Tour de Pologne Women: Chiara Consonni sprints to stage 1 victory
Italian out-paces Copponi, Schweinberger in Zamosc
Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was the fastest in the bunch sprint to win the opening stage at the Tour de Pologne Women. The Italian sprinter outkicked runner-up Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) and third-placed Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health) in Zamosc.
Consonni's stage victory means that she will wear the event's first leader's jersey with a seven-second advantage over Copponi and Schweinberger as the race heads into stage 2 held in Chelm on Wednesday.
The Tour de Pologne Women's race move from it's late-June spot on the calendar to mid-August, which has yielded a higher-quality field featuring seven WorldTeams, four ProTeams and combination of Continental, club and national teams at a race the offers a chance for development riders to gain experience competing among some of the best in the world across three days of racing.
The opening stage featured a 105.7km race that started in Zamosc with a time bonus located at the 76km mark, along the primarily flat route back into Zamosc.
Iurani Blanco (Human Powered Health) committed to a solo breakaway gaining nearly a minute on the peloton, but as the race approached the intermediate sprint for time bonuses, she was reeled in, with Consonni winning the sprint in Szczebrzeszyn with 29km remaining.
The field was all together through the wide-open boulevards in the last kilometres with Lidl-Trek and Canyon-Sram zondacrypto taking up the reins in the last 800 metres along the right-hand side of the final straight away.
Austrian champion, Schweinberger, started her sprint first, but in the drag race to the line, she was passed by faster sprinters Consonni and Copponi.
Results
