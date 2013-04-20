Tour de Romandie past winners
Champions from 1947 to 2012
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2011
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|2010
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2009
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
|2008
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2007
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2006
|Cadel Evans (Aus) Davitamon-Lotto
|2005
|Santiago Botero (Col) Phonak Hearing Systems
|2004
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems
|2003
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
|2002
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Tacconi Sport-Emmegi
|2001
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco-Valli & Valli
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1998
|Laurent Dufaux (Swi) Festina
|1997
|Pavel Tonkov (Rus)
|1996
|Abraham Olano (Spa)
|1995
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1994
|Pascal Richard (Swi)
|1993
|Pascal Richard (Swi)
|1992
|Andrew Hampsten (USA)
|1991
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1990
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1989
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1988
|Gerard Veldscholten (Ned)
|1987
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1986
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1985
|Jörg Müller (Swi)
|1984
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1982
|Jostein Wilmann (Nor)
|1981
|Tommy Priem (Swe)
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1979
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1978
|Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
|1977
|Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1976
|Johan De Muynck (Bel)
|1975
|Francisco Galdos (Spa)
|1974
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1973
|Wilfried David (Bel)
|1972
|Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
|1971
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1970
|Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
|1969
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1967
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1966
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1965
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1964
|Rolf Maurer (Swi)
|1963
|Willy Bocklant (Bel)
|1962
|Guido De Rosso (Ita)
|1961
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1960
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1959
|Kurt Gimmi (Swi)
|1958
|Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
|1957
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1956
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1955
|René Strehler (Swi)
|1954
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1953
|Hugo Koblet (Swi)
|1952
|Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
|1951
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1950
|Edouard Fachleitner (Fra)
|1949
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1948
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1947
|Desire Keteleer (Bel)
