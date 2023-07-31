Tour de Pologne: Rafal Majka powers to uphill victory on stage 3
Mohoric retains race lead with second-place finish ahead of Kwiatkowski
Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne on a viciously-steep uphill finish ahead of race leader Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) in a small group sprint.
As the gradient steepened to 18 percent on the narrow, twisting ascent to Duszniki-Zdrój, with about 400 metres to go, Majka moved ahead to lead a strung-out, reduced peloton.
Then in the final dash for the line, the former Tour de Pologne winner outsprinted Mohoric by the bare minimum, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) claiming third.
Mohoric therefore remained leader for a second straight day of racing through rugged hill country in south-west Pologne, and Thursday’s time trial will be the next key day in the overall battle.
More to come...
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
