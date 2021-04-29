Tour de Romandie: Colbrelli wins stage 2

Image 1 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious celebrates stage 2 win, crossing line ahead of Patrick Bevin of Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious celebrates stage 2 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 28 After finishing second on stage 1, Sonny Cobrelli of Bahrain Victorious took the top spot on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious takes stage 2 win ahead of Patrick Bevin of srael Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 28 Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama-FDJ is all smiles at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 28 Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads brief attack with 20km to go with Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 28 Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) exchange comments after a brief attach with under 20km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 28 Clément Champoussin of AG2R Citroën Team would finish fourth on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 28 Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) leads peloton in catch of Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) after brief attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 28 Breakaway led by Jonathan Caicedo of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 28 With 85km to go on stage 2, breakaway of six riders was led by Antwan Tolhoek of Jumbo-Visma and Chris Hamilton of Team DS (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 28 Snow in the distance along stage 2 from La Neuveville to Saint-Imier (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 28 Peloton negotiates wet roads on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 28 Sam Bewley of Team BikeExchange had to abandon the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 28 Scenery along 165.7km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 28 Jumbo-Visma riders go through tunnel at the stage 2 start in La Neuveville Village (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 28 Rein Taaramäe of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux leads breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 28 Peloton races by Swiss fans in Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 28 Ineos Grenadiers sets pace of peloton to protect top 3 GC riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 28 Neilson Powless of EF Educationo-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 28 Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 28 Rein Taaramae of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux attacks in the breakaway, and was caught with 21km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 28 Gebremaryam Grmay Team BikeExchange takes a turn out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 28 Rohan Dennis in Yellow Leader Jersey on the wheel of Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 28 Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) continues in GC lead after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious takes over Green Points Jersey after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 28 Rein Taaramae of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux receives Most Combative prize after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 28 Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates celebrates White Best Young Jersey at podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie ahead of Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation) in another reduced bunch sprint.

After stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had been among the sprinters dropped on the day’s final climb, Colbrelli was the quickest in the sprint, delivering his first victory of the season after a lead-out from two of his Bahrain Victorious teammates.

Rohan Dennis held onto the yellow jersey, after taking it upon himself to neutralise a short-lived attack from Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) on the final climb, setting the pace for teammates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte.

He continued to set the pace on the descent to the finish, ensuring none of the GC riders made an attack.

That meant the stage was, for a second day running, decided by a sprint finish from a reduced peloton, with Colbrelli going one better this time to win the stage, just pipping Bevin.

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was third, with Clement Champoussin (Ag2r Citroen) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) rounding off the top five.

Despite a parcours that featured six categorised climbs, serious attacks from the GC favourites did not come into fruition, as Ineos Grenadiers exercised a vice-like grip on the race.

Although a strong breakaway group of potential GC riders went clear at the start of the stage, including Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) and Chirs Hamilton (Team BikeExchange), Ineos Grenadiers kept them under the control, and brought them back before the final climb of the day.

On that final climb, there was more interest at the back of the peloton rather than at the front, as one-by-one the sprinters were dropped.

Only around 40 riders remained at the top, and Colbrelli stood out as the superior sprinter. The Italian duly delivered in the finale to sprint for victory, and also moves up to fifth overall as a result of the bonus seconds gained.

How it unfolded

Dark clouds loomed ominously over the second stage of the Tour de Romandie, but the rain mercifully held off.

A six-man breakaway formed on the first of the day’s six climbs, and it featured some quality climbers. Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) was the highest of the six on GC at 28 seconds, and was joined by Chris Hamilton (Team BikeExchange), Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), Davide Villella (Movistar), Jonathan Caicedo (Ef Education-Nippo) and Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux).

With such quality in their ranks, and a profile that went up and down all day, the break will have fancied their chances of making it to the finish. But with the GC still so compact this early into the race, and all six riders within a minute of overall leader Rohan Dennis, they were unlikely to be given much freedom.

