Tour de Pologne Women: Chiara Consonni doubles up with dominant victory on stage 3
Italian wins overall with final stage win over Linda Zanetti, Emma Norsgaard
Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) won the final stage of the Tour de Pologne women's race to secure overall victory in the three-day race.
Anne Knijnenburg (VolkerWessels Cycling Team) was part of a two-rider attack and almost stayed away. She was caught in the final 500 metres and then Consonni started her sprint early on the cobbles, opening a gap on her stage and GC rivals.
Thanks to a final stage winner's ten-second time bonuses, Consonni extended her lead to 15 seconds in the final GC.Stage 2 winner Linda Zanetti (UNo-X Mobility) was second on the stage and second overall at 13 seconds.
Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health) was third overall at 21 seconds.
More to follow...
Results
