Spilak claims rainy Romandie stage

Froome extends race lead

Chris Froome (Sky) extended his lead in Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Spilak leaves Froome behind in the dash to the line

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Chris Froome really had to suffer for his result today

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) won the stage in les Diablerets

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in the best young rider's jersey in Romandie

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) moved into second overall thanks to his breakaway with race leader Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) leads Chris Froome (Sky) to the finish in Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) won stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie while Chris Froome (Sky) tightened his grip on the yellow jersey on a day that saw the parcours altered due to the dismal weather conditions.

Snow on the Col de la Croix meant that the day’s original final climb was removed from the route and replaced with the shallower climb of the lower slopes of Les Mosses before an 8km-long plateau to the finish at Les Diablerets.

But although the day’s final ascent was not as difficult as originally planned, it still had a considerable impact on the general classification. After a number of riders including Spilak, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack) had attacked an increasingly isolated Froome on the final climb, the yellow jersey took matters in hand himself and bridged across approaching the summit.

500 metres from the top, Froome set off in lone pursuit of another Spilak acceleration and the two had 10 seconds in hand over the chasers by the time they crested the summit. The pair collaborated smoothly thereafter, and as the chasers struggled to organise themselves behind, they stretched their lead out to over a minute by the finish at Les Diablerets.

Spilak dispatched of Froome easily in the two-up sprint, while Rui Costa and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led the chasers home some 1:03 down.

“It was a very good stage for me: I like bad weather, so I felt in a great shape,” Spilak said. “The team worked perfectly until the last climb: we did it twice, so I had the time to find the right place to attack.”

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was distanced on the final climb, and Froome now holds a commanding overall lead of 47 seconds over Spilak ahead of Sunday’s concluding time trial in Geneva.

How it unfolded

The Col de la Croix was to be the centrepiece of the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie, featuring twice on the parcours (climbed from different directions), but overnight snowfall meant that the second ascent (via Villar) – and the treacherous descent to the finish that followed were removed from the course.

Even so, the stage was a gruelling one, as the plummeting temperatures and continuous rain – not to mention the four categorised climbs – wreaked havoc on a tired peloton.

The day’s early escape came after just 12 kilometres, as Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) went up the road. The quartet led over the summit of the Col des Mosses, and had 6 minutes in hand on the bunch by the 80km point.

On the Col de la Croix, Burghardt went clear alone but a dogged pursuit by Vichot saw him get back up to Burghardt and then pass him on the first category climb to Morgins, while the peloton trailed at a little under three minutes. That gap continued to tumble on the way down, and shortly afterwards Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked from the peloton and succeeded in bridging up to Vichot.

The two leaders had 1:15 in hand on the yellow jersey group with 20 kilometres to race, as they began the final climb, a repeat of the base of Les Mosses before swining off towards the finish at Les Diablerets. With Richie Porte (Sky) pushing the pace in support of Froome, however, their margin dropped rapidly, and first Vichot and then Martin were swept up.

Andrew Talansky was dropped from the yellow jersey group shortly afterwards, but by that point, Porte was the only support Froome had left and a number of riders were queuing up to test the yellow jersey’s mettle. Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack-Leopard) was the first to try his luck, followed by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling) and Spilak.

When a tired Porte swung over at the head of the yellow jersey group two kilometres from the summit, it looked as if the Sky machine was on the verge of clogging up as it had done at Tirreno-Adriatico, but instead Froome simply took matters in hand himself. With disarming ease, he bridged up to the four attackers and immediately swooped upon Spilak when he jumped again near the top.

Pinot, Kiserlovski and Wyss were powerless to follow and were swallowed up by the sizeable chase group on the 8km plateau towards the finish line at Les Diablerets. Given Froome and Spilak’s startling pace, they had their work cut out to bring back the two leaders in the first place, but the utter lack of cohesion in the chase group complicated matters still further.