Even so, the peloton allowed them a fair amount of leeway at first, letting them build a lead of about 2:30. It took until around 70km to go for Ineos Grenadiers to up the pace with domestiques Owain Doull and Andrey Amador, and from then the gap started to plummet, until it had been reduced to 1:15 as they crossed the finish line for the penultimate time 50km from the finish, ahead of the day’s penultimate climb, the category two Les Pontins.

Shortly before the climb, Taarame opened up a small gap over the rest of the break, and continued to press on as the road went uphill. By the top, he was about half a minute ahead of the chasing group, from which Tolhoek had been dropped.

Meanwhile in the peloton, Ineos Grenadiers knocked off the pace on the climb, presumably wanting to keep as many domestiques together as possible, and thus allowed the gap to grow back out again to over two minutes.

They once again upped the pace on the following descent and valley roads, and this time began eating into the gap rapidly, and swallowed up the group about 30km from the finish.

A committed Taarame remained out in front, still with a lead of just under two minutes, but was burning a lot of matches by riding hard on his own.

Eddie Dunbar took over the pace-setting for Ineos Grenadiers at the start of the category one La Vue-des-Alpes, the last and hardest climb of the day, and riders immediately began being spat out of the back of the peloton.

It wasn’t long before Taarame was reeled in, who by now was paying for his earlier effort and had virtually sat up even before the catch was made 21.5km from the finish.

With the race all back together, Ilan Van Wilder (Team DSM) chanced his luck with an attack, and was joined by six other riders. Of those riders, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) went clear from the rest, but were unable to make the attack stick and the peloton swallowed them back up.

Interestingly, it was Dennis who set the pace to catch the break for teammates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte, indicating that, despite wearing the yellow jersey, the Australian’s role was still as a domestique.

Dennis continued to ride tempo all the way to the top, by which time no more than 40 riders remained in the peloton. The Australian even remained at the front on the following descent, making absolutely sure no team took Ineos by surprise with any attacks on the downhill.

He at last got a break when Pernsteiner (despite being in the break earlier) offered some assistance with just over 6km from the finish, working for Bahrain-Victorious teammate Sonny Colbrelli, who was the highest-profile sprinter to still be in the group.

Ben O’Conor (Ag2r Citroen) attempted an attack 2km from the finish, and Dennis and Thomas grabbed onto his wheel, briefly opening up a small gap over the peloton.

It was chased down by Woods, and everything came back together under the 1km to go banner, when Bahrain Victorious began their lead-out and set Colbrelli up for the win.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4:21:42 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 8 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 12 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 21 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 25 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 26 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 28 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 29 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 32 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 33 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 34 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 35 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 36 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 37 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:43 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 39 Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team 40 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 41 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 45 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 47 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 48 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 49 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 51 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 52 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 53 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 54 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 55 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 56 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 57 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 58 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 59 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 60 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 61 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 63 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:02 64 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:15 65 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:17 66 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:21 69 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 70 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:05:25 71 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 72 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:37 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:01 74 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 75 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 76 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:02 77 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:05 78 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:07 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 80 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 81 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 82 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:09 83 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:13 84 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:32 85 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 86 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 89 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 90 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 91 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 92 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 93 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 94 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 95 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 96 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 97 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 98 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 100 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 101 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 102 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 103 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 104 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 105 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:47 106 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 107 Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:57 108 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:11 109 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:15:21 110 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 111 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 112 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:17:08 115 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 117 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 118 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 119 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 120 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 121 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 122 Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:18:27 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 124 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 126 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 127 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 128 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 129 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 130 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 131 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 133 Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 134 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - La Chaux-de-Fonds km. 97 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 10 3 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 6

Sprint 2 - Fontaines km. 138.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15 2 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 10 3 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 6

Sprint 3 - St-Imier km. 165.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 50 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 30 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 7 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12 8 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 8 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 6 12 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 13 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 3 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2

