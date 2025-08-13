Tour de Pologne Women: Linda Zanetti wins stage 2 cobbled sprint

Linda Zanetti won the sprint on the cobbles

Linda Zanetti (UNo-X Mobility) won stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne Women, accelerating away on the rising rough cobbled finish in Chełm, in south-east Poland.

Zanetti was sixth on stage 1 but took advantage of a lead out to be well-placed in the final 300 metres. She was able to open a gap in sight of the line to win by several bike lengths.

Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez) was second and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ).

Stage 1 winner Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was boxed in and finished eighth but kept the race leader's yellow jersey. She leads Zanetti by five seconds, with Le Net third at ten seconds.

Alison Jackson of EF Education-Oatly went on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de Pologne Women raced through the fields of southern Poland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

