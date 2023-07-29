Tour de Pologne: Tim Merlier wins stage 1

Image 1 of 11 Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quick Step) takes the leader’s jersey after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 1 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick Step) celebrates stage 1 victory with second place Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and third place Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Jakub Mareczko (Alpecin-Deceuninck) after crossing the line in ninth place (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Merlier (Soudal - Quick Step) wins stage 1 after crash-marred finale (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Merlier (Soudal - Quick Step) wins rainy stage 1 of Tour de Pologne ahead of Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) leads the peloton on rainy stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton faced rainy conditions on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton races in rainy conditions (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton races by fields of sunflowers (Image credit: Getty Images) Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 1 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images) Matev Govekar (Bahrain Victorious) and Joo Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne has seen Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) take a clear bunch sprint victory after a crash-marred finale at Poznan motor-racing circuit.

After heavy rain showers and hailstorms briefly blasted the race late on and saw several riders fall in the closing kilometres, Merlier headed a reduced lead group of sprinters into the finishing straight.

The Belgian powered down the right-hand side of the motor finishing straight to win by over a bike length ahead of Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) with Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) in third.

With times for GC taken four kilometres from the line, Merlier’s victory, the 30th of his career, puts him in the lead for Sunday’s mountainous stage and challenging uphill finish at Karpacz.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling