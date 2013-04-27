Image 1 of 7 Chris Froome (Sky) extended his lead in Tour de Romandie (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 7 Spilak leaves Froome behind in the dash to the line (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 7 Chris Froome really had to suffer for his result today (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 7 Simon Spilak (Katusha) won the stage in les Diablerets (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 7 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in the best young rider's jersey in Romandie (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 7 Simon Spilak (Katusha) moved into second overall thanks to his breakaway with race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 7 Simon Spilak (Katusha) leads Chris Froome (Sky) to the finish in Tour de Romandie (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) won stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie while Chris Froome (Sky) tightened his grip on the yellow jersey on a day that saw the parcours altered due to the dismal weather conditions.

Snow on the Col de la Croix meant that the day’s original final climb was removed from the route and replaced with the shallower climb of the lower slopes of Les Mosses before an 8km-long plateau to the finish at Les Diablerets.

But although the day’s final ascent was not as difficult as originally planned, it still had a considerable impact on the general classification. After a number of riders including Spilak, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack) had attacked an increasingly isolated Froome on the final climb, the yellow jersey took matters in hand himself and bridged across approaching the summit.

500 metres from the top, Froome set off in lone pursuit of another Spilak acceleration and the two had 10 seconds in hand over the chasers by the time they crested the summit. The pair collaborated smoothly thereafter, and as the chasers struggled to organise themselves behind, they stretched their lead out to over a minute by the finish at Les Diablerets.

Spilak dispatched of Froome easily in the two-up sprint, while Rui Costa and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led the chasers home some 1:03 down.

“It was a very good stage for me: I like bad weather, so I felt in a great shape,” Spilak said. “The team worked perfectly until the last climb: we did it twice, so I had the time to find the right place to attack.”

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was distanced on the final climb, and Froome now holds a commanding overall lead of 47 seconds over Spilak ahead of Sunday’s concluding time trial in Geneva.

How it unfolded

The Col de la Croix was to be the centrepiece of the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie, featuring twice on the parcours (climbed from different directions), but overnight snowfall meant that the second ascent (via Villar) – and the treacherous descent to the finish that followed were removed from the course.

Even so, the stage was a gruelling one, as the plummeting temperatures and continuous rain – not to mention the four categorised climbs – wreaked havoc on a tired peloton.

The day’s early escape came after just 12 kilometres, as Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) went up the road. The quartet led over the summit of the Col des Mosses, and had 6 minutes in hand on the bunch by the 80km point.

On the Col de la Croix, Burghardt went clear alone but a dogged pursuit by Vichot saw him get back up to Burghardt and then pass him on the first category climb to Morgins, while the peloton trailed at a little under three minutes. That gap continued to tumble on the way down, and shortly afterwards Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked from the peloton and succeeded in bridging up to Vichot.

The two leaders had 1:15 in hand on the yellow jersey group with 20 kilometres to race, as they began the final climb, a repeat of the base of Les Mosses before swining off towards the finish at Les Diablerets. With Richie Porte (Sky) pushing the pace in support of Froome, however, their margin dropped rapidly, and first Vichot and then Martin were swept up.

Andrew Talansky was dropped from the yellow jersey group shortly afterwards, but by that point, Porte was the only support Froome had left and a number of riders were queuing up to test the yellow jersey’s mettle. Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack-Leopard) was the first to try his luck, followed by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling) and Spilak.

When a tired Porte swung over at the head of the yellow jersey group two kilometres from the summit, it looked as if the Sky machine was on the verge of clogging up as it had done at Tirreno-Adriatico, but instead Froome simply took matters in hand himself. With disarming ease, he bridged up to the four attackers and immediately swooped upon Spilak when he jumped again near the top.

Pinot, Kiserlovski and Wyss were powerless to follow and were swallowed up by the sizeable chase group on the 8km plateau towards the finish line at Les Diablerets. Given Froome and Spilak’s startling pace, they had their work cut out to bring back the two leaders in the first place, but the utter lack of cohesion in the chase group complicated matters still further.

