Tour de Pologne Women: Chiara Consonni doubles up with dominant victory on stage 3

Italian wins overall with final stage win over Linda Zanetti, Emma Norsgaard

KRASNIK, POLAND - AUGUST 14: Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto -Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as overall race and stage winner during the 13th Tour de Pologne Feminin 2025, Stage 3 a 128.2km stage from Naleczow to Krasnik on August 14, 2025 in Krasnik, Poland. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Chiara Consonni celebrates her win on the final stage of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) won the final stage of the Tour de Pologne women's race to secure overall victory in the three-day race.

Anne Knijnenburg (VolkerWessels Cycling Team) was part of a two-rider attack and almost stayed away. She was caught in the final 500 metres and then Consonni started her sprint early on the cobbles, opening a gap on her stage and GC rivals.

