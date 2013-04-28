Trending

Image 1 of 9

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to time trial victory at the Tour de Romandie.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to time trial victory at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 9

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) at the Tour de Romandie.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 9

Wilco Kelderman (Blanco Pro Cycling Team).

Wilco Kelderman (Blanco Pro Cycling Team).
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 9

Richie Porte (Sky) during the final time trial at the Tour de Romandie.

Richie Porte (Sky) during the final time trial at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 9

The final podium of the 2013 Tour de Romandie: Simon Spilak (Katusha), winner Chris Froome (Sky) and Rui Costa (Movistar).

The final podium of the 2013 Tour de Romandie: Simon Spilak (Katusha), winner Chris Froome (Sky) and Rui Costa (Movistar).
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 9

Rui Costa (Movistar) held on to his podium place in the Geneva time trial.

Rui Costa (Movistar) held on to his podium place in the Geneva time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 9

Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished 2nd at the Tour de Romandie.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished 2nd at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 9

Chris Froome (Sky) defended his overall lead in the final time trial.

Chris Froome (Sky) defended his overall lead in the final time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 9

Chris Froome (Sky) wins the Tour de Romandie.

Chris Froome (Sky) wins the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Sky) sealed final overall victory at the Tour de Romandie by placing third in the final time trial in Geneva behind a dominant Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). 

The world time trial champion Martin roared around the 18.7km course in a time of 21:07 to beat Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) into second place by 16 seconds and claim his 5th victory of the season. The German was at his metronomic best on the course on the shores of Lake Geneva, and when he took over from Malori in the hotseat, it was quickly apparent that he would not be dislodged from the top of the leaderboard.

The yellow jersey Froome was the last man off, and while he never troubled Martin’s time, he finished 3rd at 34 seconds and ensured that he follows teammate Bradley Wiggins into the record books as Tour de Romandie winner.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished 5th in the time trial and that was enough to secure the step on the final overall podium, 54 seconds down on Froome. Third overall went to Rui Costa (Movistar), who held off a determined challenge from Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp).

“It has been a really good week for us I am really happy with my condition now in the build-up to the Tour de France,” Froome said afterwards.

Froome came into Sunday’s concluding stage with a 47-second buffer over Spilak in the general classification, and in spite of a solid display from the Slovenian, Froome was not to be denied as he quickly settled into his rhythm.

At the midway point, Froome was three seconds up on Spilak and he tacked on another four seconds over the second half of the course for good measure to ensure that there would be no upsets.

Behind Rui Costa, who did enough to hold onto third place overall, the biggest movers were Tom Danielson and Wilco Kelderman (Blanco) who leapfrogged up the standings to finish 4th and 5th, respectively. On the other hand, it was a disappointing afternoon for Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack-Leopard) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), as they both slipped out of the top 10 on general classification.

The afternoon belonged to Chris Froome, however, as he took his third stage race win of the season and another important step along a path that he hopes will lead to Tour de France victory in July.

The recent auguries are encouraging for Froome. In the past two seasons, Cadel Evans (2011) and Bradley Wiggins (2012) have dominated early-season stage racing and won the Tour de Romandie before adding the Tour de France to their palmares in July.

“It is definitely a good omen, but the Tour is still two months away and I need to do a lot of hard training before then,” Froome said.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:21:07.67
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:15.35
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:33.85
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35.82
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:00:41.15
6Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:49.48
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:52.00
8Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55.17
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:56.15
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:01.03
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:01.28
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:02.25
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:02.31
15Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:04.04
16Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:04.48
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:05.70
18Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:05.82
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:06.11
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:06.41
21Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:09.13
22Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:09.81
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:09.83
24Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:10.46
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:10.82
26Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:18.01
27Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18.19
28Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:18.38
29Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:18.79
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:01:19.52
31Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:21.31
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:22.57
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:25.00
34Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:01:26.77
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:29.53
36Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:32.05
37Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:32.81
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:34.44
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:38.84
40Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:39.52
41Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40.19
42Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:40.89
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:42.02
44Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:01:44.25
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:44.30
46Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:45.40
47Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:45.43
48Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:01:46.42
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:46.75
50Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:46.83
51Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:49.98
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:51.20
53Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:52.28
54Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:53.16
55Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:53.39
56Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:01:55.14
57Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:56.50
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:56.68
59Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:56.92
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:59.08
61Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01.09
62Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:01.26
63Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:02.23
64David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:05.66
65Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:02:06.12
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:08.74
67Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:09.24
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:09.81
69Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:02:10.62
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:10.76
71Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:11.37
72Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:11.42
73Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:12.21
74Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:13.42
75Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:14.09
76Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:02:15.31
77Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:16.16
78David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:02:16.36
79Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:17.01
80Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:19.24
81Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:19.81
82Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:19.95
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:20.03
84Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:02:21.44
85Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:22.63
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:24.35
87Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:24.81
88José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:25.85
89Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:02:26.41
90Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:27.45
91Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:28.24
92Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:32.36
93Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:33.78
94Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:35.76
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:38.17
96Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:41.32
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:42.00
98Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:42.58
99Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:42.84
100Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:46.88
101Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:52.94
102Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:02:53.80
103Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:56.48
104Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:56.64
105Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:57.26
106Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:58.46
107Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:58.99
108Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:01.79
109Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:03:03.18
110Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:03:05.59
111Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:08.55
112Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:10.29
113Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:31.58
114Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:40.43
115George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:04:00.43
DNSJan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
DNSPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSIvan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:22:03.82
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:04.88
3Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:09.67
4Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:12.98
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:13.68
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:14.67
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:26.42
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:36.66
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:48.15
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:55.05
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:56.13
12Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:00.35
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:00.53
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:14.61
15Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:45.17
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:46.43
17Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:56.79
18Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:01.11
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:44.28
20George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:04.28

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling1:06:05
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:20
3Garmin-Sharp0:00:21
4Orica GreenEDGE0:00:40
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
6Katusha Team0:01:01
7Team Argos-Shimano0:01:15
8Movistar Team0:01:16
9Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:01:20
10Radioshack Leopard0:01:33
11Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:01:34
12Lampre-Merida0:01:35
13FDJ0:01:40
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:01
15Astana Pro Team0:02:02
16IAM Cycling0:02:10
17BMC Racing Team0:02:23
18AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
19Cannondale0:02:36
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:28
21Team Europcar0:03:35

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling19:24:51
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:00:54
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:49
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:54
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:14
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:16
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:31
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:41
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:43
13Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:51
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:02:54
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:07
17Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:03:33
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:35
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:07
20Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:09
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
22David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:22
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:41
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:43
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:49
26Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:55
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:04
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:10
29Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:15
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:16
32Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:21
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:37
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:51
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:19
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:45
37Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:05
38Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:07:35
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:49
40Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:51
41Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:02
42José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:32
43Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:31
44Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
45Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:09:39
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:08
47Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:21
48Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:10:43
50Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:11:20
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:17
52Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:38
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:12:50
54Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:25
55Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:54
57Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:18:16
58George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:18:17
59Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:20:55
60Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:17
61Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:39
62Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:44
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:31
64Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:02
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:07
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:05
67Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:16
68Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:48
69Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:09
70Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:09
71Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:32:12
72Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:16
73Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:32:52
74Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:33:18
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:26
76Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:33:32
77Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:38
78Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:56
79Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:10
80Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:35:33
81Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:35
82David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:35:44
83Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:28
84Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:39
85Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:37:06
86Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:38:28
87Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:37
88Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:43:38
89Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:43:51
90Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:24
91Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:33
92Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:51
93Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:46:08
94Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:42
95Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:47:24
96Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:50:13
97Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:28
98Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:50:39
99Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:51:04
100Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:53:19
101Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:55:53
102Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:56:02
103Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:17
104Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:46
105Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1:00:01
106Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:00:05
107Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:00:27
108Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:01:43
109Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:02:11
110Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:03:26
111Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:04:56
112Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:08:21
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:10:30
114Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1:13:38
115Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team1:13:56

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling19pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ9
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team9
4Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale7
5Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
6Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard6
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
9Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ3
11Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
13Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
14David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
15Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team46pts
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi29
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ26
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar19
5Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale18
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling18
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling13
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha12
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano10
10Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard9
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
15Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
16Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
19David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
20David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar4
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
22Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
23Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
24Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
25Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
27Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team19:26:54
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:40
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:48
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:34
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:48
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:16
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:18
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:14
9George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:16:14
10Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:18:52
11Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:41
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:28:45
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:31:29
14Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:35
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:53
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:07
17Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:48:10
18Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:54:14
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:59:40
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:08:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling58:20:44
2Radioshack Leopard0:04:23
3Movistar Team0:05:19
4IAM Cycling0:05:22
5AG2R La Mondiale0:06:30
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:51
7Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:08:13
8Lampre-Merida0:08:21
9Astana Pro Team0:10:19
10Katusha Team0:10:42
11FDJ0:11:45
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:25
13Team Argos-Shimano0:20:39
14BMC Racing Team0:23:19
15Cannondale0:27:33
16Garmin-Sharp0:29:16
17Lotto-Belisol Team0:32:50
18Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:33:27
19Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:34:01
20Orica GreenEDGE0:48:35
21Team Europcar1:03:57

 

