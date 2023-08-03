Tour de Pologne: Mohoric saves lead as Cattaneo wins stage 6 time trial

Image 1 of 13 Matej Mohoric saved yellow on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Getty) Joao Almeida fell just short of taking yellow. (Image credit: Getty) Mattia Cattaneo won the stage 6 time trial of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Getty) Geraint Thomas in action at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty) Mattia Cattaneo talks through his stage victory (Image credit: Getty) World champion Tobias Foss in his final outing in the rainbow skinsuit (Image credit: Getty) Michal Kwiatkowski lies third overall ahead of the final stage. (Image credit: Getty) Brandon McNulty in the US time trial champion's kit. (Image credit: Getty) Matej Mohoric digs deep to save his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Getty) Mattia Cattaneo celebrates stage victory. (Image credit: Getty) Matej Mohoric celebrates his yellow jersey on the podium. (Image credit: Getty) Matej Mohoric on the podium in Katowice. (Image credit: Getty) Michal Kwiatkowski with race organiser Czesław Lang (Image credit: Getty)

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) unexpectedly clung onto the lead in the Tour de Pologne on Thursday but is now tied on time with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) after the stage 6 time trial through the streets of Katowice, won by Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep).

Cattaneo’s victory in the 16.6km time trial, his first since a stage of the 2021 Tour of Luxemburg, saw the Italian win by 13 seconds over Almeida, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third, 14 seconds adrift.

In a dramatic turn of events, the overall now hangs by a knife-edge as Mohoric continues to lead the race, with Almeida locked on the same time and Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) in third place at 14 seconds.

The GC battle could now come down to the fight for time bonuses on the last stage into Krakow.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling