, with Clement Champoussin (Ag2r Citroen) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) rounding off the top five.
Despite a parcours that featured six categorised climbs, serious attacks from the GC favourites did not come into fruition, as Ineos Grenadiers exercised a vice-like grip on the race.
Although a strong breakaway group of potential GC riders went clear at the start of the stage, including Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) and Chirs Hamilton (Team BikeExchange), Ineos Grenadiers kept them under the control, and brought them back before the final climb of the day.
On that final climb, there was more interest at the back of the peloton rather than at the front, as one-by-one the sprinters were dropped.
Only around 40 riders remained at the top, and Colbrelli stood out as the superior sprinter. The Italian duly delivered in the finale to sprint for victory, and also moves up to fifth overall as a result of the bonus seconds gained.
How it unfolded
Dark clouds loomed ominously over the second stage of the Tour de Romandie, but the rain mercifully held off.
A six-man breakaway formed on the first of the day’s six climbs, and it featured some quality climbers. Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) was the highest of the six on GC at 28 seconds, and was joined by Chris Hamilton (Team BikeExchange), Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), Davide Villella (Movistar), Jonathan Caicedo (Ef Education-Nippo) and Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux).
With such quality in their ranks, and a profile that went up and down all day, the break will have fancied their chances of making it to the finish. But with the GC still so compact this early into the race, and all six riders within a minute of overall leader Rohan Dennis, they were unlikely to be given much freedom.
Even so, the peloton allowed them a fair amount of leeway at first, letting them build a lead of about 2:30. It took until around 70km to go for Ineos Grenadiers to up the pace with domestiques Owain Doull and Andrey Amador, and from then the gap started to plummet, until it had been reduced to 1:15 as they crossed the finish line for the penultimate time 50km from the finish, ahead of the day’s penultimate climb, the category two Les Pontins.
Shortly before the climb, Taarame opened up a small gap over the rest of the break, and continued to press on as the road went uphill. By the top, he was about half a minute ahead of the chasing group, from which Tolhoek had been dropped.
Meanwhile in the peloton, Ineos Grenadiers knocked off the pace on the climb, presumably wanting to keep as many domestiques together as possible, and thus allowed the gap to grow back out again to over two minutes.
They once again upped the pace on the following descent and valley roads, and this time began eating into the gap rapidly, and swallowed up the group about 30km from the finish.
A committed Taarame remained out in front, still with a lead of just under two minutes, but was burning a lot of matches by riding hard on his own.
Eddie Dunbar took over the pace-setting for Ineos Grenadiers at the start of the category one La Vue-des-Alpes, the last and hardest climb of the day, and riders immediately began being spat out of the back of the peloton.
It wasn’t long before Taarame was reeled in, who by now was paying for his earlier effort and had virtually sat up even before the catch was made 21.5km from the finish.
With the race all back together, Ilan Van Wilder (Team DSM) chanced his luck with an attack, and was joined by six other riders. Of those riders, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) went clear from the rest, but were unable to make the attack stick and the peloton swallowed them back up.
Interestingly, it was Dennis who set the pace to catch the break for teammates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte, indicating that, despite wearing the yellow jersey, the Australian’s role was still as a domestique.
Dennis continued to ride tempo all the way to the top, by which time no more than 40 riders remained in the peloton. The Australian even remained at the front on the following descent, making absolutely sure no team took Ineos by surprise with any attacks on the downhill.
He at last got a break when Pernsteiner (despite being in the break earlier) offered some assistance with just over 6km from the finish, working for Bahrain-Victorious teammate Sonny Colbrelli, who was the highest-profile sprinter to still be in the group.
Ben O’Conor (Ag2r Citroen) attempted an attack 2km from the finish, and Dennis and Thomas grabbed onto his wheel, briefly opening up a small gap over the peloton.