Mountain 1 - Prêles km. 23.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8 2 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 6 3 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4 4 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 2 5 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 2 - Chaumont km. 43.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 8 2 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 4 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 2 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 3 - Les Bugnenets km. 58.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 8 2 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 4 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 4 - Mont-Crosin km. 71.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 8 2 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 4 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 5 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1

Mountain 5 - Les Pontins km. 122.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 6 3 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 4 4 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2 5 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 6 - La Vue-des-Alpes km. 148.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 12 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 6 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:21:42 2 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 4 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 6 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 7 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 10 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:05:25 11 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:07 12 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:13 13 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:32 14 Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 15 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 16 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:47 17 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 18 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:15:21 19 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 20 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:17:08 22 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 23 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 24 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:27 25 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 13:05:06 2 Movistar Team 3 Bahrain Victorious 4 Ineos Grenadiers 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 6 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 AG2R Citroën Team 8 Jumbo-Visma 9 Israel Start-up Nation 10 Team DSM 11 Astana-Premier Tech 12 Team BikeExchange 13 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:02 14 EF Education-Nippo 0:01:26 15 Swiss National Team 0:02:09 16 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:32 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:44 18 Cofidis 0:07:50 19 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:33 20 Lotto Soudal 0:08:58

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 8:39:48 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:08 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:11 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 10 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 13 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21 16 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22 18 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:23 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:24 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:25 21 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 23 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 24 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 25 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 27 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:28 28 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 29 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:29 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 31 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:30 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:31 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 34 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:37 36 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 37 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:00 38 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07 39 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08 40 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:10 41 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:13 43 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 44 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:17 45 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19 46 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 47 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 48 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 49 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 50 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:22 51 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:24 52 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:01:25 53 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:29 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:01:30 55 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:32 56 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:49 57 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:47 58 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:36 59 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:04:42 60 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:43 61 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:57 62 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:01 63 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:09 64 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:10 65 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:58 66 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:11 67 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:14 68 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:26 69 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:32 70 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:36 71 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:38 72 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:43 73 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:44 74 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:50 75 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:07:53 76 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:58 77 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:59 78 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:03 79 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:10 80 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:24 81 Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:08:54 82 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:09:31 83 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:10:18 84 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:03 85 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:09 86 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:16 87 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:11:26 88 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:29 89 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:32 90 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:43 91 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 92 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:46 93 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:11:52 94 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:11:55 95 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:12:01 96 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:12:03 97 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:13:32 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:31 99 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:15:01 100 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:31 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:50 102 Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:51 103 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:43 104 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:26 105 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:28 106 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:29 107 Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:38 108 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 109 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:27 110 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:19:34 111 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:46 112 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:18 113 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:24 114 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:28 115 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:07 116 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:22:26 117 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:34 118 Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:22:45 119 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:22:52 120 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:23:42 121 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:26:15 122 Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:26:17 123 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:27 124 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:28:17 125 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:28:23 126 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:37 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:28:53 128 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:28 129 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:39 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:40 131 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:46 132 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:50 133 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:35:10 134 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:35:49

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 80 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 50 4 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 36 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 30 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 30 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 25 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 22 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 12 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18 14 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 17 15 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 17 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 17 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 16 18 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 19 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 16 20 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 16 21 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15 23 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15 24 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14 25 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 13 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 12 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 12 28 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 29 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 30 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 10 31 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8 32 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 7 33 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7 34 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 35 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 6 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 6 37 Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 6 38 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3 41 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 42 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 38 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 34 3 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 26 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 20 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 19 6 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 14 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 12 8 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 11 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 10 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 8 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7 12 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 7 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 14 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 4 15 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4 16 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 17 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2 18 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 8:39:59 2 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:05 3 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:10 4 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16 5 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:17 6 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 7 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:08 8 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:21 9 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:04:31 10 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:39 11 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:09:20 12 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:10:07 13 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:05 14 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:13:21 15 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:20 16 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:32 17 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:18 18 Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:27 19 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:19:23 20 Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:22:34 21 Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:23:31 22 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:16 23 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:28:06 24 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:28:12 25 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:17 26 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:35