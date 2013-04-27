Spilak claims rainy Romandie stage
Froome extends race lead
Stage 4: Marly - Les Diablerets
Simon Spilak (Katusha) won stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie while Chris Froome (Sky) tightened his grip on the yellow jersey on a day that saw the parcours altered due to the dismal weather conditions.
Snow on the Col de la Croix meant that the day’s original final climb was removed from the route and replaced with the shallower climb of the lower slopes of Les Mosses before an 8km-long plateau to the finish at Les Diablerets.
But although the day’s final ascent was not as difficult as originally planned, it still had a considerable impact on the general classification. After a number of riders including Spilak, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack) had attacked an increasingly isolated Froome on the final climb, the yellow jersey took matters in hand himself and bridged across approaching the summit.
500 metres from the top, Froome set off in lone pursuit of another Spilak acceleration and the two had 10 seconds in hand over the chasers by the time they crested the summit. The pair collaborated smoothly thereafter, and as the chasers struggled to organise themselves behind, they stretched their lead out to over a minute by the finish at Les Diablerets.
Spilak dispatched of Froome easily in the two-up sprint, while Rui Costa and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led the chasers home some 1:03 down.
“It was a very good stage for me: I like bad weather, so I felt in a great shape,” Spilak said. “The team worked perfectly until the last climb: we did it twice, so I had the time to find the right place to attack.”
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was distanced on the final climb, and Froome now holds a commanding overall lead of 47 seconds over Spilak ahead of Sunday’s concluding time trial in Geneva.
How it unfolded
The Col de la Croix was to be the centrepiece of the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie, featuring twice on the parcours (climbed from different directions), but overnight snowfall meant that the second ascent (via Villar) – and the treacherous descent to the finish that followed were removed from the course.
Even so, the stage was a gruelling one, as the plummeting temperatures and continuous rain – not to mention the four categorised climbs – wreaked havoc on a tired peloton.
The day’s early escape came after just 12 kilometres, as Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) went up the road. The quartet led over the summit of the Col des Mosses, and had 6 minutes in hand on the bunch by the 80km point.
On the Col de la Croix, Burghardt went clear alone but a dogged pursuit by Vichot saw him get back up to Burghardt and then pass him on the first category climb to Morgins, while the peloton trailed at a little under three minutes. That gap continued to tumble on the way down, and shortly afterwards Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked from the peloton and succeeded in bridging up to Vichot.
The two leaders had 1:15 in hand on the yellow jersey group with 20 kilometres to race, as they began the final climb, a repeat of the base of Les Mosses before swining off towards the finish at Les Diablerets. With Richie Porte (Sky) pushing the pace in support of Froome, however, their margin dropped rapidly, and first Vichot and then Martin were swept up.
Andrew Talansky was dropped from the yellow jersey group shortly afterwards, but by that point, Porte was the only support Froome had left and a number of riders were queuing up to test the yellow jersey’s mettle. Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack-Leopard) was the first to try his luck, followed by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling) and Spilak.
When a tired Porte swung over at the head of the yellow jersey group two kilometres from the summit, it looked as if the Sky machine was on the verge of clogging up as it had done at Tirreno-Adriatico, but instead Froome simply took matters in hand himself. With disarming ease, he bridged up to the four attackers and immediately swooped upon Spilak when he jumped again near the top.
Pinot, Kiserlovski and Wyss were powerless to follow and were swallowed up by the sizeable chase group on the 8km plateau towards the finish line at Les Diablerets. Given Froome and Spilak’s startling pace, they had their work cut out to bring back the two leaders in the first place, but the utter lack of cohesion in the chase group complicated matters still further.
For Froome, by contrast, winning the Tour de Romandie now seems a wholly straightforward proposition. With just an 18.7km time trial in Geneva to come, the Sky rider looks set to emulate his internal rival Bradley Wiggins’ win in the same race last year, and further strengthen his credentials as Tour de France favourite.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|5:10:00
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:49
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:40
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|38
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:52
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:53
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|42
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|44
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:49
|45
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|48
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|52
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:11
|54
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:57
|56
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:04
|57
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|58
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:48
|59
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|62
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|68
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|71
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:25
|73
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|74
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:38
|78
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:11
|79
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:06
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|82
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:49
|84
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|87
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|88
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|95
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:10
|96
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|98
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|100
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|102
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|103
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|104
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|107
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|110
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|113
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|115
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|117
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|118
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|5
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|5
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5:11:03
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:37
|6
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:50
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:08
|9
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:01
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:45
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:25
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:07
|15
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|15:34:14
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:33
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:51
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:09
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:03:41
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:50
|8
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:05:41
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:07:24
|11
|FDJ
|0:08:27
|12
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:07
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:19:07
|15
|Cannondale
|0:23:00
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:25:44
|17
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:21
|18
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:30:16
|19
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:30:46
|20
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:31:29
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:51:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19:03:10
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:00:47
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:22
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|9
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:43
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:49
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:57
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:13
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:34
|16
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:50
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:00
|20
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:01
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:02
|22
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:03
|23
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:15
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:16
|27
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:24
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:28
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:36
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:37
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:59
|34
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:09
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:14
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:44
|37
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:49
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:52
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:04
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:16
|41
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:21
|42
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|43
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:42
|44
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:10
|45
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:10
|46
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:17
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:11
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:57
|50
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:00
|51
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:10
|52
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:59
|53
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:28
|54
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:22
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:29
|56
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:50
|57
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:53
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:19
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:03
|60
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:05
|61
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:23
|62
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:33
|63
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:49
|64
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:09
|65
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:57
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:03
|67
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:30
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:57
|69
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:28:17
|70
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:44
|71
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:49
|72
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:30:29
|73
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:40
|74
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:30:59
|75
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:31:11
|76
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:15
|77
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:49
|78
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:13
|79
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:49
|80
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:00
|81
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:33:10
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:47
|83
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:55
|84
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:34:01
|85
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:05
|86
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:46
|87
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:54
|88
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:36:28
|89
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:40
|90
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:14
|91
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:19
|92
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:42:25
|93
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:38
|94
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:58
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:24
|96
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:45:30
|97
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:45:36
|98
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:55
|99
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:03
|100
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:06
|101
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:11
|102
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:50:20
|103
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:51:31
|104
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:53:58
|105
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:54:37
|106
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:55:11
|107
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:58:12
|108
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:58:33
|109
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:01
|111
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:00:25
|112
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:00:50
|113
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:01:41
|114
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:58
|115
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:06:54
|116
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:09:53
|117
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1:12:01
|118
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:12:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|46
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|26
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|5
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|12
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|10
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|15
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|17
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|19
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|4
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|22
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|25
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|19
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|9
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|6
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|9
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|3
|11
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|13
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|14
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|19:04:36
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:02
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:48
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:26
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:45
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:02
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:24
|10
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:57
|11
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:43
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:28:23
|13
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:49
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:23
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:31:44
|16
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:21
|17
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:40
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:32
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:58:59
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:08:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|57:14:39
|2
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:02:50
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:12
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:56
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:04:03
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:23
|7
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:06:39
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:46
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:09:41
|11
|FDJ
|0:10:05
|12
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:39
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:24
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:56
|15
|Cannondale
|0:24:57
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:55
|17
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:30:49
|18
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:32:41
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:33:07
|20
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:47:55
|21
|Team Europcar
|1:00:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy