Tour de Pologne Women: Chiara Consonni sprints to stage 1 victory

By published

Italian out-paces Copponi, Schweinberger in Zamosc

Clara Copponi of France and Team Lidl - Trek, Kathrin Schweinberger of Austria and Team Human Powered Health and Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto compete on the las 50m to the finish line during the 13th Tour de Pologne Feminin, Stage 1
Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) sprints to the win on stage 1 of Tour de Pologne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was the fastest in the bunch sprint to win the opening stage at the Tour de Pologne Women. The Italian sprinter outkicked runner-up Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) and third-placed Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health) in Zamosc.

Consonni's stage victory means that she will wear the event's first leader's jersey with a seven-second advantage over Copponi and Schweinberger as the race heads into stage 2 held in Chelm on Wednesday.

Clara Copponi of France and Team Lidl - Trek, Kathrin Schweinberger of Austria and Team Human Powered Health and Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto pose for a photo in the podium after the 13th Tour de Pologne Feminin, Stage 1

Chiara Consonni on the podium with Clara Copponi and Kathrin Schweinberger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews