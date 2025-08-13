Tour de Pologne Women: Linda Zanetti wins stage 2 cobbled sprint

Uno-X Mobility rider beats Marie Le Net and Sofia Bertizzolo

CHELM, POLAND - AUGUST 13: Linda Zanetti of Switzerland and Team Uno-X Mobility crosses the finish line on first place during the 13th Tour de Pologne Feminin, Stage 2 a 100km stage from Chelm to Chelm on August 13, 2025 in Chelm, Poland (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Linda Zanetti won the sprint on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)
Linda Zanetti (UNo-X Mobility) won stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne Women, accelerating away on the rising rough cobbled finish in Chełm, in south-east Poland.

Zanetti was sixth on stage 1 but took advantage of a lead out to be well-placed in the final 300 metres. She was able to open a gap in sight of the line to win by several bike lengths.

CHELM, POLAND - AUGUST 13: Alison Jackson of Canada and Team EF Education-Oatly during the 13th Tour de Pologne Feminin, Stage 2 a 100km stage from Chelm to Chelm on August 13, 2025 in Chelm, Poland (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Alison Jackson of EF Education-Oatly went on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

CHELM, POLAND - AUGUST 13: A general view of the peloton competing during the 13th Tour de Pologne Feminin, Stage 2 a 100km stage from Chelm to Chelm on August 13, 2025 in Chelm, Poland (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

The Tour de Pologne Women raced through the fields of southern Poland (Image credit: Getty Images)

