Froome wins Romandie prologue

Sky rider becomes first race leader

Image 1 of 7

After the first prologue victory of his career, Chris Froome (Sky) wears the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de Romandie.

After the first prologue victory of his career, Chris Froome (Sky) wears the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 7

Rui Costa (Movistar) put in a solid performance in the Romandie prologue to finish in fifth

Rui Costa (Movistar) put in a solid performance in the Romandie prologue to finish in fifth
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 7

Chris Froome (Sky) gets some assistance at the prize giving ceremony

Chris Froome (Sky) gets some assistance at the prize giving ceremony
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 7

Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) was the closest to the time of stage winner Chris Froome and ended the day in second place

Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) was the closest to the time of stage winner Chris Froome and ended the day in second place
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 7

Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) rides to a third place result in the Tour de Romandie prologue.

Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) rides to a third place result in the Tour de Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 7

Richie Porte (Sky) finished fourth in the prologue, 15 seconds down on teammate Chris Froome.

Richie Porte (Sky) finished fourth in the prologue, 15 seconds down on teammate Chris Froome.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 7

Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory in the Tour de Romandie prologue time trial.

Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory in the Tour de Romandie prologue time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) won the opening 7.45km kilometre prologue at the Tour de Romandie, edging out Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) in a winning time of 13:15. Talansky finished six seconds down with Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack-Leopard) 13 seconds back in third. Froome will wear the first leader's jersey of the race for stage 1.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) could only manage 16th, 29 seconds down on Froome.

Froome started the prologue last due to the fact that his Sky teammate Bradley Wiggins (absent this year) triumphed in last year's race and the Kenyan-born rider quickly set about dismantling the field on the uphill course situated in the foothills of Verbier. While unsure of his condition prior to today's prologue, Froome stamped his authority on the opening day with the first time trial victory of his career.

"I haven't raced now in a stage race for a month since Criterium International," said Froome. "I wasn't sure how my condition would be coming into this race. Winning the prologue today is definitely a good sign and I'd like to try and defend the jersey this week the best I can. I know it's going to be a very hard week of racing."

Sky has multiple options to play during the week, with Paris-Nice champion Richie Porte in fourth overall at 15 seconds.

"We have a really good team here," said Froome. "Richie who came fourth today is also sitting in a very good position. That could be really important for us over the next few days as it means we have some other cards to play with the rest of the riders here to support us. It should be a good week of racing.

"We're going to try and keep [the jersey]. I don't have a really big advantage on the other GC contenders here. I think the big stages will be this coming weekend. On Saturday we have a really hard mountain stage followed by a time trial on Sunday. So we have to do as much as we can there and hope that nothing bad turns against us in the race."

France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had held the initial lead after setting a time of 13:32 but with so many Grand Tour contenders in the field it was always going to be a huge ask for the talented 22-year-old to keep the likes of Froome and Talansky at bay.

However, having finished 11th overall last year, Pinot laid down an indication of his growing stature in the sport to eventually finish 6th.

Both Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and his teammate Tom Danielson failed to topple the Frenchman, with Hesjedal struggling to find his momentum on the lower slopes of the climb to Bruson. He wasn't the only rider to struggle, though, with Robert Gesink, Lieuwe Westra and Jurgen Van Den Broeck also failing to make genuine impressions.

Pinot was eventually knocked off the top step when Rui Costa (Movistar) finished one second faster but it was Paris-Nice winner Richie Porte (Team Sky) who set down the next marker with 13:30.

Andrew Talansky, who finished runner-up to Porte at Paris-Nice, claimed a morale-boosting scalp when he finished 9 precious seconds faster than the Australian but Froome was already on the move, making Daniel Moreno look like a statue when he swooped past the Katusha leader.

Tony Martin, who unclipped his pedal soon after the start ramp, crossed the line in 16th but with 500 meters remaining Froome was six seconds clear of Talansky.

The 27-year-old had enough in the tank to seal the win, and the first prologue of his career.

