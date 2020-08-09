Trending

Remco Evenepoel wins Tour de Pologne

By

Ballerini makes it a perfect day for Deceuninck-QuickStep with victory on final stage in Kraków

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel sealed overall victory in Tour de Pologne, the first WorldTour stage race win to his name, as his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Davide Ballerini claimed victory in a bunch sprint on the final stage in Kraków. 

Ballerini came from behind in a disorganised finale and manoeuvred his way to the front in the last 120 meters of the stage, finding just enough space to launch his effort and deny Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alberto Dainese (Team Sunweb).

Evenepoel crossed the line safely, surrounded by his teammates, and celebrated his fourth stage race victory this season. 20-year-old has won every race he has entered this year, taking over the race lead after a spectacular 51km solo performance on Saturday's queen stage in Bukowina Tatrzańska.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the general classification podium, 1:52 and 2:08 down on Evenepoel.

More to come...

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:31:22
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
4Ryan Gibbons (Saf) NTT Pro Cycling
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
7Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
9Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
10Alberto Torres (Spa) Movistar

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21:29:50
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:52
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:28
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:32
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:09
6Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:12
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:15
8Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:18
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19

Latest on Cyclingnews