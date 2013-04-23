Froome wins Romandie prologue
Sky rider becomes first race leader
Prologue: Le Châble - Bruson (ITT)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) won the opening 7.45km kilometre prologue at the Tour de Romandie, edging out Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) in a winning time of 13:15. Talansky finished six seconds down with Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack-Leopard) 13 seconds back in third. Froome will wear the first leader's jersey of the race for stage 1.
World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) could only manage 16th, 29 seconds down on Froome.
Froome started the prologue last due to the fact that his Sky teammate Bradley Wiggins (absent this year) triumphed in last year's race and the Kenyan-born rider quickly set about dismantling the field on the uphill course situated in the foothills of Verbier. While unsure of his condition prior to today's prologue, Froome stamped his authority on the opening day with the first time trial victory of his career.
"I haven't raced now in a stage race for a month since Criterium International," said Froome. "I wasn't sure how my condition would be coming into this race. Winning the prologue today is definitely a good sign and I'd like to try and defend the jersey this week the best I can. I know it's going to be a very hard week of racing."
Sky has multiple options to play during the week, with Paris-Nice champion Richie Porte in fourth overall at 15 seconds.
"We have a really good team here," said Froome. "Richie who came fourth today is also sitting in a very good position. That could be really important for us over the next few days as it means we have some other cards to play with the rest of the riders here to support us. It should be a good week of racing.
"We're going to try and keep [the jersey]. I don't have a really big advantage on the other GC contenders here. I think the big stages will be this coming weekend. On Saturday we have a really hard mountain stage followed by a time trial on Sunday. So we have to do as much as we can there and hope that nothing bad turns against us in the race."
France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had held the initial lead after setting a time of 13:32 but with so many Grand Tour contenders in the field it was always going to be a huge ask for the talented 22-year-old to keep the likes of Froome and Talansky at bay.
However, having finished 11th overall last year, Pinot laid down an indication of his growing stature in the sport to eventually finish 6th.
Both Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and his teammate Tom Danielson failed to topple the Frenchman, with Hesjedal struggling to find his momentum on the lower slopes of the climb to Bruson. He wasn't the only rider to struggle, though, with Robert Gesink, Lieuwe Westra and Jurgen Van Den Broeck also failing to make genuine impressions.
Pinot was eventually knocked off the top step when Rui Costa (Movistar) finished one second faster but it was Paris-Nice winner Richie Porte (Team Sky) who set down the next marker with 13:30.
Andrew Talansky, who finished runner-up to Porte at Paris-Nice, claimed a morale-boosting scalp when he finished 9 precious seconds faster than the Australian but Froome was already on the move, making Daniel Moreno look like a statue when he swooped past the Katusha leader.
Tony Martin, who unclipped his pedal soon after the start ramp, crossed the line in 16th but with 500 meters remaining Froome was six seconds clear of Talansky.
The 27-year-old had enough in the tank to seal the win, and the first prologue of his career.
Kiserlovski, who is expected to lead RadioShack Leopard at this year's Giro d'Italia, edged out Porte for third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:15.59
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:06.26
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:13.02
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15.29
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:16.23
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:16.48
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16.69
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16.91
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:17.00
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17.51
|11
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:17.59
|12
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18.47
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:21.49
|14
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:00:25.66
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26.17
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:28.95
|17
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:29.15
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29.63
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30.45
|20
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30.70
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32.29
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:32.46
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:32.58
|24
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:33.10
|25
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:33.16
|26
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33.62
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:34.03
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:34.18
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34.52
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35.20
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36.56
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:39.54
|33
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42.42
|34
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44.84
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45.61
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:45.62
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:46.68
|38
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47.09
|39
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:47.12
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:47.56
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47.68
|42
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:47.71
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:47.79
|44
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:48.94
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:49.59
|46
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:50.09
|47
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:50.16
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:50.50
|49
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:00:51.07
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:51.31
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51.98
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52.62
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:52.76
|54
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:53.39
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:54.23
|56
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:55.58
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:56.06
|58
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:56.40
|59
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58.28
|60
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58.77
|61
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:59.21
|62
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:59.72
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:00.83
|64
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:00.91
|65
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:02.10
|66
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:03.14
|67
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04.78
|68
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04.79
|69
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:04.84
|70
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04.94
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06.02
|72
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:07.87
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08.15
|74
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:08.73
|75
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:09.77
|76
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:10.43
|77
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11.05
|78
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:11.33
|79
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11.45
|80
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13.03
|81
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:13.10
|82
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13.11
|83
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:13.25
|84
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:13.43
|85
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14.30
|86
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:14.70
|87
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:15.21
|88
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15.32
|89
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:16.35
|90
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:16.77
|91
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:17.86
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17.89
|93
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:18.76
|94
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:19.83
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20.61
|96
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:21.75
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:22.20
|98
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:22.69
|99
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22.99
|100
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23.54
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:23.97
|102
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24.75
|103
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:25.71
|104
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:26.65
|105
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:26.74
|106
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:27.79
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:31.56
|108
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:31.72
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31.86
|110
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31.93
|111
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:32.23
|112
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32.98
|113
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:01:33.60
|114
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:35.90
|115
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:36.35
|116
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36.36
|117
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:37.71
|118
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37.99
|119
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38.82
|120
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:39.29
|121
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:40.79
|122
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40.97
|123
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:41.68
|124
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42.04
|125
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:43.25
|126
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:43.27
|127
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:44.05
|128
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:44.27
|129
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:44.32
|130
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:44.58
|131
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:44.62
|132
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:44.68
|133
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:44.81
|134
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:45.06
|135
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45.17
|136
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:45.82
|137
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:45.96
|138
