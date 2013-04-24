Meersman sprints to Romandie stage 1 victory
Froome retains overall lead
Stage 1: St-Maurice - Renens
Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed stage one of the Tour de Romandie with a well-timed sprint that saw him edge out Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Leopard) and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) in the bunch finish in Renens, while Chris Froome (Sky) retained the overall lead.
Meersman began the day sharing leadership duties with Mark Cavendish for Omega Pharma-QuickStep but he assumed full control when the Manxman was dropped from the peloton on the stage’s primary difficulty, the Col du Mollendruz.
“The tactic before the stage was that if Mark was still there, we were going to ride for him. If not, then it was for me,” said Meersman, who claimed his third win of the campaign after snatching a brace of victories at the Volta a Catalunya last month.
The long drop from the summit of the Col du Mollendruz to the finish in Renens was the platform for late escapees Jérémy Roy (FDJ) and Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) to try and upset the odds, but their resistance fell away when the road flattened out and they were swept up with 8 kilometres to go.
The finale itself was not a technical one but the plethora of teams looking to place their fastmen at the head of the bunch still meant that it was complicated to negotiate, with no one squad controlling affairs. Matteo Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) tried to take advantage of the confusion by zipping off the front with two kilometres to go, but a sterling effort from Marcus Burghardt (BMC) brought the bunch back together underneath the red kite.
Ultimately, it was Argos-Shimano’s Luka Mezgec who led out the sprint, but Meersman was well-placed and he unleashed his effort after the final, gentle right-hand curve to come past Nizzolo and hold off Ferrari for the win.
“It was a hard stage but the team worked perfectly,” Meersman said. “With 500 metres to go, I had to brake but I managed to get going again and take the win. It wasn’t an easy finish.”
Astana had been prominent in bringing back the late breakaway alongside Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but their man Francesco Gavazzi could only manage 6th in the sprint, one place ahead of the fancied Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).
How it unfolded
The stage got under way without Orica-GreenEdge’s other fast man, Michael Matthews, as well as Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM), and the early break went clear almost as soon as the flag was dropped, with Julien Berard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and David Veilleux (Europcar) clipping off the front inside the opening kilometres.
The trio built up a lead of 5 minutes over the Sky-led peloton by the 60km point, but their advantage began to tumble gradually on the approach to the Col du Mollendruz and their cause was not helped by the injection in pace sparked by a counter attack featuring José Rujano (Vacansoleil-DCM), Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida), Danilo Wyss (BMC) and Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
The escapees were eventually swept up on the lower slopes of the Mollendruz, as Vasil Kiryienka set the tempo for Team Sky and although Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) succeeded in slipping clear over the summit, they were never allowed to gain more than 15 seconds and were reeled in on the descent.
Brandle was the next to try his luck 25km from home, with Roy succeeding in making it across to the Austrian’s back wheel. The pair collaborated smoothly and opened out a margin of 25 seconds with 15km to go, but once the road flattened out, it was clear that the bunch finish would be inevitable, and it was the ambitious Meersman who emerged victorious.
“I want to win another stage – either tomorrow or the day after,” said Meersman, who joined Omega Pharma-QuickStep in the off-season thanks to a clause in his contract with Lotto Belisol that allowed him to move during the period of uncertainty over their WorldTour licence.
The main general classification contenders all finished together in the main peloton, and Chris Froome retains his six-second lead over Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), while Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) remains third, 13 seconds down.
The Tour de Romandie continues on Thursday with a 190km stage from Prilly to Granges.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:29:09
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|16
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|33
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|34
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|43
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|45
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|48
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|52
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|53
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|56
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|57
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|58
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|59
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|63
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|73
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|76
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|81
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|85
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|86
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|88
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|89
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|91
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|97
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|100
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|102
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|108
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|110
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|112
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|113
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|115
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|116
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|127
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|131
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|132
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|133
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|136
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|137
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|138
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|139
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|141
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|142
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|144
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|149
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|150
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|153
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:08
|154
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|155
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:39
|156
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:41
|157
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|158
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|159
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|160
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|161
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|162
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|163
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|165
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|166
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNS
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|4
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|5
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|4:29:09
|2
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|24
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:39
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:41
|29
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:21
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|13:27:27
|2
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Sky Procycling
|9
|Cannondale
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|14
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|17
|Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Katusha Team
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|FDJ
|21
|Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:42:24
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:06
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:13
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:17
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|11
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|15
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|16
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|18
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|21
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:33
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:40
|33
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:43
|34
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:47
|38
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:48
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:49
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:50
|46
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:51
|49
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:53
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:54
|56
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:56
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|60
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|61
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|62
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|64
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|65
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|66
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|67
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|68
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|70
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|71
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:08
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:10
|74
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:11
|75
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|77
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|78
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
|79
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|82
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|83
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|84
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:15
|85
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:16
|88
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:17
|89
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|90
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|91
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:19
|92
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:20
|93
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|94
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|95
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:23
|97
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:24
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|101
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:27
|102
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:28
|104
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:32
|105
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|108
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|109
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|110
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|111
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:36
|112
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|113
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|115
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:41
|116
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:43
|118
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:44
|120
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|121
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|122
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|127
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:46
|129
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:47
|130
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|131
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:50
|132
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:54
|133
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|135
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|136
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|137
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|139
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:59
|140
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:04
|141
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:06
|142
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:07
|143
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|144
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|145
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:16
|146
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|147
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:29
|148
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:30
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:32
|150
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|151
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:15
|152
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:54
|153
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|154
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:05
|155
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:46
|156
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:44
|157
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:10:50
|158
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:20
|159
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:25
|160
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:12:52
|161
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:03
|162
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|163
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:13:31
|164
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:40
|165
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|166
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|3
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|6
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|6
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|4
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|9
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|10
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4:42:41
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:16
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:31
|9
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:32
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:33
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:36
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:39
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|14
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:56
|15
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:59
|17
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:03
|18
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:11
|20
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:15
|21
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|22
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:30
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|24
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:42
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|26
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|27
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:29
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:27
|29
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:07:49
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:34
|5
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:00:58
|6
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:59
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|FDJ
|0:01:38
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:39
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:01:55
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:56
|15
|Cannondale
|0:01:57
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:01
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:14
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:17
|19
|Katusha Team
|20
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:02:58
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:03:18
