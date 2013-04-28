Image 1 of 9 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to time trial victory at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 9 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 9 Wilco Kelderman (Blanco Pro Cycling Team). (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 9 Richie Porte (Sky) during the final time trial at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 9 The final podium of the 2013 Tour de Romandie: Simon Spilak (Katusha), winner Chris Froome (Sky) and Rui Costa (Movistar). (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 9 Rui Costa (Movistar) held on to his podium place in the Geneva time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 9 Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished 2nd at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 9 Chris Froome (Sky) defended his overall lead in the final time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 9 Chris Froome (Sky) wins the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Sky) sealed final overall victory at the Tour de Romandie by placing third in the final time trial in Geneva behind a dominant Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The world time trial champion Martin roared around the 18.7km course in a time of 21:07 to beat Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) into second place by 16 seconds and claim his 5th victory of the season. The German was at his metronomic best on the course on the shores of Lake Geneva, and when he took over from Malori in the hotseat, it was quickly apparent that he would not be dislodged from the top of the leaderboard.

The yellow jersey Froome was the last man off, and while he never troubled Martin’s time, he finished 3rd at 34 seconds and ensured that he follows teammate Bradley Wiggins into the record books as Tour de Romandie winner.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished 5th in the time trial and that was enough to secure the step on the final overall podium, 54 seconds down on Froome. Third overall went to Rui Costa (Movistar), who held off a determined challenge from Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp).

“It has been a really good week for us I am really happy with my condition now in the build-up to the Tour de France,” Froome said afterwards.

Froome came into Sunday’s concluding stage with a 47-second buffer over Spilak in the general classification, and in spite of a solid display from the Slovenian, Froome was not to be denied as he quickly settled into his rhythm.

At the midway point, Froome was three seconds up on Spilak and he tacked on another four seconds over the second half of the course for good measure to ensure that there would be no upsets.

Behind Rui Costa, who did enough to hold onto third place overall, the biggest movers were Tom Danielson and Wilco Kelderman (Blanco) who leapfrogged up the standings to finish 4th and 5th, respectively. On the other hand, it was a disappointing afternoon for Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack-Leopard) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), as they both slipped out of the top 10 on general classification.

The afternoon belonged to Chris Froome, however, as he took his third stage race win of the season and another important step along a path that he hopes will lead to Tour de France victory in July.

The recent auguries are encouraging for Froome. In the past two seasons, Cadel Evans (2011) and Bradley Wiggins (2012) have dominated early-season stage racing and won the Tour de Romandie before adding the Tour de France to their palmares in July.

“It is definitely a good omen, but the Tour is still two months away and I need to do a lot of hard training before then,” Froome said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:21:07.67 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:15.35 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:33.85 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35.82 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:00:41.15 6 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49.48 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:52.00 8 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55.17 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:56.15 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:01.03 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:01.28 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:02.25 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:02.31 15 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:04.04 16 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:04.48 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05.70 18 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:05.82 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:06.11 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:06.41 21 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:09.13 22 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:09.81 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09.83 24 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:10.46 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:10.82 26 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:18.01 27 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18.19 28 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18.38 29 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:18.79 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:19.52 31 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21.31 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:22.57 33 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:25.00 34 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26.77 35 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29.53 36 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:32.05 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:32.81 38 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:34.44 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38.84 40 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:39.52 41 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40.19 42 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:40.89 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:42.02 44 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:01:44.25 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44.30 46 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:45.40 47 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45.43 48 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:01:46.42 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46.75 50 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:46.83 51 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:49.98 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51.20 53 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:52.28 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:53.16 55 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:53.39 56 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:01:55.14 57 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:56.50 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:56.68 59 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56.92 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59.08 61 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01.09 62 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:01.26 63 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:02.23 64 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:05.66 65 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:06.12 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08.74 67 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09.24 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:09.81 69 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:02:10.62 70 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:10.76 71 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:11.37 72 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:11.42 73 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12.21 74 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:13.42 75 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:14.09 76 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:02:15.31 77 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:16.16 78 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:02:16.36 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17.01 80 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:19.24 81 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:19.81 82 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:19.95 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:20.03 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:21.44 85 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:22.63 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:24.35 87 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:24.81 88 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25.85 89 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:02:26.41 90 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:27.45 91 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:28.24 92 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:32.36 93 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:33.78 94 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:35.76 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:38.17 96 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41.32 97 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:42.00 98 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:42.58 99 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:42.84 100 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:46.88 101 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:52.94 102 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:53.80 103 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:56.48 104 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:56.64 105 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:57.26 106 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:58.46 107 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:58.99 108 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:01.79 109 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:03:03.18 110 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:03:05.59 111 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:08.55 112 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:10.29 113 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31.58 114 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:40.43 115 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:00.43 DNS Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard DNS Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:03.82 2 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:04.88 3 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:09.67 4 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:12.98 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13.68 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:14.67 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:26.42 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:36.66 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48.15 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55.05 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:56.13 12 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:00.35 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:00.53 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:14.61 15 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45.17 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:46.43 17 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:56.79 18 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:01.11 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:44.28 20 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:04.28

