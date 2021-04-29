Trending

Tour de Romandie: Colbrelli wins stage 2

By

Italian nabs his first victory of 2021 ahead of Bevin

Stage 2: La Neuveviller - Saint-Imier

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at arrival beating Patrick Bevin of New Zealand and Team Israel StartUp Nation L at arrival during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious celebrates stage 2 win, crossing line ahead of Patrick Bevin of Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at arrival during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious celebrates stage 2 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at arrival during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

After finishing second on stage 1, Sonny Cobrelli of Bahrain Victorious took the top spot on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Patrick Bevin of New Zealand and Team Israel StartUp Nation Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Jersey Sprint at arrival during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious takes stage 2 win ahead of Patrick Bevin of srael Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ at arrival during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama-FDJ is all smiles at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads brief attack with 20km to go with Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) exchange comments after a brief attach with under 20km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Clement Champoussin of France and AG2R Citren Team Javier Romo of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Clément Champoussin of AG2R Citroën Team would finish fourth on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) leads peloton in catch of Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) after brief attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Education Nippo in the Breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway led by Jonathan Caicedo of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Antwan Tolhoek of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Davide Villella of Italy and Movistar Team Chris Hamilton of Australia and Team DSM Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Education Nippo Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in the Breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

With 85km to go on stage 2, breakaway of six riders was led by Antwan Tolhoek of Jumbo-Visma and Chris Hamilton of Team DS (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 The Peloton passing through Les Bugnenets 1116m during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 Landscape Forest Snow TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Snow in the distance along stage 2 from La Neuveville to Saint-Imier (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Alexander Edmondson of Australia and Team BikeExchange Fabio Sabatini of Italy and Team Cofidis The Peloton during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton negotiates wet roads on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Sam Bewley of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sam Bewley of Team BikeExchange had to abandon the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 The Peloton at start in La Neuveville Village during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier Flowers Landscape TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Scenery along 165.7km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Steven Kruijswijk of Netherlands Jos Van Emden of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma at start in La Neuveville Village during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier Graffiti TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma riders go through tunnel at the stage 2 start in La Neuveville Village (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Antwan Tolhoek of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma in the Breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rein Taaramäe of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux leads breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Fans cheering The Peloton during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier Public TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton races by Swiss fans in Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica Rohan Dennis of Australia Yellow Leader Jersey Eddie Dunbar of Ireland Filippo Ganna of Italy Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead The Peloton during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers sets pace of peloton to protect top 3 GC riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Neilson Powless of EF Educationo-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Alex Dowsett of United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux attacks in the Breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rein Taaramae of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux attacks in the breakaway, and was caught with 21km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Gebremaryam Grmay Tsgabu of Ethiopia and Team BikeExchange in the Breakaway during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Gebremaryam Grmay Team BikeExchange takes a turn out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Rohan Dennis of Australia Yellow Leader Jersey Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis in Yellow Leader Jersey on the wheel of Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier Flowers Cheese Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) continues in GC lead after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Green Points Jersey celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier Trophy Flowers Mask Covid Safety Measures TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious takes over Green Points Jersey after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Most Combative rider celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rein Taaramae of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux receives Most Combative prize after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 28

SAINTIMIER SWITZERLAND APRIL 29 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Jersey celebrates at podium during the 74th Tour De Romandie 2021 Stage 2 a 1657km stage from La Neuveville to SaintImier Flowers Mask Covid Safety Measures TDR2021 TDRnonstop UCIworldtour on April 29 2021 in SaintImier Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates celebrates White Best Young Jersey at podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie ahead of Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation) in another reduced bunch sprint.

After stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had been among the sprinters dropped on the day’s final climb, Colbrelli was the quickest in the sprint, delivering his first victory of the season after a lead-out from two of his Bahrain Victorious teammates.

Rohan Dennis held onto the yellow jersey, after taking it upon himself to neutralise a short-lived attack from Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) on the final climb, setting the pace for teammates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte.

He continued to set the pace on the descent to the finish, ensuring none of the GC riders made an attack. 

That meant the stage was, for a second day running, decided by a sprint finish from a reduced peloton, with Colbrelli going one better this time to win the stage, just pipping Bevin.

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was third, with Clement Champoussin (Ag2r Citroen) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) rounding off the top five. 

Despite a parcours that featured six categorised climbs, serious attacks from the GC favourites did not come into fruition, as Ineos Grenadiers exercised a vice-like grip on the race.