It was chased down by Woods, and everything came back together under the 1km to go banner, when Bahrain Victorious began their lead-out and set Colbrelli up for the win.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|4:21:42
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|8
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|26
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|29
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|32
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|33
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|34
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|36
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|37
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:00:43
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|39
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|40
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|41
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|47
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|48
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|49
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|54
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|55
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|56
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|57
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|59
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|60
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|61
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|63
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:02
|64
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:15
|65
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:17
|66
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:21
|69
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|70
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:05:25
|71
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|72
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:37
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:01
|74
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|75
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|76
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:02
|77
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:05
|78
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:07
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|80
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|81
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|82
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:09
|83
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:13
|84
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:32
|85
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|86
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|90
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|91
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|92
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|94
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|98
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|101
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|104
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|105
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:47
|106
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:57
|108
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:11
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:15:21
|110
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|111
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:17:08
|115
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|117
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|118
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|120
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:18:27
|123
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|124
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|126
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|127
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|128
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|130
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|131
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|133
|Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|134
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15
|2
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|10
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|50
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|30
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|7
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|12
|8
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|13
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|2
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|6
|3
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2
|5
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|5
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|2
|5
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|5
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|4
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|2
|5
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4:21:42
|2
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|6
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|7
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|10
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:05:25
|11
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:07
|12
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:13
|13
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:32
|14
|Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:47
|17
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:15:21
|19
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:17:08
|22
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|23
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:27
|25
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:05:06
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|6
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|Team DSM
|11
|Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:02
|14
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:26
|15
|Swiss National Team
|0:02:09
|16
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:32
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:44
|18
|Cofidis
|0:07:50
|19
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:33
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:58
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8:39:48
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:08
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:09
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:11
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:14
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:15
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|10
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:21
|16
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|18
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:23
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:24
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:25
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|23
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|24
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|27
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:28
|28
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|29
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:29
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:30
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:31
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|34
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:32
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:37
|36
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|37
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:00
|38
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:07
|39
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:08
|40
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:01:10
|41
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:13
|43
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:17
|45
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|46
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|48
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|49
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|50
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:22
|51
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:24
|52
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:25
|53
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:29
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:30
|55
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:32
|56
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:49
|57
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:03:47
|58
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:36
|59
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:04:42
|60
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:43
|61
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:57
|62
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:01
|63
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:09
|64
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:10
|65
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:58
|66
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:11
|67
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:14
|68
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:26
|69
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:32
|70
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:36
|71
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:38
|72
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:43
|73
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:44
|74
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:50
|75
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:07:53
|76
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:07:58
|77
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:59
|78
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:03
|79
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:10
|80
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:24
|81
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:08:54
|82
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:09:31
|83
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:18
|84
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:03
|85
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:09
|86
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:11:16
|87
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|0:11:26
|88
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:29
|89
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:32
|90
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:43
|91
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|92
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:46
|93
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:11:52
|94
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:55
|95
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:12:01
|96
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:12:03
|97
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:13:32
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:31
|99
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:15:01
|100
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:15:31
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:50
|102
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:51
|103
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:43
|104
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:26
|105
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:28
|106
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:18:29
|107
|Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:38
|108
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|109
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:27
|110
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:34
|111
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:19:46
|112
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:21:18
|113
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:24
|114
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:28
|115
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22:07
|116
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|0:22:26
|117
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:22:34
|118
|Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:22:45
|119
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:22:52
|120
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:23:42
|121
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:26:15
|122
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:26:17
|123
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:27
|124
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:28:17
|125
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|0:28:23
|126
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:37
|127
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:28:53
|128
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:28
|129
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:29:39
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:40
|131
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:46
|132
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:50
|133
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:35:10
|134
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:35:49
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|80
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|50
|4
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|22
|9
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|11
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|12
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18
|14
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|17
|15
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|17
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|18
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|19
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16
|20
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|16
|21
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|23
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|24
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|25
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|13
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|12
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|28
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|29
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|30
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|10
|31
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|32
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|33
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|34
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|35
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|37
|Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|6
|38
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|41
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|42
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|38
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|34
|3
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|26
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|19
|6
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|8
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|11
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|10
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|12
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|7
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|15
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|16
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|18
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|8:39:59
|2
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:00:05
|3
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:10
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:16
|5
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|7
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:08
|8
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:21
|9
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:04:31
|10
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:39
|11
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:09:20
|12
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:07
|13
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:11:05
|14
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:13:21
|15
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:15:20
|16
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:32
|17
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:18:18
|18
|Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:27
|19
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:23
|20
|Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:22:34
|21
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:23:31
|22
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:16
|23
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:28:06
|24
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|0:28:12
|25
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:17
|26
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:35
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|25:59:42
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:38
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:39
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|5
|Team DSM
|0:01:23
|6
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:25
|7
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:34
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:45
|9
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:52
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:54
|11
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02:00
|12
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:02
|13
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:08
|14
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:00
|15
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:58
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:29
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:05
|18
|Cofidis
|0:12:12
|19
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:13:39
|20
|Swiss National Team
|0:21:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Romandie: Colbrelli wins stage 2Italian nabs his first victory of 2021 ahead of Bevin
-
Tour of Utah plans 2022 return under direction of Medalist SportsGaping hole on US calendar for UCI stage racing awaits new dates for Tour of the Gila and Joe Martin Stage Race
-
Mark Cavendish: Whatever comes from now on is a bonusDeceuninck-QuickStep sprinter looks back at his success at the Tour of Turkey
-
Dan Martin 'stronger than ever' ahead of Giro d'ItaliaDowsett, De Marchi and Bevin support Irishman in Israel Start-Up Nation squad
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.