Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the stage and took the race lead (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed stage one of the Tour de Romandie with a well-timed sprint that saw him edge out Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Leopard) and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) in the bunch finish in Renens, while Chris Froome (Sky) retained the overall lead.

Meersman began the day sharing leadership duties with Mark Cavendish for Omega Pharma-QuickStep but he assumed full control when the Manxman was dropped from the peloton on the stage’s primary difficulty, the Col du Mollendruz.

“The tactic before the stage was that if Mark was still there, we were going to ride for him. If not, then it was for me,” said Meersman, who claimed his third win of the campaign after snatching a brace of victories at the Volta a Catalunya last month.

The long drop from the summit of the Col du Mollendruz to the finish in Renens was the platform for late escapees Jérémy Roy (FDJ) and Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) to try and upset the odds, but their resistance fell away when the road flattened out and they were swept up with 8 kilometres to go.

The finale itself was not a technical one but the plethora of teams looking to place their fastmen at the head of the bunch still meant that it was complicated to negotiate, with no one squad controlling affairs. Matteo Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) tried to take advantage of the confusion by zipping off the front with two kilometres to go, but a sterling effort from Marcus Burghardt (BMC) brought the bunch back together underneath the red kite.

Ultimately, it was Argos-Shimano’s Luka Mezgec who led out the sprint, but Meersman was well-placed and he unleashed his effort after the final, gentle right-hand curve to come past Nizzolo and hold off Ferrari for the win.

“It was a hard stage but the team worked perfectly,” Meersman said. “With 500 metres to go, I had to brake but I managed to get going again and take the win. It wasn’t an easy finish.”

Astana had been prominent in bringing back the late breakaway alongside Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but their man Francesco Gavazzi could only manage 6th in the sprint, one place ahead of the fancied Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).

How it unfolded

The stage got under way without Orica-GreenEdge’s other fast man, Michael Matthews, as well as Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM), and the early break went clear almost as soon as the flag was dropped, with Julien Berard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and David Veilleux (Europcar) clipping off the front inside the opening kilometres.

The trio built up a lead of 5 minutes over the Sky-led peloton by the 60km point, but their advantage began to tumble gradually on the approach to the Col du Mollendruz and their cause was not helped by the injection in pace sparked by a counter attack featuring José Rujano (Vacansoleil-DCM), Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida), Danilo Wyss (BMC) and Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The escapees were eventually swept up on the lower slopes of the Mollendruz, as Vasil Kiryienka set the tempo for Team Sky and although Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) succeeded in slipping clear over the summit, they were never allowed to gain more than 15 seconds and were reeled in on the descent.

Brandle was the next to try his luck 25km from home, with Roy succeeding in making it across to the Austrian’s back wheel. The pair collaborated smoothly and opened out a margin of 25 seconds with 15km to go, but once the road flattened out, it was clear that the bunch finish would be inevitable, and it was the ambitious Meersman who emerged victorious.

“I want to win another stage – either tomorrow or the day after,” said Meersman, who joined Omega Pharma-QuickStep in the off-season thanks to a clause in his contract with Lotto Belisol that allowed him to move during the period of uncertainty over their WorldTour licence.

The main general classification contenders all finished together in the main peloton, and Chris Froome retains his six-second lead over Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), while Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) remains third, 13 seconds down.

The Tour de Romandie continues on Thursday with a 190km stage from Prilly to Granges.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:29:09 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 9 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 13 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 16 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 31 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 32 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 33 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 34 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 38 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 43 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 45 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 46 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 47 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 48 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 51 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 52 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 53 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 55 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 56 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 57 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 58 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 59 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 60 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 63 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 71 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 73 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 76 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 81 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 82 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 83 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 84 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 85 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 86 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 88 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 89 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 90 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 95 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 97 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 99 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 100 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 102 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 104 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 105 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 108 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 109 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 110 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 112 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 113 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 115 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 116 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 117 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 118 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 120 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 122 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 123 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 127 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 129 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 130 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 131 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 132 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 133 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 136 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 137 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 138 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 139 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 141 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 142 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 144 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 145 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 146 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 147 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 149 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 150 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 151 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:13 153 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:08 154 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 155 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:39 156 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:41 157 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 158 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 159 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 160 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 161 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:21 162 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 163 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 165 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 166 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNS Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - La Sarraz - Sprint PMU Romand # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 2 - Sprint PMU Romand N°2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Renens # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Mountain 1 - Châtel-Saint-Denis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 3 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 2 4 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Martherenges # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 3 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 2 4 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 3 - Col du Mollendruz # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 4 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 5 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 4:29:09 2 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 11 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 24 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 27 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:39 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:41 29 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:21 DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto-Belisol Team 13:27:27 2 Team Argos-Shimano 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Radioshack Leopard 5 Movistar Team 6 IAM Cycling 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Sky Procycling 9 Cannondale 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 Lampre-Merida 14 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 15 Orica GreenEDGE 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 17 Garmin-Sharp 18 Katusha Team 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 FDJ 21 Team Europcar

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:42:24 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:06 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:13 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:16 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:17 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 11 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:22 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:23 15 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:00:26 16 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:29 18 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 21 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:33 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 28 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:40 33 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:00:43 34 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:47 38 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:48 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:49 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:50 46 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:51 49 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:53 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:54 56 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:56 57 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 58 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 60 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 61 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 62 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 64 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 65 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:02 66 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 67 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 68 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 70 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 71 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:08 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 73 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:01:10 74 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:01:11 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 77 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 78 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13 79 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 80 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 81 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 82 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:14 83 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 84 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:01:15 85 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:16 88 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:17 89 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:18 90 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:19 92 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 93 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 94 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 95 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 96 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:23 97 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:24 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 101 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:27 102 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:28 104 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:32 105 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 108 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 109 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 110 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:01:34 111 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:36 112 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 113 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 115 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:41 116 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:01:43 118 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 119 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:44 120 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 121 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 122 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 125 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 127 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:46 129 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:47 130 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 131 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:50 132 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:01:54 133 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 134 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 135 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 136 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 137 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 138 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 139 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:59 140 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:04 141 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:06 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:07 143 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 144 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 145 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:16 146 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:29 148 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:30 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:32 150 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 151 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:03:15 152 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:54 153 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 154 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:05 155 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:46 156 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:44 157 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:10:50 158 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:20 159 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:25 160 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:12:52 161 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:03 162 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:27 163 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:13:31 164 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:40 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:11 166 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 3 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 6 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 4 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 6 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 4 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 2 9 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 10 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 12 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4:42:41 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:16 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:31 9 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:32 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:33 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:36 12 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:39 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:43 14 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:56 15 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:59 17 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:03 18 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:10 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:11 20 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:15 21 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:30 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:42 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:12 26 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 27 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:29 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:27 29 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:46