Although a strong breakaway group of potential GC riders went clear at the start of the stage, including Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) and Chirs Hamilton (Team BikeExchange), Ineos Grenadiers kept them under the control, and brought them back before the final climb of the day.

On that final climb, there was more interest at the back of the peloton rather than at the front, as one-by-one the sprinters were dropped.

Only around 40 riders remained at the top, and Colbrelli stood out as the superior sprinter. The Italian duly delivered in the finale to sprint for victory, and also moves up to fifth overall as a result of the bonus seconds gained. 

How it unfolded

Dark clouds loomed ominously over the second stage of the Tour de Romandie, but the rain mercifully held off. 

A six-man breakaway formed on the first of the day’s six climbs, and it featured some quality climbers. Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) was the highest of the six on GC at 28 seconds, and was joined by Chris Hamilton (Team BikeExchange), Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), Davide Villella (Movistar), Jonathan Caicedo (Ef Education-Nippo) and Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux). 

With such quality in their ranks, and a profile that went up and down all day, the break will have fancied their chances of making it to the finish. But with the GC still so compact this early into the race, and all six riders within a minute of overall leader Rohan Dennis, they were unlikely to be given much freedom. 

Even so, the peloton allowed them a fair amount of leeway at first, letting them build a lead of about 2:30. It took until around 70km to go for Ineos Grenadiers to up the pace with domestiques Owain Doull and Andrey Amador, and from then the gap started to plummet, until it had been reduced to 1:15 as they crossed the finish line for the penultimate time 50km from the finish, ahead of the day’s penultimate climb, the category two Les Pontins. 

Shortly before the climb, Taarame opened up a small gap over the rest of the break, and continued to press on as the road went uphill. By the top, he was about half a minute ahead of the chasing group, from which Tolhoek had been dropped. 

Meanwhile in the peloton, Ineos Grenadiers knocked off the pace on the climb, presumably wanting to keep as many domestiques together as possible, and thus allowed the gap to grow back out again to over two minutes.

They once again upped the pace on the following descent and valley roads, and this time began eating into the gap rapidly, and swallowed up the group about 30km from the finish.

A committed Taarame remained out in front, still with a lead of just under two minutes, but was burning a lot of matches by riding hard on his own. 

Eddie Dunbar took over the pace-setting for Ineos Grenadiers at the start of the category one La Vue-des-Alpes, the last and hardest climb of the day, and riders immediately began being spat out of the back of the peloton. 

It wasn’t long before Taarame was reeled in, who by now was paying for his earlier effort and had virtually sat up even before the catch was made 21.5km from the finish.

With the race all back together, Ilan Van Wilder (Team DSM) chanced his luck with an attack, and was joined by six other riders. Of those riders, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) went clear from the rest, but were unable to make the attack stick and the peloton swallowed them back up.

Interestingly, it was Dennis who set the pace to catch the break for teammates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte, indicating that, despite wearing the yellow jersey, the Australian’s role was still as a domestique.

Dennis continued to ride tempo all the way to the top, by which time no more than 40 riders remained in the peloton. The Australian even remained at the front on the following descent, making absolutely sure no team took Ineos by surprise with any attacks on the downhill.

He at last got a break when Pernsteiner (despite being in the break earlier) offered some assistance with just over 6km from the finish, working for Bahrain-Victorious teammate Sonny Colbrelli, who was the highest-profile sprinter to still be in the group. 

Ben O’Conor (Ag2r Citroen) attempted an attack 2km from the finish, and Dennis and Thomas grabbed onto his wheel, briefly opening up a small gap over the peloton.

It was chased down by Woods, and everything came back together under the 1km to go banner, when Bahrain Victorious began their lead-out and set Colbrelli up for the win.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4:21:42
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
4Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
8Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
17Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
21Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
23Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
25Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
28Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
29Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
31Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
32Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
33Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
34Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
35Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
36Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
37Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:43
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
39Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team
40Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
41Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
44Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
45Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
46Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
47Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
48Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
49Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
51Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
52Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
53Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
54Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
55Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
56Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
57Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
59Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
60Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
61Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
62Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
63Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:02
64Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:15
65Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:17
66Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:21
69Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
70Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:05:25
71Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
72Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:37
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:01
74Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
75Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
76Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:02
77Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:05
78Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:07
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
80Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
81Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
82Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:09
83Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:13
84Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:32
85Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
86Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
89Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
90Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
91Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
92Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
93Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
94Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
95Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
96Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
97Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
98Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
100Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
101Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
103Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
104Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
105Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:47
106Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
107Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:57
108Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:11
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:15:21
110Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team
111Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
112Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:17:08
115Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
117Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
118Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
119Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
120Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
121Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
122Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:18:27
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
124Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
126Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
127Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
128Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
130Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
131Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
133Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
134Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - La Chaux-de-Fonds km. 97
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15
2Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 10
3Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 6

