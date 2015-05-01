Video: Tour de Romandie stage 4 highlights

Image 1 of 4 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. Image 2 of 4 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Stefan Küng following his stage win in Romandie. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) takes stage 4 of Romandie. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Stefan Küng (BMC) showcased the talent that carried him to the individual pursuit world title as he soloed to victory in Fribourg at the end of a rain-soaked fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie, while Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) retained the overall lead.

Looking at the stage profile beforehand, Küng felt that the rolling finale was well-suited to his characteristics and asked BMC’s mechanics to fit a 54-tooth chainring to his bike. The only question, he explained afterwards, was how best to approach the preceding 150 kilometres.

