Video: Tour de Romandie stage 4 highlights
Küng solos to victory in Fribourg
Stefan Küng (BMC) showcased the talent that carried him to the individual pursuit world title as he soloed to victory in Fribourg at the end of a rain-soaked fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie, while Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) retained the overall lead.
Looking at the stage profile beforehand, Küng felt that the rolling finale was well-suited to his characteristics and asked BMC’s mechanics to fit a 54-tooth chainring to his bike. The only question, he explained afterwards, was how best to approach the preceding 150 kilometres.