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 1:06:05 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:20 3 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:21 4 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:40 5 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 6 Katusha Team 0:01:01 7 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:15 8 Movistar Team 0:01:16 9 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:01:20 10 Radioshack Leopard 0:01:33 11 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:01:34 12 Lampre-Merida 0:01:35 13 FDJ 0:01:40 14 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:01 15 Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 16 IAM Cycling 0:02:10 17 BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 19 Cannondale 0:02:36 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:28 21 Team Europcar 0:03:35

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 19:24:51 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:00:54 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:49 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:54 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:16 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:31 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:41 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:43 13 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:54 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:07 17 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:33 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:35 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:07 20 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:09 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 22 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:22 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:41 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:43 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:49 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:55 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:04 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:10 29 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:15 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:16 32 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:21 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:37 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:51 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:19 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:45 37 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:05 38 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:07:35 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:49 40 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:51 41 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:02 42 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:32 43 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:31 44 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 45 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:09:39 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:08 47 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:21 48 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:10:43 50 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:11:20 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:17 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:38 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:12:50 54 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:25 55 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:16 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:54 57 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:18:16 58 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:17 59 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:55 60 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:17 61 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:39 62 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:44 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:31 64 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:02 65 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:07 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:05 67 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:16 68 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:48 69 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:09 70 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:09 71 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:32:12 72 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:16 73 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:32:52 74 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:33:18 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:26 76 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:33:32 77 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:38 78 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:56 79 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:10 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:35:33 81 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:35 82 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:35:44 83 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:28 84 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:39 85 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:06 86 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:38:28 87 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:37 88 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:43:38 89 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:43:51 90 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:24 91 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:45:33 92 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:51 93 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:46:08 94 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:42 95 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:47:24 96 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:50:13 97 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:28 98 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:50:39 99 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:51:04 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:53:19 101 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:55:53 102 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:56:02 103 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:17 104 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:46 105 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1:00:01 106 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:00:05 107 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:00:27 108 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:01:43 109 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:02:11 110 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:03:26 111 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:04:56 112 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:08:21 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:10:30 114 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1:13:38 115 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:13:56

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 19 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 9 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 7 5 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 6 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 6 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 9 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 3 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 13 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 14 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 15 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 26 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 19 5 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 18 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 12 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 10 10 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 9 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 15 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 19 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 20 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 4 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 22 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 24 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 25 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 27 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19:26:54 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:40 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:34 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:48 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:16 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:18 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:14 9 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:14 10 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:52 11 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:41 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:28:45 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:31:29 14 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:35 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:53 16 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:07 17 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:48:10 18 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:54:14 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:59:40 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:08:27