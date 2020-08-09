Remco Evenepoel wins Tour de Pologne
By Cyclingnews
Ballerini makes it a perfect day for Deceuninck-QuickStep with victory on final stage in Kraków
Stage 5: Zakopane - Krakow
Remco Evenepoel sealed overall victory in Tour de Pologne, the first WorldTour stage race win to his name, as his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Davide Ballerini claimed victory in a bunch sprint on the final stage in Kraków.
Ballerini came from behind in a disorganised finale and manoeuvred his way to the front in the last 120 meters of the stage, finding just enough space to launch his effort and deny Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alberto Dainese (Team Sunweb).
Evenepoel crossed the line safely, surrounded by his teammates, and celebrated his fourth stage race victory this season. 20-year-old has won every race he has entered this year, taking over the race lead after a spectacular 51km solo performance on Saturday's queen stage in Bukowina Tatrzańska.
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the general classification podium, 1:52 and 2:08 down on Evenepoel.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:31:22
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|4
|Ryan Gibbons (Saf) NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|10
|Alberto Torres (Spa) Movistar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21:29:50
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:52
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:28
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:32
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:09
|6
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:12
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:15
|8
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:18
|9
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
