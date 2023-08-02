Tour de Pologne: Marijn van den Berg avoids sprint crash to win stage 5

Image 1 of 11 BIELSKOBIALA POLAND AUGUST 02 Marijn Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF EducationEasyPost sprints at finish line to win the 80th Tour de Pologne 2023 Stage 5 a 1988km stage from Pszczyna to BielskoBiala 430m UCIWT on August 02 2023 in BielskoBiala Poland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Marijn Van Den Berg of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates at finish line as stage 5 winner (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Marijn Van Den Berg of EF Education-EasyPost crosses the finish line as winner, ahead of race leader Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Mick Van Dijke of Jumbo-Visma leads the breakaway of five riders (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Thymen Arensman and Laurens De Plus of Ineos Grenadiers drive the pace of the peloton as they chase the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Thymen Arensman of Ineos Grenadiers leads the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Bert Van Lerberghe of Soudal-QuickStep takes his turn at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The five riders in the breakaway: Tobias Lund Andresen of Team dsm-firmenich, Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Dstny, Markus Hoelgaard of Lidl-Trek, Mick Van Dijke of Jumbo-Visma and Bert Van Lerberghe of Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A young fan flies the Polish flag as the peloton passes between from Pszczyna to Bielsko-Biala (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Matej Mohorič of Bahrain Victorious, in the Yellow jersey, signing prior to stage 5 start in Pszczyna (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Stage winner Marijn Van Den Berg (left) celebrates with EF Education-EasyPost teammates Stefan De Bod and Julius Van Den Berg at finish (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Marijn Van Den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) won stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne, emerging on the rising sprint finish with a blistering acceleration 150 metres from the line.

Race leader Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) finished several bike lengths behind, with Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) surging past Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) to claim third.

The very hilly 198.8-kilometre stage between Pszczyna and Bielsko-Biala ended with a bunch sprint of some 40 riders, with a crash in the final kilometre bringing down a number of riders in the middle of the pack.

Mohorič remains the overall leader ahead of Thursday’s crucial time trial stage, a 16.6km rolling race against the clock in the city of Katowice, just 12 seconds ahead of Almeida.

The Tour de Pologne ends on Friday evening in Krakow.

More to come ...

Results

