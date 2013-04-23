Image 1 of 7 After the first prologue victory of his career, Chris Froome (Sky) wears the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 7 Rui Costa (Movistar) put in a solid performance in the Romandie prologue to finish in fifth (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 7 Chris Froome (Sky) gets some assistance at the prize giving ceremony (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 7 Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) was the closest to the time of stage winner Chris Froome and ended the day in second place (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 7 Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) rides to a third place result in the Tour de Romandie prologue. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 7 Richie Porte (Sky) finished fourth in the prologue, 15 seconds down on teammate Chris Froome. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 7 Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory in the Tour de Romandie prologue time trial. (Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) won the opening 7.45km kilometre prologue at the Tour de Romandie, edging out Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) in a winning time of 13:15. Talansky finished six seconds down with Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack-Leopard) 13 seconds back in third. Froome will wear the first leader's jersey of the race for stage 1.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) could only manage 16th, 29 seconds down on Froome.

Froome started the prologue last due to the fact that his Sky teammate Bradley Wiggins (absent this year) triumphed in last year's race and the Kenyan-born rider quickly set about dismantling the field on the uphill course situated in the foothills of Verbier. While unsure of his condition prior to today's prologue, Froome stamped his authority on the opening day with the first time trial victory of his career.

"I haven't raced now in a stage race for a month since Criterium International," said Froome. "I wasn't sure how my condition would be coming into this race. Winning the prologue today is definitely a good sign and I'd like to try and defend the jersey this week the best I can. I know it's going to be a very hard week of racing."

Sky has multiple options to play during the week, with Paris-Nice champion Richie Porte in fourth overall at 15 seconds.

"We have a really good team here," said Froome. "Richie who came fourth today is also sitting in a very good position. That could be really important for us over the next few days as it means we have some other cards to play with the rest of the riders here to support us. It should be a good week of racing.

"We're going to try and keep [the jersey]. I don't have a really big advantage on the other GC contenders here. I think the big stages will be this coming weekend. On Saturday we have a really hard mountain stage followed by a time trial on Sunday. So we have to do as much as we can there and hope that nothing bad turns against us in the race."

France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had held the initial lead after setting a time of 13:32 but with so many Grand Tour contenders in the field it was always going to be a huge ask for the talented 22-year-old to keep the likes of Froome and Talansky at bay.

However, having finished 11th overall last year, Pinot laid down an indication of his growing stature in the sport to eventually finish 6th.

Both Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and his teammate Tom Danielson failed to topple the Frenchman, with Hesjedal struggling to find his momentum on the lower slopes of the climb to Bruson. He wasn't the only rider to struggle, though, with Robert Gesink, Lieuwe Westra and Jurgen Van Den Broeck also failing to make genuine impressions.

Pinot was eventually knocked off the top step when Rui Costa (Movistar) finished one second faster but it was Paris-Nice winner Richie Porte (Team Sky) who set down the next marker with 13:30.

Andrew Talansky, who finished runner-up to Porte at Paris-Nice, claimed a morale-boosting scalp when he finished 9 precious seconds faster than the Australian but Froome was already on the move, making Daniel Moreno look like a statue when he swooped past the Katusha leader.

Tony Martin, who unclipped his pedal soon after the start ramp, crossed the line in 16th but with 500 meters remaining Froome was six seconds clear of Talansky.

The 27-year-old had enough in the tank to seal the win, and the first prologue of his career.