For Froome, by contrast, winning the Tour de Romandie now seems a wholly straightforward proposition. With just an 18.7km time trial in Geneva to come, the Sky rider looks set to emulate his internal rival Bradley Wiggins’ win in the same race last year, and further strengthen his credentials as Tour de France favourite.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 5:10:00 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:03 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:49 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:52 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:22 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 26 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:40 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 36 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 38 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:53 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:52 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:53 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 42 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 44 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:05:49 45 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 46 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 47 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 48 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 52 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 53 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:11 54 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 55 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:57 56 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:04 57 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:59 58 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:48 59 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 60 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 62 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 64 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 65 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 66 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 68 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 70 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 71 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 72 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:25 73 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 74 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 75 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 77 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:19:38 78 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:11 79 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:06 80 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 82 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 83 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:49 84 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 87 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 88 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 89 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 92 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 94 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 95 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:10 96 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 98 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 99 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 101 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 102 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 104 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 107 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 110 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 111 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 113 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 115 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 117 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 118 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha DNF Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling DNF Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling DNF Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp DNF Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale DNF John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale DNF Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale DNF Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Sprint 1, km. 119.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 2, km. 153.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Col des Mosses, km. 66.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 5 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix, km. 89 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 8 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 6 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 5 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 3 - Pas de Morgins, km. 135.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 12 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Mountain 4 - Sépey, km. 177 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 12 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 4 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5:11:03 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:19 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:37 6 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:50 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:08 9 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:01 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:45 11 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 13 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:25 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:07 15 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 20 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 15:34:14 2 IAM Cycling 0:01:33 3 Radioshack Leopard 0:01:51 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:09 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 6 Movistar Team 0:03:41 7 Lampre-Merida 0:04:50 8 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:05:41 9 Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 10 Katusha Team 0:07:24 11 FDJ 0:08:27 12 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:10 13 Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:07 14 BMC Racing Team 0:19:07 15 Cannondale 0:23:00 16 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:25:44 17 Garmin-Sharp 0:28:21 18 Orica GreenEDGE 0:30:16 19 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:30:46 20 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:31:29 21 Team Europcar 0:51:16

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 19:03:10 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:00:47 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:21 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:22 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 9 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:43 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:49 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:57 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:13 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:34 16 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:50 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 20 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:01 21 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:02 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:03 23 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:15 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:16 27 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:24 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:28 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:36 30 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:37 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:42 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:59 34 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:09 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:14 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:44 37 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:49 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:52 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:04 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:16 41 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:21 42 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:40 43 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:06:42 44 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:07:10 45 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:08:10 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:17 47 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:55 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:11 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:09:57 50 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:00 51 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:10:10 52 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:10:59 53 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:28 54 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:22 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:29 56 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:50 57 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:53 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:19 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:16:03 60 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:05 61 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:23 62 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:33 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:49 64 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:09 65 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:57 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:03 67 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:30 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:57 69 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:28:17 70 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:44 71 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:49 72 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:30:29 73 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:40 74 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:30:59 75 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:31:11 76 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:15 77 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:49 78 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:32:13 79 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:49 80 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:00 81 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:33:10 82 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:47 83 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:33:55 84 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:34:01 85 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:05 86 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:46 87 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:54 88 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:36:28 89 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:40 90 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:40:14 91 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:41:19 92 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:42:25 93 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:38 94 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:58 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:24 96 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:45:30 97 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:45:36 98 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:55 99 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:03 100 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:48:06 101 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:11 102 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:50:20 103 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:51:31 104 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:58 105 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:54:37 106 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:55:11 107 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:58:12 108 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:58:33 109 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:01 111 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:00:25 112 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:00:50 113 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:01:41 114 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:01:58 115 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:06:54 116 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:09:53 117 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1:12:01 118 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:12:36

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 26 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 19 5 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 18 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 12 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 10 10 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 9 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 15 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 17 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 19 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 4 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 22 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 25 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 28 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 19 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 9 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 7 5 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 6 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 6 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 9 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 3 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 13 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 14 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 19:04:36 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:02 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:48 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:26 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:45 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:02 9 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:24 10 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:57 11 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:43 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:28:23 13 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:49 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:23 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:31:44 16 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:21 17 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:46:40 18 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:32 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:58:59 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:08:27