For Froome, by contrast, winning the Tour de Romandie now seems a wholly straightforward proposition. With just an 18.7km time trial in Geneva to come, the Sky rider looks set to emulate his internal rival Bradley Wiggins’ win in the same race last year, and further strengthen his credentials as Tour de France favourite.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha5:10:00
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:03
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
14Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:49
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
16Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:22
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
26Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
27David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:40
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
30Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
36Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
38Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:53
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:52
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:53
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
42Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
44Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:05:49
45Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
46Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
47Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
48Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
49Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
52Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
53Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:11
54Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
55Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:08:57
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:04
57Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:59
58Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:48
59Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
61Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
62Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
64Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
65Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
66Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
68Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
70Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
71George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
72Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:25
73Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:28
74Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
75Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
77Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:19:38
78Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:11
79Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:06
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
82Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
83Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:49
84Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
86Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
87David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
88Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
89Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
90Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:10
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
98Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
99Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
101Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
102Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
104Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
105Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
106Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
107Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
109Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
110Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
111Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
113Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
114Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
115Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
117Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
118Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
DNFJoshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFGabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNFChristopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFXavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFVladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFLachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFBrent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFRinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFRafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFOliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Sprint 1, km. 119.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ3
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 2, km. 153.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Col des Mosses, km. 66.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling8
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
5Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix, km. 89
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ8
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano6
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4
5Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 3 - Pas de Morgins, km. 135.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ12pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Mountain 4 - Sépey, km. 177
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha12pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling8
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard4
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team5:11:03
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:19
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:37
6Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:50
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:08
9Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:01
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:45
11Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
13Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:18:25
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:07
15Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
18Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
20Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling15:34:14
2IAM Cycling0:01:33
3Radioshack Leopard0:01:51
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:09
5AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
6Movistar Team0:03:41
7Lampre-Merida0:04:50
8Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:05:41
9Astana Pro Team0:07:06
10Katusha Team0:07:24
11FDJ0:08:27
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:10
13Team Argos-Shimano0:17:07
14BMC Racing Team0:19:07
15Cannondale0:23:00
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:25:44
17Garmin-Sharp0:28:21
18Orica GreenEDGE0:30:16
19Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:30:46
20Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:31:29
21Team Europcar0:51:16

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling19:03:10
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:00:47
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:21
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:01:22
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
9Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:28
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:43
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:46
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:49
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:57
14Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:13
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:34
16David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:50
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
19Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:00
20Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:01
21Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:03:02
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:03
23Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:15
25Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:16
27Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:24
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:28
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:36
30Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:37
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:42
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:59
34Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:09
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:14
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:44
37Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:49
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:52
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:04
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:16
41Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:21
42José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:40
43Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:06:42
44Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:07:10
45Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:08:10
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:17
47Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:55
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:11
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:09:57
50Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:00
51Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:10:10
52Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:10:59
53Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:28
54Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:22
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:29
56George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:14:50
57Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:53
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:19
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:16:03
60Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:05
61Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:20:23
62Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:33
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:49
64Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:09
65Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:57
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:03
67Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:30
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:57
69Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:28:17
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:44
71Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:49
72Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:30:29
73Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:40
74Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:30:59
75Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:31:11
76Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:15
77Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:49
78Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:32:13
79Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:49
80Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:00
81Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:33:10
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:47
83Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:33:55
84David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:34:01
85Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:05
86Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:34:46
87Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:54
88Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:36:28
89Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:40
90Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:14
91Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:41:19
92Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:42:25
93Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:38
94Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:58
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:24
96Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:45:30
97Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:45:36
98Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:55
99Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:03
100Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:48:06
101Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:11
102Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:50:20
103Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:51:31
104Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:53:58
105Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:54:37
106Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:55:11
107Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:58:12
108Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:58:33
109Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
110Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:01
111Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:00:25
112Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:00:50
113Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:01:41
114Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:01:58
115Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:06:54
116Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:09:53
117Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1:12:01
118Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team1:12:36

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team46pts
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi29
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ26
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar19
5Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale18
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling18
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling13
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha12
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano10
10Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard9
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
15Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
17David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
19David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar4
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
22Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
24Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
25Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
26Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
28Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling19pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ9
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team9
4Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale7
5Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
6Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard6
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
9Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ3
11Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
13Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
14David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ19:04:36
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:02
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:02
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:48
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:26
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:45
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:02
9George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:13:24
10Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:18:57
11Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:43
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:28:23
13Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:49
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:23
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:31:44
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:21
17Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:46:40
18Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:32
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:58:59
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:08:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling57:14:39
2Radioshack Leopard0:02:50
3IAM Cycling0:03:12
4AG2R La Mondiale0:03:56
5Movistar Team0:04:03
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:23
7Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:06:39
8Lampre-Merida0:06:46
9Astana Pro Team0:08:17
10Katusha Team0:09:41
11FDJ0:10:05
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:39
13Team Argos-Shimano0:19:24
14BMC Racing Team0:20:56
15Cannondale0:24:57
16Garmin-Sharp0:28:55
17Lotto-Belisol Team0:30:49
18Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:32:41
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:33:07
20Orica GreenEDGE0:47:55
21Team Europcar1:00:22