Sprint 2 - Fontaines km. 138.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15
2Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 10
3Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 6

Sprint 3 - St-Imier km. 165.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 50
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 30
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 20
4Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 14
7Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12
8Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 8
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 6
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
13Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 3
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2

Mountain 1 - Prêles km. 23.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8
2Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 6
3Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4
4Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 2
5Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 2 - Chaumont km. 43.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 8
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
4Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 2
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 3 - Les Bugnenets km. 58.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 8
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
4Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 4 - Mont-Crosin km. 71.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 8
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
4Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2
5Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1

Mountain 5 - Les Pontins km. 122.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
2Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 6
3Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 4
4Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2
5Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 6 - La Vue-des-Alpes km. 148.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 12
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8
3Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 6
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4
5Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:21:42
2Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
3Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
4Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
5Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
6Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43
7Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
8Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
9Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
10Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:05:25
11Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:07
12Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:13
13Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:32
14Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
15Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
16Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:47
17Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
18Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:15:21
19Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
20Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:17:08
22Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
23Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
24Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:27
25Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 13:05:06
2Movistar Team
3Bahrain Victorious
4Ineos Grenadiers
5Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43
6Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7AG2R Citroën Team
8Jumbo-Visma
9Israel Start-up Nation
10Team DSM
11Astana-Premier Tech
12Team BikeExchange
13Groupama-FDJ 0:01:02
14EF Education-Nippo 0:01:26
15Swiss National Team 0:02:09
16Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:32
17Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:44
18Cofidis 0:07:50
19Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:33
20Lotto Soudal 0:08:58

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 8:39:48
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:08
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09
4Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
6Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:11
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16
10Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19
13Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
14Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
15Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21
16Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:23
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:24
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:25
21Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
23Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27
24Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
25Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
27Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:28
28Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
29Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:29
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
31Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:30
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:31
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
34Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:37
36Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
37Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:00
38Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07
39Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08
40Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:10
41Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:13
43Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
44Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:17
45Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19
46Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
47Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
48Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20
49Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
50Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:22
51Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:24
52Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:01:25
53Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:29
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:01:30
55Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:32
56Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:49
57Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:47
58Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:36
59Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:04:42
60Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:43
61Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:57
62Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:01
63Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:09
64Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:10
65Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:58
66Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:11
67Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:14
68Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:26
69Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:32
70Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:36
71Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:38
72Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:43
73Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:44
74Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:50
75Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:07:53
76Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:58
77Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:59
78Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:03
79Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:10
80Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:24
81Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:08:54
82Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:09:31
83Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:10:18
84Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:03
85Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:09
86Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:16
87Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:11:26
88Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:29
89Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:32
90Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:43
91Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
92Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:46
93Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:11:52
94Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:11:55
95Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:12:01
96Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:12:03
97Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:13:32
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:31
99Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:15:01
100Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:31
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:50
102Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:51
103Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:43
104Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:26
105Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:28
106Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:29
107Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:38
108Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
109Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:27
110Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:19:34
111Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:46
112Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:18
113Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:24
114Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:28
115Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:07
116Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:22:26
117Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:34
118Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:22:45
119Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:22:52
120Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:23:42
121Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:26:15
122Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:26:17
123Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:27
124Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:28:17
125Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:28:23
126Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:37
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:28:53
128Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:28
129Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:39
130Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:40
131Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:46
132Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:50
133Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:35:10
134Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:35:49

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 80
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 50
4Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 36
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 30
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 30
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 25
8Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 22
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
11Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
12Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18
14Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 17
15Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 17
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16
17Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 16
18Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16
19Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 16
20Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 16
21Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15
24Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14
25Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 13
26Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 12
27Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 12
28Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
29Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10
30Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 10
31Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8
32Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 7
33Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7
34Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7
35Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 6
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 6
37Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 6
38Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
40Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3
41Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
42Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 38
2Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 34
3Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 26
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 20
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 19
6Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 14
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 12
8Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 11
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
10Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 8
11Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7
12Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 7
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4
14Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 4
15Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
17Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2
18Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 8:39:59
2Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:05
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:10
4Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16
5Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:17
6Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56
7Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:08
8Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:21
9Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:04:31
10Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:39
11Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:09:20
12Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:10:07
13Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:05
14Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:13:21
15Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:20
16Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:32
17Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:18
18Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:27
19Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:19:23
20Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:22:34
21Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:23:31
22Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:16
23Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:28:06
24Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:28:12
25Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:17
26Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:35

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 25:59:42
2UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38
3Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39
4Movistar Team 0:00:59
5Team DSM 0:01:23
6Jumbo-Visma 0:01:25
7Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:34
8Trek-Segafredo 0:01:45
9AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:52
10Groupama-FDJ 0:01:54
11Team BikeExchange 0:02:00
12Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:02
13EF Education-Nippo 0:02:08
14Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:00
15Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:58
16Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:29
17Lotto Soudal 0:10:05
18Cofidis 0:12:12
19Team Qhubeka Assos 0:13:39
20Swiss National Team 0:21:50

Latest on Cyclingnews