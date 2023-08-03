Tour de Pologne: Mohoric saves lead as Cattaneo wins stage 6 time trial
Slovenian and Almeida neck and neck ahead of final stage
Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) unexpectedly clung onto the lead in the Tour de Pologne on Thursday but is now tied on time with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) after the stage 6 time trial through the streets of Katowice, won by Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep).
Cattaneo’s victory in the 16.6km time trial, his first since a stage of the 2021 Tour of Luxemburg, saw the Italian win by 13 seconds over Almeida, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third, 14 seconds adrift.
In a dramatic turn of events, the overall now hangs by a knife-edge as Mohoric continues to lead the race, with Almeida locked on the same time and Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) in third place at 14 seconds.
The GC battle could now come down to the fight for time bonuses on the last stage into Krakow.
More to follow...
