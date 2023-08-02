Tour de Pologne: Marijn van den Berg avoids sprint crash to win stage 5
Mohoric retains race lead on rising finish
Marijn Van Den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) won stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne, emerging on the rising sprint finish with a blistering acceleration 150 metres from the line.
Race leader Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) finished several bike lengths behind, with Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) surging past Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) to claim third.
The very hilly 198.8-kilometre stage between Pszczyna and Bielsko-Biala ended with a bunch sprint of some 40 riders, with a crash in the final kilometre bringing down a number of riders in the middle of the pack.
Mohorič remains the overall leader ahead of Thursday’s crucial time trial stage, a 16.6km rolling race against the clock in the city of Katowice, just 12 seconds ahead of Almeida.
The Tour de Pologne ends on Friday evening in Krakow.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
By Laura Weislo
Tour de Pologne: Marijn van den Berg avoids sprint crash to win stage 5
