Remco Evenepoel wins Tour de Pologne

Remco Evenepoel sealed overall victory in Tour de Pologne, the first WorldTour stage race win to his name, as his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Davide Ballerini claimed victory in a bunch sprint on the final stage in Kraków.

Ballerini came from behind in a disorganised finale and manoeuvred his way to the front in the last 120 meters of the stage, finding just enough space to launch his effort and deny Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alberto Dainese (Team Sunweb).

Evenepoel crossed the line safely, surrounded by his teammates, and celebrated his fourth stage race victory this season. 20-year-old has won every race he has entered this year, taking over the race lead after a spectacular 51km solo performance on Saturday's queen stage in Bukowina Tatrzańska.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the general classification podium, 1:52 and 2:08 down on Evenepoel.

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:31:22 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 4 Ryan Gibbons (Saf) NTT Pro Cycling 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren 9 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 10 Alberto Torres (Spa) Movistar