Fuglsang: I wasn't the strongest, but I played my tactics

In a performance that echoed similarities to his 2017 Criterium du Dauhpine win, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took a fine mountain stage at this year’s Tour de Romandie. The Dane attacked with roughly 15km to go on stage 4 into Sion and held off a late chase from the GC contenders to take his first victory of the season.

However, as impressive as Fuglsang’s late attack was, his ride until that point was just as crucial, and after crossing the finish line the Dane admitted to Cyclingnews that his tactics had been his strongest ally.





The Colombian’s four vicious accelerations were closed down by Roglic on each occasion, and with 3km until the summit a regrouping had taken place. Fuglsang and UAE’s Rui Costa had made the juncture, and the pair duly slipped off the front as the GC contenders caught their breath. The move, however, was short lived, with Roglic and Bernal once again going toe-to-toe. By the time the pair had reached the summit they were clear, with Fuglsang dropped but riding at his own pace.