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:46.93
|139
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49.25
|140
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:50.31
|141
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:53.52
|142
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53.63
|143
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:53.76
|144
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:53.91
|145
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54.01
|146
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55.43
|147
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55.49
|148
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:55.86
|149
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57.24
|150
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:01.83
|151
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:05.12
|152
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:05.53
|153
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:06.12
|154
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:07.28
|155
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09.29
|156
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:10.03
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:11.25
|158
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:15.51
|159
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:18.61
|160
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19.34
|161
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:28.81
|162
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:30.05
|163
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:31.71
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48.98
|165
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:49.54
|166
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:03:10.66
|167
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:21.35
|168
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45.38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:16
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:06
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:13
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:16
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:17
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|11
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|12
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:21
|14
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|17
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:29
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|20
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:32
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:33
|24
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|25
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:33
|26
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:34
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:40
|33
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|34
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:47
|38
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|39
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:47
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:48
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|42
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:48
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:48
|44
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:49
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:50
|46
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:50
|47
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:50
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:50
|49
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:00:51
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:51
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:53
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:53
|54
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:53
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:54
|56
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:56
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:56
|58
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:56
|59
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|60
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|61
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:59
|62
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|64
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:01
|65
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|66
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:03
|67
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|68
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|69
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:05
|70
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|72
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:08
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|74
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:09
|75
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:10
|76
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:10
|77
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|78
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:11
|79
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|80
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
|81
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:13
|82
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|83
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|84
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|85
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|86
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:15
|87
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|88
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|89
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:16
|90
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:17
|91
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|93
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:19
|94
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:20
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|96
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:22
|98
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:23
|99
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|100
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:24
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|102
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|103
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|104
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:27
|105
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|106
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:28
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:32
|108
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:32
|110
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:32
|111
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:32
|112
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|113
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|114
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:36
|115
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:36
|116
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|117
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:38
|118
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|119
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|120
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:39
|121
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:41
|122
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|123
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:42
|124
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|125
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:43
|126
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:43
|127
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:44
|128
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:44
|129
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|130
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|131
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|132
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:45
|133
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:45
|134
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:45
|135
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|136
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:46
|137
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:46
|138
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:47
|139
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|140
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:50
|141
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:54
|142
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|143
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:54
|144
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|145
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|146
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|147
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|148
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:56
|149
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|150
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:02
|151
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:05
|152
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:06
|153
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|154
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:07
|155
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|156
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:10
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:11
|158
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:16
|159
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:19
|160
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|161
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:29
|162
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:30
|163
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:32
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|165
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|166
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:03:11
|167
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:21
|168
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:32
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:16
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:16
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:31
|9
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:32
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:34
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:36
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:40
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:47
|15
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:57
|16
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:03
|19
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:11
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:15
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:21
|23
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|24
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:25
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:30
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:49
|28
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:51
|29
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|30
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|0:40:22
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:34
|5
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:00:58
|6
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:59
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|FDJ
|0:01:38
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:39
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:01:55
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:56
|15
|Cannondale
|0:01:57
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:01
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:14
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:02:17
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:02:58
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:03:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy