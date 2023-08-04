Matej Mohoric secures overall victory at Tour de Pologne
Tim Merlier bookends seven-day race with sprint victories in Poznan and Kraków
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) has captured the overall classification of the Tour de Pologne by a single second’s advantage over João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), with the final stage taken in a bunch sprint by Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep).
Tied on time after Thursday’s time trial in Katowice, but with Mohoric retaining the yellow, Mohoric inched ahead on the overall on Friday by winning an intermediate sprint with a time bonus mid-way through the stage.
Neither Mohoric nor Almeida, second in the intermediate sprint, took part in the final dash for the line, with Merlier repeating his stage 1 victory ahead of Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar).
Defeated by Almeida in the 2021 Tour de Pologne, this time round, the Slovenian has clinched the overall victory ahead of his Portuguese rival. Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third overall despite a late crash.
More to follow...
Alasdair Fotheringham
By Laura Weislo
