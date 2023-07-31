Tour de Pologne: Rafal Majka powers to uphill victory on stage 3

Image 1 of 9 Rafal Majka of UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as stage 3 winner (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Tim Wellens and João Almeida of UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton drilling the pace headed to the finish after the final climb (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A general view of the breakaway - Jacopo Mosca of Lidl-Trek, Mick Van Dijke of Jumbo-Visma, Bastien Tronchon of AG2R Citroën and Andreas Kron of Lotto Dstny (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Mick Van Dijke of Jumbo-Visma rides behind Jacopo Mosca of Lidl-Trek in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Bastien Tronchon of AG2R Citroën leads the four-rider breakaway after 100km in the lead (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Sasha Weemaes of Human Powered Health competes during stage 3 from Walbrzych to Duszniki-Zdrój (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Matej Mohori of Bahrain Victorious rides in peloton across the 162.3km stage (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Matej Mohori of Bahrain Victorious in Yellow leader jersey on early part of stage 3 from Walbrzych (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Bahrain Victorious at the front of the peloton passes through village (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne on a viciously-steep uphill finish ahead of race leader Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) in a small group sprint.

As the gradient steepened to 18 percent on the narrow, twisting ascent to Duszniki-Zdrój, with about 400 metres to go, Majka moved ahead to lead a strung-out, reduced peloton.

Then in the final dash for the line, the former Tour de Pologne winner outsprinted Mohoric by the bare minimum, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) claiming third.

Mohoric therefore remained leader for a second straight day of racing through rugged hill country in south-west Pologne, and Thursday’s time trial will be the next key day in the overall battle.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling