Tour de Pologne: Rafal Majka powers to uphill victory on stage 3

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Mohoric retains race lead with second-place finish ahead of Kwiatkowski

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne on a viciously-steep uphill finish ahead of race leader Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) in a small group sprint.

As the gradient steepened to 18 percent on the narrow, twisting ascent to Duszniki-Zdrój, with about 400 metres to go, Majka moved ahead to lead a strung-out, reduced peloton.

Then in the final dash for the line, the former Tour de Pologne winner outsprinted Mohoric by the bare minimum, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) claiming third.

Mohoric therefore remained leader for a second straight day of racing through rugged hill country in south-west Pologne, and Thursday’s time trial  will be the next key day in the overall battle.

