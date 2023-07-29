Tour de Pologne: Tim Merlier wins stage 1

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Belgian takes leader's jersey ahead of Olav Kooij and Fernando Gaviria

Image 1 of 11
Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quick Step) takes the leader’s jersey after winning stage 1
Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quick Step) takes the leader’s jersey after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne has seen Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) take a clear bunch sprint victory after a crash-marred finale at Poznan motor-racing circuit.

After heavy rain showers and hailstorms briefly blasted the race late on and saw several riders fall in the closing kilometres, Merlier headed a reduced lead group of sprinters into the finishing straight.

The Belgian powered down the right-hand side of the motor finishing straight to win by over a bike length ahead of Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) with Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) in third.

With times for GC taken four kilometres from the line, Merlier’s victory, the 30th of his career, puts him in the lead for Sunday’s mountainous stage and challenging uphill finish at Karpacz.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