Kiserlovski, who is expected to lead RadioShack Leopard at this year's Giro d'Italia, edged out Porte for third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:15.59
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:06.26
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:13.02
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:15.29
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:16.23
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:16.48
7Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:16.69
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16.91
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:17.00
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:17.51
11Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:17.59
12Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:18.47
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:21.49
14Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:00:25.66
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26.17
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:28.95
17Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:29.15
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:29.63
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:30.45
20Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:30.70
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32.29
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:32.46
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:32.58
24Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:33.10
25Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:33.16
26Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:33.62
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:34.03
28Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:34.18
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:34.52
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35.20
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:36.56
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:39.54
33Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:42.42
34José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:44.84
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:45.61
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:45.62
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:46.68
38Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47.09
39Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:47.12
40Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:47.56
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:47.68
42Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:47.71
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:47.79
44Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:48.94
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:49.59
46Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:50.09
47Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:50.16
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:00:50.50
49Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:00:51.07
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:51.31
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:51.98
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52.62
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:52.76
54Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:00:53.39
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:54.23
56Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:55.58
57George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:56.06
58Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:56.40
59John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:58.28
60Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:58.77
61Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:00:59.21
62Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:59.72
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:00.83
64Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:00.91
65Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:02.10
66Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:03.14
67Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:04.78
68Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:04.79
69Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:04.84
70Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:04.94
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:06.02
72Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:07.87
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:08.15
74Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:08.73
75Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:01:09.77
76Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:01:10.43
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:11.05
78Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:01:11.33
79Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11.45
80Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13.03
81Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:13.10
82Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:13.11
83Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:13.25
84Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:13.43
85Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:14.30
86Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:01:14.70
87Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:15.21
88Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:15.32
89Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:16.35
90Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:16.77
91David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:17.86
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17.89
93Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:18.76
94Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:19.83
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20.61
96Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:21.75
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:22.20
98Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:22.69
99Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:22.99
100Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:23.54
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:23.97
102Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:24.75
103Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:01:25.71
104Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:26.65
105Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:26.74
106Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:27.79
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:31.56
108Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:31.72
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:31.86
110Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:31.93
111Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:01:32.23
112Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:32.98
113Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:01:33.60
114Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:35.90
115Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:36.35
116Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:36.36
117Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:37.71
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:37.99
119Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:38.82
120Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:39.29
121Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:40.79
122Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:40.97
123Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:41.68
124Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42.04
125Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:01:43.25
126Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:43.27
127Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:44.05
128Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:44.27
129Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:44.32
130Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:44.58
131Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:44.62
132Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:44.68
133Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:44.81
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:45.06
135Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45.17
136Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:45.82
137Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:01:45.96
138Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:46.93
139Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:49.25
140Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:50.31
141Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:01:53.52
142Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:53.63
143Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:53.76
144Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:53.91
145Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:54.01
146Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:55.43
147Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:55.49
148Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:01:55.86
149Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57.24
150Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:01.83
151Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:02:05.12
152Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:05.53
153Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:06.12
154Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:07.28
155Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:09.29
156Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:10.03
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:11.25
158Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:15.51
159Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:18.61
160Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:19.34
161Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:28.81
162Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:30.05
163Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:31.71
164Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:48.98
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:49.54
166Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:03:10.66
167Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:21.35
168Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:45.38

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:16
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:06
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:13
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:15
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:16
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:16
7Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:17
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
11Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:18
12Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:18
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:21
14Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:00:26
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:29
17Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:29
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
20Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:32
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:33
24Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:33
25Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:33
26Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:34
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:34
28Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:34
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:37
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:40
33Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:42
34José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:46
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:46
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:47
38Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
39Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
40Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:48
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
42Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:48
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:48
44Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:49
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:50
46Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:50
47Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:50
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:00:50
49Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:00:51
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:51
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:52
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:53
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:53
54Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:00:53
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:54
56Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:56
57George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:56
58Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:56
59John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:58
60Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
61Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:00:59
62Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:00
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
64Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:01
65Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:02
66Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:03
67Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
68Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:05
69Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:05
70Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:05
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
72Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:08
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
74Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:09
75Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:01:10
76Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:01:10
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
78Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:01:11
79Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
80Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13
81Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:13
82Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
83Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:13
84Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:13
85Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:14
86Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:01:15
87Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:15
88Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
89Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:16
90Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:17
91David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:18
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
93Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:19
94Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:21
96Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:22
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:22
98Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:23
99Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
100Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:24
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:24
102Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
103Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
104Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:27
105Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:27
106Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:28
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:32
108Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:32
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:32
110Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:32
111Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:01:32
112Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:33
113Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:01:34
114Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:36
115Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:36
116Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
117Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:38
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
119Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
120Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:39
121Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:41
122Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
123Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:42
124Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
125Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:01:43
126Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:43
127Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:44
128Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:44
129Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:44
130Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
131Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
132Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:45
133Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:45
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:45
135Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
136Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:46
137Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:01:46
138Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:47
139Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
140Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:50
141Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:01:54
142Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
143Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:54
144Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:54
145Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
146Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
147Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:55
148Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:01:56
149Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
150Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:02
151Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:02:05
152Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:06
153Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:06
154Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:07
155Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
156Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:10
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:11
158Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:16
159Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:19
160Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
161Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:29
162Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:30
163Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:32
164Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:50
166Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:03:11
167Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:21
168Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:45

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:13:32
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:01
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:02
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:16
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:16
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:29
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:31
9Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:32
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:34
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:36
12George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:40
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:43
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:47
15Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:57
16Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:00
18Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:03
19Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:10
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:11
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:15
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:21
23Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
24Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:25
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:30
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:01:49
28Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:51
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:12
30Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling0:40:22
2Movistar Team0:00:22
3Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
4Garmin-Sharp0:00:34
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:00:58
6Radioshack Leopard0:00:59
7Astana Pro Team0:01:11
8AG2R La Mondiale
9FDJ0:01:38
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11IAM Cycling0:01:39
12BMC Racing Team0:01:49
13Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:01:55
14Lampre-Merida0:01:56
15Cannondale0:01:57
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:01
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:14
18Katusha Team0:02:17
19Team Argos-Shimano
20Orica GreenEDGE0:02:58
21Team Europcar0:03:18

