Meersman sprints to Romandie stage 1 victory

Froome retains overall lead

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the stage and took the race lead

(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed stage one of the Tour de Romandie with a well-timed sprint that saw him edge out Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Leopard) and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) in the bunch finish in Renens, while Chris Froome (Sky) retained the overall lead.

Meersman began the day sharing leadership duties with Mark Cavendish for Omega Pharma-QuickStep but he assumed full control when the Manxman was dropped from the peloton on the stage’s primary difficulty, the Col du Mollendruz.

“The tactic before the stage was that if Mark was still there, we were going to ride for him. If not, then it was for me,” said Meersman, who claimed his third win of the campaign after snatching a brace of victories at the Volta a Catalunya last month.

The long drop from the summit of the Col du Mollendruz to the finish in Renens was the platform for late escapees Jérémy Roy (FDJ) and Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) to try and upset the odds, but their resistance fell away when the road flattened out and they were swept up with 8 kilometres to go.

The finale itself was not a technical one but the plethora of teams looking to place their fastmen at the head of the bunch still meant that it was complicated to negotiate, with no one squad controlling affairs. Matteo Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) tried to take advantage of the confusion by zipping off the front with two kilometres to go, but a sterling effort from Marcus Burghardt (BMC) brought the bunch back together underneath the red kite.

Ultimately, it was Argos-Shimano’s Luka Mezgec who led out the sprint, but Meersman was well-placed and he unleashed his effort after the final, gentle right-hand curve to come past Nizzolo and hold off Ferrari for the win.

“It was a hard stage but the team worked perfectly,” Meersman said. “With 500 metres to go, I had to brake but I managed to get going again and take the win. It wasn’t an easy finish.”

Astana had been prominent in bringing back the late breakaway alongside Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but their man Francesco Gavazzi could only manage 6th in the sprint, one place ahead of the fancied Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).

How it unfolded

The stage got under way without Orica-GreenEdge’s other fast man, Michael Matthews, as well as Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM), and the early break went clear almost as soon as the flag was dropped, with Julien Berard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and David Veilleux (Europcar) clipping off the front inside the opening kilometres.

The trio built up a lead of 5 minutes over the Sky-led peloton by the 60km point, but their advantage began to tumble gradually on the approach to the Col du Mollendruz and their cause was not helped by the injection in pace sparked by a counter attack featuring José Rujano (Vacansoleil-DCM), Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida), Danilo Wyss (BMC) and Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The escapees were eventually swept up on the lower slopes of the Mollendruz, as Vasil Kiryienka set the tempo for Team Sky and although Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) succeeded in slipping clear over the summit, they were never allowed to gain more than 15 seconds and were reeled in on the descent.

Brandle was the next to try his luck 25km from home, with Roy succeeding in making it across to the Austrian’s back wheel. The pair collaborated smoothly and opened out a margin of 25 seconds with 15km to go, but once the road flattened out, it was clear that the bunch finish would be inevitable, and it was the ambitious Meersman who emerged victorious.

“I want to win another stage – either tomorrow or the day after,” said Meersman, who joined Omega Pharma-QuickStep in the off-season thanks to a clause in his contract with Lotto Belisol that allowed him to move during the period of uncertainty over their WorldTour licence.

The main general classification contenders all finished together in the main peloton, and Chris Froome retains his six-second lead over Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), while Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) remains third, 13 seconds down.

The Tour de Romandie continues on Thursday with a 190km stage from Prilly to Granges.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4:29:09
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
5Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
15Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
16Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
24Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
29Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
31Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
32Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
33David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
34Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
37John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
38Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
41Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
43Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
45Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
47Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
48Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
49Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
52Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
53Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
54Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
55Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
56Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
57Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
58Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
59Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
60Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
63Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
68Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
71Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
72Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
73Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
76Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
80Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
81George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
82Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
83Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
84Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
85Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
86Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
88Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
89Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
90Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
97Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
99Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
100Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
102Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
103Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
104Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
105Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
106Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
107Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
108Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
109Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
110Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
111Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
112Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
113José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
115Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
116Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
117Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
118Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
119Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
120Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
122Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
123Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
124Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
127Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
129Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
131Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
132Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
133Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
135Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
136Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
137Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
138Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
139Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
141Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
142Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
143Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
144Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
145Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
146Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
147Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
149Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
150Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
151Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
152Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:13
153Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:08
154Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
155Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:39
156Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:41
157Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
158Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
159Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
160Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
161Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:21
162Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
163Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
164Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
165Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
166Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNSSergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - La Sarraz - Sprint PMU Romand
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale6pts
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1

Sprint 2 - Sprint PMU Romand N°2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ3
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Renens
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Mountain 1 - Châtel-Saint-Denis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale3
3David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar2
4Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Martherenges
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale3
3David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar2
4Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 3 - Col du Mollendruz
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
4Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
5Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard4:29:09
2Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
9Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
11Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
14Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
16George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
24Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
27Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:39
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:41
29Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:11:21
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Belisol Team13:27:27
2Team Argos-Shimano
3Astana Pro Team
4Radioshack Leopard
5Movistar Team
6IAM Cycling
7BMC Racing Team
8Sky Procycling
9Cannondale
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Blanco Pro Cycling Team
12Omega Pharma-QuickStep
13Lampre-Merida
14Team Saxo -Tinkoff
15Orica GreenEDGE
16Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
17Garmin-Sharp
18Katusha Team
19Euskaltel - Euskadi
20FDJ
21Team Europcar

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4:42:24
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:06
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:13
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:15
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:16
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:17
7Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
11Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:19
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:22
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:23
15Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:00:26
16Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:29
18Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
21Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:33
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
25Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:34
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
28Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:37
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:40
33Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:43
34José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:46
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:47
38Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
40Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:48
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:49
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:50
46Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:00:51
49Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:52
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:53
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
54Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:54
56Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:56
57George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
58Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:58
60Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
61Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
62Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:00
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
64Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
65Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:02
66Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
67Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
68Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
70Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
71Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:08
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
73Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:01:10
74Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:01:11
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
77Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
78Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13
79Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
80Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
81Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
82Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:14
83Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
84Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:01:15
85Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:16
88Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:17
89David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:18
90Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:19
92Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
93Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:21
94Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:22
95Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
96Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:23
97Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:24
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
101Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:27
102Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:28
104Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:32
105Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
108Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
109Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:33
110Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:01:34
111Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:36
112Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
113Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
115Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:41
116Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:01:43
118Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
119Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:44
120Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
121Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
122Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
123Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
124Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
125Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
126Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
127Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
128Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:01:46
129Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:47
130Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
131Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:50
132Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:01:54
133Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
134Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
135Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
136Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
137Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
138Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
139Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:01:59
140Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:02:04
141Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:06
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:07
143Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
144Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
145Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:16
146Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
147Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:29
148Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:30
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:32
150Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
151Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:15
152Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:54
153Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
154Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:05
155Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:46
156Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:44
157Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:10:50
158Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:20
159Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:25
160Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:12:52
161Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:13:03
162Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:27
163Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:13:31
164Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:40
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:11
166Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale6pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ3
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
6David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale6
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
6David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar4
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard2
9Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
10Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
11Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4:42:41
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:02
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:16
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:29
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:31
9Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:32
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:33
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:36
12George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:39
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:43
14Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:56
15Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:59
17Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:03
18Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:10
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:11
20Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:15
21Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:30
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
24Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:01:42
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:12
26Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
27Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:29
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:27
29Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:12:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling14:07:49
2Movistar Team0:00:22
3Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
4Garmin-Sharp0:00:34
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:00:58
6Radioshack Leopard0:00:59
7Astana Pro Team0:01:11
8AG2R La Mondiale
9FDJ0:01:38
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11IAM Cycling0:01:39
12BMC Racing Team0:01:49
13Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:01:55
14Lampre-Merida0:01:56
15Cannondale0:01:57
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:01
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:14
18Team Argos-Shimano0:02:17
19Katusha Team
20Orica GreenEDGE0:02:58
21Team Europcar0:03:18

 