Kiserlovski, who is expected to lead RadioShack Leopard at this year's Giro d'Italia, edged out Porte for third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:15.59 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:06.26 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:13.02 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:15.29 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:16.23 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:16.48 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16.69 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16.91 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:17.00 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17.51 11 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:17.59 12 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:18.47 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:21.49 14 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:00:25.66 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26.17 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:28.95 17 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:29.15 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29.63 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30.45 20 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30.70 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32.29 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:32.46 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:32.58 24 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:33.10 25 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:33.16 26 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:33.62 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:34.03 28 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:34.18 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34.52 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35.20 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:36.56 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:39.54 33 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:00:42.42 34 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44.84 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:45.61 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:45.62 37 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:46.68 38 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47.09 39 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:47.12 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:47.56 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47.68 42 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:47.71 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:47.79 44 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:48.94 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:49.59 46 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:50.09 47 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:50.16 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:50.50 49 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:00:51.07 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:51.31 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:51.98 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:52.62 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:52.76 54 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:00:53.39 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:54.23 56 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:55.58 57 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:56.06 58 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:56.40 59 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:58.28 60 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58.77 61 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:59.21 62 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:59.72 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:00.83 64 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:00.91 65 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:02.10 66 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:03.14 67 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04.78 68 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:04.79 69 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:04.84 70 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:04.94 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06.02 72 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:07.87 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08.15 74 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:08.73 75 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:01:09.77 76 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:01:10.43 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11.05 78 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:01:11.33 79 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11.45 80 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13.03 81 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:13.10 82 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13.11 83 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:13.25 84 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:13.43 85 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:14.30 86 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:01:14.70 87 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:15.21 88 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15.32 89 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:16.35 90 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:16.77 91 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:17.86 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:17.89 93 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:18.76 94 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:19.83 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20.61 96 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:21.75 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:22.20 98 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:22.69 99 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22.99 100 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:23.54 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:23.97 102 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24.75 103 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:01:25.71 104 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:26.65 105 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:26.74 106 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:27.79 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:31.56 108 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:31.72 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:31.86 110 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:31.93 111 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:32.23 112 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:32.98 113 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:01:33.60 114 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:35.90 115 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:36.35 116 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36.36 117 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:37.71 118 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37.99 119 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38.82 120 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:39.29 121 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:40.79 122 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40.97 123 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:41.68 124 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42.04 125 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:01:43.25 126 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:43.27 127 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:44.05 128 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:44.27 129 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:44.32 130 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:44.58 131 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:44.62 132 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:44.68 133 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:44.81 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:45.06 135 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45.17 136 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:45.82 137 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:45.96 138 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:46.93 139 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49.25 140 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:50.31 141 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:01:53.52 142 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53.63 143 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:53.76 144 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:53.91 145 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54.01 146 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55.43 147 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:55.49 148 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:55.86 149 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57.24 150 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:01.83 151 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:05.12 152 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:05.53 153 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:06.12 154 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:07.28 155 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09.29 156 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:10.03 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:11.25 158 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:15.51 159 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:18.61 160 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19.34 161 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:28.81 162 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:30.05 163 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:31.71 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48.98 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:49.54 166 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:03:10.66 167 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:21.35 168 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45.38

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:16 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:06 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:13 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:16 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:16 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:17 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 11 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:18 12 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:21 14 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:00:26 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:29 17 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:29 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 20 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:32 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:33 24 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:33 25 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:33 26 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:34 28 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:34 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:40 33 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 34 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 37 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:47 38 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 39 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:47 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:48 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 42 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:48 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:48 44 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:49 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:50 46 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:50 47 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:50 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:50 49 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:00:51 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:51 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:53 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:53 54 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:00:53 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:54 56 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:56 57 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:56 58 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:56 59 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 60 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 61 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:59 62 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 64 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:01 65 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:02 66 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:03 67 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 68 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 69 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:05 70 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 72 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:08 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 74 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:09 75 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:01:10 76 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:01:10 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 78 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:01:11 79 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 80 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13 81 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:13 82 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 83 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:13 84 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:13 85 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 86 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:01:15 87 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:15 88 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 89 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:16 90 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:17 91 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:18 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:18 93 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:19 94 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 96 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:22 98 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:23 99 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 100 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:24 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:24 102 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 103 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 104 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:27 105 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:27 106 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:28 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:32 108 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:32 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:32 110 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:32 111 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:32 112 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 113 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:01:34 114 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:36 115 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:36 116 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 117 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:38 118 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 119 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 120 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:39 121 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:41 122 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 123 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:42 124 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 125 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:01:43 126 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:43 127 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:44 128 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:44 129 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:44 130 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 131 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 132 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:45 133 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:45 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:45 135 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 136 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:46 137 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:46 138 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:47 139 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 140 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:50 141 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:01:54 142 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 143 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:54 144 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:54 145 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 146 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 147 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 148 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:56 149 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 150 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:02 151 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:05 152 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:06 153 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:06 154 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:07 155 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 156 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:10 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:11 158 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:16 159 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:19 160 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 161 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:29 162 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:30 163 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:32 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:50 166 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:03:11 167 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:21 168 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:13:32 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:01 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:16 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:16 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:31 9 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:32 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:34 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:36 12 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:40 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:43 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:47 15 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:57 16 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 18 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:03 19 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:10 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:11 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:15 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:21 23 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 24 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:25 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:30 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:49 28 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:51 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:12 30 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:29